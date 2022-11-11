ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA 23 World Cup rewards may include FUT Icons Cafú and Vieira

By Josh Broadwell
FIFA 23 World Cup mode is here, and some of the World Cup mode rewards include a couple of iconic FUT cards. EA Sports has yet to officially announce all the upcoming World Cup rewards, but at least a few have slipped through early, and if they turn out to be accurate, you can look forward to exchanging your World Cup tokens for Brazil’s Cafú and France’s Vieira.

You earn tokens by completing various challenges in World Cup mode from now until Dec. 23, 2022, and can exchange these for a variety of FUT cards, which may range in cost from a handful of tokens to a few dozen.

Early rumors suggest Cafú and Vieira will set you back 30 tokens and 40 tokens respectively, so plan on devoting a fair bit of time to the World Cup challenges if you want them on your FUT team.

Other Icon cards will also cost more than your standard FUT card.

Unlike some of the other FUT rewards on offer until December, these and others you get with tokens will remain on your account permanently.

EA Sports recently announced a range of special cards making their debut during World Cup season, in place of a proper World Cup mode in FUT, are only temporary, so at least you can rest in the knowledge that your token rewards won’t disappear at the end of the year.

