‘Black-ish’ Star Marsai Martin Steps Into Metaverse in Style, Announces New Digital Fashion Collection on Genies Studio App

Allure
Rihanna's Butt-Length Curls and Every Other Work of Hair Art at the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Premiere
Sound the alarms — the one and only Rihanna is back on the red carpet! The star attended the world premiere of the highly anticipated Marvel Studios Black Panther: Wakanda Forever sequel and we are so happy to see her and her effortlessly cool style once more. RiRi, who...
Hypebae
Octavia Banks Launches Debut Knitwear Collection
Emerging London-based brand, Octavia Banks, was first founded in November 2020 after fashion graduate Charlotte Banks felt artistically stifled by the effects of the pandemic and multiple national lockdowns. Banks’ brand rose to prominence through her now-Trademarked marbling technique, which later became the brand’s unique signifier. Now, Octavia...
RHOA’s Porsha Williams Releases Size-Inclusive Fashion Collection, ‘Power By Porsha’
Porsha Williams is getting to the bag amid her hiatus from The Real Housewives of Atlanta and throwing her hat into the fashion arena. On Thursday, the television personality launched a size-inclusive collaboration collection as part of Amazon’s The Drop that includes dresses, halter tops, and two-piece sets for occasions from day to night. The new Amazon clothing collection is made for all with sizes ranging from XXS to 5X and affordable price points of $80 or less.
Here’s What Harry Styles Looks Like in New Collection He Created With Gucci
Harry Styles and Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele are celebrating their fashionable friendship with a new collaboration. The Don’t Worry Darling actor stars in the campaign for HA HA HA, his collection that showcases a “shared vision of a men’s world as an instrument of the avant-garde for the renewal of culture, the practical and everyday use of a ‘dream wardrobe.’” First presented this past June, the line’s name combines Styles and Michele’s first initials and “represents the landing place of a creative two-person journey, born from a deep bond of friendship.” Styles previously starred in Gucci’s Fall 2018 and Beloved bag campaigns and frequently wears the Hollywood-loved Italian fashion house. The musician-turned-actor...
Ashanti Gives Us Style Goals In A Rick Owens Dress
Ashanti took to Instagram to give us style goals in a Rick Owens dress and she looks amazing!
Hypebae
EYTYS FW22 Denim Collection Makes Your Femme Fatale Dreams Come True
Stockholm-based unisex label EYTYS has unveiled its latest denim campaign starring their longtime muse, Alizée Gamberini. Dubbed “The Day After,” the editorial is a homage to the intimate in-between of everyday life. Featuring the brand’s signature “Benz” style — a ’90s classic baggy staple — Gamberini is...
Clothes for Days! Rapper Rick Ross’ Friends Call Him a Hoarder After He Reveals His Shoe-Filled Mansion
Hip-hop artist Rick Ross denies claims that he is a hoarder after his friends commented on his shoe-filled mansion in a video shared on his Instagram Stories. Mounds of clothes and shoes are seen in the funny video as the recording artist tries to organize his closets inside his 235-acre estate in Fayetteville, Georgia. Ross asks his friends in the background if he is hoarding, and after they say he is, he disagrees with them.
Black Woman-Owned Memphis Beauty Supply Store Works To Reclaim $9 Billion Black Beauty Industry
Black women have been shopping in beauty supply stores all their lives but make up a small percentage of the industry’s store owners. “If we’re not driving the decisions, that just suggests to us further discrimination. Just really being on the short end of the stick,” Monroe said.
Tracee Ellis Ross Puts Futuristic Finish On Fitted Jumpsuit With Built-In Boots, Dramatic Earrings & Silver Shades
Tracee Ellis Ross is taking a futuristic approach to fall fashion. The “Black-ish” star left her Instagram followers shook after she uploaded a series of photos. “It was a future party,” Ross wrote under the photo. The carousel-style post sees Ross posing in the corner of a room. The award-winning entertainer served up some serious monochromatic style inspiration as she poses in a black nylon jumpsuit. The one-piece garment had a turtleneck and long fitted sleeves. The garment also featured built-in boots. The pantaboots had an elongated toe and curved heel. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tracee Ellis Ross...
Tia Mowry Glimmers in a Crystalized Jumpsuit and Coordinating Statement Heels
Tia Mowrey sparkled in an outfit video the “Twitches” actress shared on her Instagram Story yesterday, filmed in her massive walk-in closet. Showing off, the star wore what appeared to be a shiny jumpsuit and coordinating heels. The former Disney Channel star stepped into a mock neck crystalized jumpsuit with fitted legging style pants, which she wore underneath an oversized black blazer. Mowry wore large silver hoops and styled her hair slicked back and out of her face in waves. Jumpsuits have a unique history. They were first created in the early 1900s for people who were, yes, literally jumping out of...
Natalia Bryant Takes it Back to the ’80s in a ‘The Goonies’ T-Shirt and Classic Nike Air Force 1’s
Natalia Bryant posed for a selfie in a full-length mirror yesterday, showing off her outfit in the process on her Instagram story. The shot saw Bryant clad in casual wear with a nostalgic twist along with closet staple footwear. She put on on a white graphic T-shirt with “The Goonies” movie logo on it that was a throwback from the past. The tee was tucked into a preppy red pleated mini skirt that added to the casual vibes, while pairing nicely with the red detailing in the shirt. Bryant wore her hair in a slicked back braided ponytail and accessorized with...
Billie Eilish Brings Cozycore Dressing to the Red Carpet In Gucci Pajamas and Sleep Mask at LACMA Art + Film Gala
Billie Eilish and her boyfriend Jesse Rutherford gleamed on the red carpet in custom Gucci ensembles at the LACMA Art + Film Gala on Nov. 5. Eilish wore a floor-grazing lingerie slip dress with lace trims along the neck and hemline. Atop the slip dress, Eilish opted for a long-sleeve silk overlay. The Gucci eyewear model was sartorially playful, accessorizing with a monogrammed sleep mask and blanket. For footwear, Eilish opted for platform Gucci slide sandals.
Hypebae
Lindsay Lohan Teams up With Law Roach on a Buzzy Fashion Moment
Lindsay Lohan seems to be changing up her style. The star, who recently dropped a cover of “Jingle Bell Rock,” debuted her new look courtesy of Law Roach, the celebrity stylist known for his viral red carpet moments with Zendaya. The actor stepped out in New York City...
Billionaires Jay-Z and Jeff Bezos Spotted Having a ‘Secret’ Dinner in Los Angeles
Hip-hop billionaire Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter has had his eye on becoming an owner of a sports team for several years. He once had a minority stake in his hometown Brooklyn Nets franchise. With rumors of the rapper teaming up with Amazon founder Jeff Bezos popping up recently, the pair were recently seen in Los Angeles breaking bread together.
Supreme and Nike Are Dropping a New Air Max Collab This Week
Frequent collaborators Supreme and Nike have joined forces once again. This time, the project is centered around a quartet of Air Max styles dropping soon. After reworking their SB Blazer Mid collab from 2006 with the release of two new colorways last month, the legendary streetwear label and the sportswear giant have announced on Instagram that its forthcoming Air Max 98 TL collection will hit stores before week’s end. The Supreme x Nike Air Max 98 TL collabs is constructed of synthetic leather and knit mesh materials on the upper and dons four different tonal color schemes including brown, pink, white and black. The sneaker also features special...
Lupita Nyong’o Delivers Two Dramatic Outfits in Strappy Sandals at ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Mexico Premiere
Lupita Nyong’o made a dramatic entrance at the Mexico premiere of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” The highly-anticipated Marvel movie officially hits theaters on Nov. 11. While arriving at the Plaza Satelite, Nyong’o appeared on the red carpet in two different looks. The Emmy Award-winning actress wore a full ensemble by Johnathan Cohen. Nyong’o’s look consisted of a red gown that featured oversized billowy sleeves and a slit at the center. The piece also had a pronounced train that flared out on the side. Underneath Nyong’o’s voluminous gown was a black leather dress. The top of the garment had a fitted corset that...
Camila Cabello Masters Grunge Style in Plaid Dress & 6-Inch Heels for ‘The Voice’ Knockout Rounds
Camila Cabello went grunge-style for the first day of the knockout rounds for “The Voice,” which aired last night on NBC. The “Havana” singer is one of the coaches on Season 22 of the singing competition show alongside Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, and John Legend. Cabello...
Sarah Jessica Parker Slips Into Vintage Lace Jumpsuit & Platform Heels for ‘And Just Like That…’ Season 2
Sarah Jessica Parker brought the power of prints to “And Just Like That…” on Wednesday morning. While filming in-character as Carrie Bradshaw with Kristin Davis for the second season of the HBO Max drama, the Emmy award-winning star wore a whimsical ensemble by costume designers Molly Rogers and Danny Santiago, featuring an all-white palette. This Bradshaw outfit prominently featured a high-necked vintage Vivienne Westwood dress — converted into a jumpsuit by Kate McGuire — that was trimmed with delicate lace, complete with pleats along its bodice and skirt. Accessorizing the romantic piece was a gold and diamond fringed brooch, as well as...
Harper's Bazaar
Keke Palmer On her New Style Philosophy: “It's Giving Steve Jobs, Girl”
One of my favorite things to quote, ever, is Keke Palmer’s most meme-fied moment from 2019: “I hate to say it, I hope I don’t sound ridiculous, but I don’t know who this man is. I mean he could be walking down the street and I wouldn’t know a thing. Sorry to this man.” She was talking about former U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney, and after catching up with her over the phone nearly three years later, I think I finally understand why.
Madonna Dresses Up As Queen of Hearts in Rococo Dress & Chunky Boots for Halloween Party With Her Kids
Madonna channeled the royals of times past, tapping into regency core in a Queen of Hearts-esque costume. The star posted a video of her Halloween look alongside four of her children on Instagram yesterday. Dressed in royal digs, the “Material Girl” managed a modernized version of a Rococo gown complete...
