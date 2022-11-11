State B volleyball: Huntley Project earns championship berth, Shepherd and Townsend to play for trophies

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Scoreboard: High school volleyball honors teams
All-State selections: Ally Foster, Sr., Billings Central; Tanzy Fox, Jr., Laurel; Ruby Gray, Sr., Billings Central; Tayla Guptill, So., Hardin; Makenna Torske, So, Hardin; Macy Uffelman, Jr., Hardin; Alex Williams, Sr., Billings Central. First-Team All-Conference: Ally Foster, Sr., Billings Central; Tanzy Fox, Jr., Laurel; Ruby Gray, Sr., Billings Central; Tayla...
State B volleyball: Huntley Project repeats to win 14th title against Shepherd, Townsend 3rd
BOZEMAN — Huntley Project and Shepherd added two more games to their tally Saturday at the Class B tournament to bring their season total to 11 meetings. Their final two meetings lived up to the hype as both fan bases cheered their teams on loudly, seated right next to each other on the north end of the the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse, much like their home locations around 160 miles to the east.
Bozeman Gallatin's Olivia Collins, Columbia Falls' Kai Golan are 406mtsports.com Athletes of Month
BOZEMAN — Soccer players Olivia Collins of Bozeman Gallatin and Kai Golan of Columbia Falls are the 406mtsports.com Athletes of the Month for October after leading their teams to state championships. Collins, a senior and Gatorade Player of the Year who signed a letter of intent Wednesday to play...
Montana State Billings ends volleyball season with loss
BILLINGS — Montana State Billings closed out its volleyball season on Saturday with a 25-21, 25-15, 19-25, 25-15 loss to visiting Simon Fraser at Alterowitz Gym. The Yellowjackets finished the season with a 7-20 overall record and 0-18 mark in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference. Senior setter Hannah Hashbarger...
State C volleyball: Manhattan Christian wins back-to-back championships with two-game victory over Bridger
BOZEMAN — Going the long way around isn't anything new for the Manhattan Christian Eagles. All three of their previous titles (2011, 2019 and 2021) had each come after they fell in the undefeated semifinal on Friday night of the state volleyball tournament. So Saturday morning with their title...
Notebook: Montana State welcomes College GameDay, prepares for Brawl of the Wild
BOZEMAN — Another wrinkle was added to the upcoming Brawl of the Wild early Sunday morning. After two years of campaigning by the Big Sky Conference, Montana State and Montana, ESPN’s "College GameDay" is headed to Bozeman for the Cat-Griz football game this Saturday. The show will be broadcast on ESPN from 7-10 a.m. Mountain time at Dyche Field across from Bobcat Stadium.
Montana State Billings women's basketball goes 3-0 in Hawaii
HILO, Hawaii — Cariann Kunkel poured in 18 points and grabbed five rebounds and the Montana State Billings women's basketball team defeated Hawaii Hilo 72-61 on Sunday. The Yellowjackets were 3-0 in games in Hawaii, beating Hawaii Pacific 73-64 Friday and Chaminade 85-43 Saturday. MSUB is now 3-0 to...
Montana State Billings men upset No. 13 Cal State San Marcos
LACEY, Wash. — The men's basketball team from Montana State Billings upset No. 13 Cal State San Marcos 68-64 Saturday at the Saint Martin's Crossover tournament to start the season 2-0. Steven Richardson scored 20 points and Carrington Wiggins added 19 for the Yellowjackets. Bilal Shabazz had 12 points...
Montana State golf signs out-of-state recruits Hannah Boraas, Eva Heinz
BOZEMAN — The Montana State women’s golf team announced the additions of two incoming freshmen on Monday. Hannah Boraas — of Alexandria, Minnesota — and Eva Heinz — of Goodyear, Arizona — will enroll as true freshmen in the fall of 2023. “We are...
Montana State Billings women race past Chaminade in hoops
HONOLULU — Montana State Billings led from start to finish Saturday in defeating Chaminade 85-43 at the Malika Sports Challenge women's basketball tournament. Ten different players scored in the win for the Yellowjackets (2-0). Dyauni Boyce led the way for MSUB with 16 points and seven rebounds. Freshman Bailee...
Butte Cobras earn weekend split at Yellowstone
CODY, WYOMING – The Butte Cobras began their weekend series with the Yellowstone Quake at Riley Arena in Cody, Wyoming. On Friday, Edvin Falkenstrom was impenetrable in goal having stopped all 40 shots and got a goal in each period from his Quake teammates in a 3-0 shutout of the visiting Cobras.
RaeQuan Battle scores career-high 24 points in Montana State's win at Long Beach State
LONG BEACH, Calif. — The Montana State men’s basketball team got hot from beyond the arc early and junior guard RaeQuan Battle had a career-high 24 points to help the Bobcats win 70-57 at Long Beach State on Sunday evening. The Bobcats (1-1) started the game 6 for...
Week 11: No. 3 Montana State Bobcats blow out Cal Poly on the road
The Bobcats broke program records for total yards (744) and rushing yards (554) even after they pulled most of their starters following a 51-14 first half. No. 3 Montana State breaks records in blowout win at Cal Poly. BRADEN SHAW Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Updated 2 hrs ago. Marqui Johnson helped...
'Competitiveness' guiding Montana Grizzlies to the finish line
MISSOULA – Just a few short weeks ago, the outlook for the Montana Grizzlies football team was bleak. At least according to a large group of media pundits and college football fans across the country. It went from being the winner of five-straight games to the loser of three...
Cat-Griz Insider Podcast: Brawl of the Wild ready for it's close-up
On this week's episode of the Cat-Griz Insider Podcast, Victor Flores and Lucas Semb talk the unique upcoming Brawl of the Wild. They open the episode with their thoughts on ESPN's College GameDay visiting Bozeman this week for its first-ever Big Sky Conference football game, then they briefly recap Montana State's and Montana's blowout wins this past Saturday: MSU over Cal Poly (9:58) and UM over Eastern Washington (11:13).
Scoreboard: College football box scores
MTST: Snell 1 run (Glessner kick), 02:28. CP: Cuevas 8 pass from Paulette (Ohlsen kick), 13:44. MTST: Seymour 26 fumble return (Glessner kick), 08:05. CP: Cuevas 34 pass from Brasch (Ohlsen kick), 03:53. MTST: FG Glessner 31, 00:00. Third Quarter. MTST: Garrigan 7 pass from Austin (Glessner kick), 12:17. CP:...
Montana Tech ends football season on high note with big win at MSU-Northern
HAVRE – The Montana Tech Orediggers looked to end the regular season on a high note on Saturday as they traveled to Havre to take on Montana State University-Northern. The Orediggers got two rushing touchdowns from Kaleb Winterburn, two receiving touchdowns from Kyle Torgerson, and an interception return for a touchdown from Alaric Greil to highlight a 49-6 win over over Northern.
MSUB triathlete Madisan Chavez places 37th at NCAA Championships
TEMPE, Ariz. — Montana State Billings triathlete Madisan Chavez placed 37th out of 50 competitors Saturday at the NCAA Championships held at Tempe Town Lake. She completed the course in one hour, 10 minutes and 2.7 seconds. Julia Kekkonen of Wingate University won the individual title at 1:06:54.5. Chavez,...
Live coverage: No. 3 Montana State Bobcats play at Cal Poly
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. — The No. 3-ranked Montana State football team (8-1, 6-0 Big Sky) is facing Cal Poly (1-8, 0-6) on Saturday night at Alex G. Spanos Stadium. Kickoff for MSU's final road game of the regular season is scheduled for 6 p.m. Mountain time. Pregame. MSU...
Montana State men's cross country qualifies for NCAA Championships for first time in 20 years
BOZEMAN — Montana State’s 2022 cross country season is officially one for the record books. For the first time since 2002, the Bobcat men’s cross country team has qualified for the NCAA Cross Country Championships. Montana State was one of 13 teams to earn an at-large bid and one of only two Big Sky schools to qualify as a team for the national championships.
