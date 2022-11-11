‘Black-ish’ Star Marsai Martin Steps Into Metaverse in Style, Announces New Digital Fashion Collection on Genies Studio App

Harry Styles and Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele are celebrating their fashionable friendship with a new collaboration. The Don’t Worry Darling actor stars in the campaign for HA HA HA, his collection that showcases a “shared vision of a men’s world as an instrument of the avant-garde for the renewal of culture, the practical and everyday use of a ‘dream wardrobe.’” First presented this past June, the line’s name combines Styles and Michele’s first initials and “represents the landing place of a creative two-person journey, born from a deep bond of friendship.” Styles previously starred in Gucci’s Fall 2018 and Beloved bag campaigns and frequently wears the Hollywood-loved Italian fashion house. The musician-turned-actor...

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO