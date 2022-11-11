ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Comments / 148

Drew Johnson
3d ago

Term limits, since 1996 that should say something bout how and why Shelby County hasn't advanced in anything but crime rate no new input

Riggins
4d ago

Sorry and respects to her family and friends 🙏🏻I'd forgotten after reading the article..did it say Memphis? 🤔 Ya'll need to start paying attention and speaking up! Obviously people are voting for a party and NOT the candidate! Same thing DenonCrats do. 🙄

Victor Jeffers
3d ago

Jus goes to show you that there needs to be term limits plus an age limit that you can serve in any office I say no one past 65 ought to be allowed to hold any office !

actionnews5.com

Tenn. House Minority Leader to run for mayor

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee House Minority Leader Karen Camper has announced she’s running to be the next mayor of Memphis. The Democratic lawmaker declared her candidacy in Memphis on Friday morning. Camper joins a growing list of candidates vying to become the next mayor, including Shelby County Commissioner...
MEMPHIS, TN
Tennessee Lookout

House Minority Leader Camper to run for Memphis mayoral post

Karen Camper, leader of the House Democratic Caucus, is set to announce her candidacy today for the Memphis mayoral seat. A 14-year veteran of the General Assembly, Camper is to make the announcement on the front porch of a Dempster Avenue home to show her emphasis on local needs. Camper is expected to focus her […] The post House Minority Leader Camper to run for Memphis mayoral post appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
MEMPHIS, TN
wknofm.org

TN Politics: Drag Queens, Not Crime, Are Republicans' First Priority

The Midterms did not result in a "red wave" for Republicans hoping to completely take back Congress. But as political analyst Otis Sanford points out, there's no stopping Republican priorities in Tennessee where the party has a supermajority in the General Assembly. After a year touting Democrats' inability to deal...
TENNESSEE STATE
WATN Local Memphis

State Rep. Barbara Cooper, who passed in October, won her election. So what happens next?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tennessee State Rep. Barbara Cooper, who passed away in October, won the race Tuesday for Tennessee House District 86. So what happens next?. The Shelby County Election Commission said Cooper’s name remained on Tuesday’s ballot after her unexpected death Oct. 25, 2022, “as mandated by state law.” Now, a special election will be held to fill her seat. When that happens will be determined by Gov. Bill Lee when he issues a Writ of Election.
TENNESSEE STATE
Black Enterprise

Alabama Residents Overwhelmingly Vote To Rid State Constitution of Racist Language

Alabama residents overwhelmingly voted to strike racist language from its constitution on Tuesday and reorganize the governing document. The Montgomery Advertiser reported Alabama’s recompilation proposal received more than 880,000 votes (76.5%) according to unofficial results provided by the Alabama Secretary of State’s office. Less than 25% of residents voted against the proposal.
ALABAMA STATE
wvlt.tv

Fight against drag shows takes center stage across East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new bill could criminalize people putting on drag shows or cabaret events in public and in front of kids. Tennessee Republican Senator Jack Johnson filed a bill on Nov. 9, which could lead to federal punishment if someone leads an adult cabaret performance. The bill...
TENNESSEE STATE
The Tomahawk

Election 2022: The Results

The ads and the campaign speeches for the hotly contested 2022 Mid-Term elections have ended. In Johnson County the polls have closed, and not surprisingly, Republicans had a very good night. Voters made their choices for Governor, and the House of Representatives. They have made their voices heard on a spate of ballot measures to amend the Tennessee constitution, and have selected their representatives for the Tennessee General Assembly in Nashville.
JOHNSON COUNTY, TN
actionnews5.com

LGBTQ group speaks out against new Tenn. bill proposal

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - OUTMemphis, an LGBTQ group, is criticizing Senate Bill 3 introduced this week by Tennessee Republican lawmakers as an attack on gender identity and protection. “To make drag performances inaccessible and less accessible is to remove some of the first places that queer and transgender people go...
TENNESSEE STATE
actionnews5.com

Mayor races decided for 3 Shelby County cities

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The results are in for the next mayor of Bartlett, Germantown and Lakeland!. For Bartlett, Tennessee’s 11th largest city, David Parsons is selected to replace Keith McDonald after serving 20 years in the mayor’s chair. For Germantown, Mayor Mike Palazzolo has been re-elected for...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
