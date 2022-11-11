Read full article on original website
Drew Johnson
3d ago
Term limits, since 1996 that should say something bout how and why Shelby County hasn't advanced in anything but crime rate no new input
Riggins
4d ago
Sorry and respects to her family and friends 🙏🏻I'd forgotten after reading the article..did it say Memphis? 🤔 Ya'll need to start paying attention and speaking up! Obviously people are voting for a party and NOT the candidate! Same thing DenonCrats do. 🙄
Victor Jeffers
3d ago
Jus goes to show you that there needs to be term limits plus an age limit that you can serve in any office I say no one past 65 ought to be allowed to hold any office !
Tennessee Supreme Court Justice announces retirement
Tennessee Supreme Court Justice Sharon G. Lee has announced that she notified Governor Bill Lee that she will retire on August 31, 2023.
wkyufm.org
Tennessee Democrats regroup as their string of statewide election losses continues
Republicans made much more modest gains than they had expected on Election Day, but there were a few notable exceptions, especially in Tennessee. Here, Republicans gained a seat in Congress, kept control of the governorship and maintained their super majority in the General Assembly. After Republican legislators redrew federal and...
wpln.org
Hundreds of thousands of Tennesseans can’t vote because of a felony conviction. They are challenging state law to have their voices heard.
The polls have only been open for about 15 minutes when Brandy Tomlinson pulls up to her precinct in Southeast Nashville. “I was up bright and early, ready to go this morning, so I was ecstatic,” Brandy says, as she hops out of her car. Her excitement is palpable...
Sen. Raphael Warnock, Democrats Sue For Saturday Voting In Georgia Senate Runoff
Sen. Raphael Warnock and Democratic groups are suing the state of Georgia to reverse guidance from Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger saying counties cannot offer Saturday voting ahead of next month’s Senate runoff. News4Jax reports the suit, filed Monday by the Democratic Party of Georgia, the Democratic Senatorial Campaign...
actionnews5.com
Tenn. House Minority Leader to run for mayor
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee House Minority Leader Karen Camper has announced she’s running to be the next mayor of Memphis. The Democratic lawmaker declared her candidacy in Memphis on Friday morning. Camper joins a growing list of candidates vying to become the next mayor, including Shelby County Commissioner...
House Minority Leader Camper to run for Memphis mayoral post
Karen Camper, leader of the House Democratic Caucus, is set to announce her candidacy today for the Memphis mayoral seat. A 14-year veteran of the General Assembly, Camper is to make the announcement on the front porch of a Dempster Avenue home to show her emphasis on local needs. Camper is expected to focus her […] The post House Minority Leader Camper to run for Memphis mayoral post appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Lee Announces New Local Law Enforcement Recruitment Effort
Governor offers state assistance to local agencies to help attract, retain officers. Gov. Bill Lee recently announced a new state effort to help local law enforcement agencies combat a shortage of recruits seeking to become officers.
tri-statedefender.com
Voters make heart-and-mind decision to re-elect the late Rep. Barbara Cooper
For many in Tennessee House District 86, voting for Barbara Cooper long has been equated with choosing to be served by a state representative who demonstrated an unswerving devotion to duty. Cooper died Oct. 25 at age 93. Her name remained on the ballot for the Nov. 8 election and...
Trans Tennesseans push for more gender options on driver licenses
Tennessee is one of 28 states that offers no third option for gender for its residents.
wknofm.org
TN Politics: Drag Queens, Not Crime, Are Republicans' First Priority
The Midterms did not result in a "red wave" for Republicans hoping to completely take back Congress. But as political analyst Otis Sanford points out, there's no stopping Republican priorities in Tennessee where the party has a supermajority in the General Assembly. After a year touting Democrats' inability to deal...
State Rep. Barbara Cooper, who passed in October, won her election. So what happens next?
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tennessee State Rep. Barbara Cooper, who passed away in October, won the race Tuesday for Tennessee House District 86. So what happens next?. The Shelby County Election Commission said Cooper’s name remained on Tuesday’s ballot after her unexpected death Oct. 25, 2022, “as mandated by state law.” Now, a special election will be held to fill her seat. When that happens will be determined by Gov. Bill Lee when he issues a Writ of Election.
Alabama Residents Overwhelmingly Vote To Rid State Constitution of Racist Language
Alabama residents overwhelmingly voted to strike racist language from its constitution on Tuesday and reorganize the governing document. The Montgomery Advertiser reported Alabama’s recompilation proposal received more than 880,000 votes (76.5%) according to unofficial results provided by the Alabama Secretary of State’s office. Less than 25% of residents voted against the proposal.
wvlt.tv
Fight against drag shows takes center stage across East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new bill could criminalize people putting on drag shows or cabaret events in public and in front of kids. Tennessee Republican Senator Jack Johnson filed a bill on Nov. 9, which could lead to federal punishment if someone leads an adult cabaret performance. The bill...
WEEKEND READ: Alignment changes, new firsts during 2022 midterm elections in Texas
During the 2022 midterm elections, Texans voted on a number of key statewide races. Here's what has changed across the state and in the Austin area over the past four years.
The Tomahawk
Election 2022: The Results
The ads and the campaign speeches for the hotly contested 2022 Mid-Term elections have ended. In Johnson County the polls have closed, and not surprisingly, Republicans had a very good night. Voters made their choices for Governor, and the House of Representatives. They have made their voices heard on a spate of ballot measures to amend the Tennessee constitution, and have selected their representatives for the Tennessee General Assembly in Nashville.
actionnews5.com
LGBTQ group speaks out against new Tenn. bill proposal
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - OUTMemphis, an LGBTQ group, is criticizing Senate Bill 3 introduced this week by Tennessee Republican lawmakers as an attack on gender identity and protection. “To make drag performances inaccessible and less accessible is to remove some of the first places that queer and transgender people go...
actionnews5.com
Tenn. Right-to-Work Amendment causing controversy with some labor unions
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee voters have passed an amendment making the Volunteer State a right-to-work state. Nearly 70% of Tennessee voters on Tuesday voted “yes” on Amendment 1 to enshrine the 75-year-old “Right to Work” law in the state’s constitution. “Now that this is...
Ogles wins over Campbell for Tennessee Congressional District 5 seat
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The race to take over long-term Democrat Jim Cooper’s seat in Congress is nearing its end. Former Republican Maury County mayor Andy Ogles beat Democrat-sitting state Sen. Heidi Campbell for the newly drawn seat. The new District 5 takes shape with six counties: south...
actionnews5.com
Mayor races decided for 3 Shelby County cities
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The results are in for the next mayor of Bartlett, Germantown and Lakeland!. For Bartlett, Tennessee’s 11th largest city, David Parsons is selected to replace Keith McDonald after serving 20 years in the mayor’s chair. For Germantown, Mayor Mike Palazzolo has been re-elected for...
