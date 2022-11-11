ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, MT

406mtsports.com

Five storylines heading into Class AA state championship game

The Helena Capital Bruins and Bozeman Hawks met in the first game of the 2022 season and now they will meet in the last. Capital (11-0), the No. 1 seed from the Western AA and Bozeman (9-2), the top seed from the Eastern AA, will play once again Friday night at Vigilante Stadium for the 2022 Class AA football state championship.
BOZEMAN, MT
406mtsports.com

Scoreboard: High school volleyball honors teams

All-State selections: Ally Foster, Sr., Billings Central; Tanzy Fox, Jr., Laurel; Ruby Gray, Sr., Billings Central; Tayla Guptill, So., Hardin; Makenna Torske, So, Hardin; Macy Uffelman, Jr., Hardin; Alexa Williams, Sr., Billings Central. First-Team All-Conference: Ally Foster, Sr., Billings Central; Tanzy Fox, Jr., Laurel; Ruby Gray, Sr., Billings Central; Tayla...
BILLINGS, MT
406mtsports.com

Montana State's Darian White shares first Big Sky player of week honor of season

BOZEMAN — Montana State senior and Big Sky Conference women's basketball preseason MVP Darian White has been named co-player of the week, the league office announced on Tuesday afternoon. White shares the honor with Eastern Washington’s Jaydia Martin. White was instrumental in Montana State’s season-opening win over Providence...
BOZEMAN, MT
406mtsports.com

Diggin’ deep: A quick and dirty explainer for betting the 2022 Brawl of the Wild

With this being the second Brawl of the Wild that Montanans can legally bet on — without leaving the state — it feels necessary to revisit some of the basics this week. The Montana Lottery won’t have the final numbers tallied until the middle of next week, but I think it’s safe to assume that this week’s Cat-Griz showdown will accumulate one of the largest handles of any game offered by Sports Bet Montana since its launch in March 2020.
BOZEMAN, MT
406mtsports.com

Butte standout quarterback announces commitment to Montana Tech

BUTTE - The long-awaited commitment announcement of Butte High quarterback Jace Stenson was made via Twitter on Monday afternoon. Stenson made the decision to stay in Butte and join Digger Nation as he committed to attend college and play football for Montana Tech. In 27 career games played (21 as...
BUTTE, MT
406mtsports.com

Montana State Billings women's basketball goes 3-0 in Hawaii

HILO, Hawaii — Cariann Kunkel poured in 18 points and grabbed five rebounds and the Montana State Billings women's basketball team defeated Hawaii Hilo 72-61 on Sunday. The Yellowjackets were 3-0 in games in Hawaii, beating Hawaii Pacific 73-64 Friday and Chaminade 85-43 Saturday. MSUB is now 3-0 to...
BILLINGS, MT
406mtsports.com

Origins, superstitions and bets: inside the fans' perspective of the Brawl of the Wild

MISSOULA — The Treasure State should be proud of its Football Championship Subdivision rivalry game. The Brawl of the Wild between the University of Montana and Montana State University is real. It never deviates from its true nature. The teams despise each other, the fans follow suit and what ensues is a game that makes the rest of the state freeze in time.
MISSOULA, MT
406mtsports.com

Notebook: Montana State welcomes College GameDay, prepares for Brawl of the Wild

BOZEMAN — Another wrinkle was added to the upcoming Brawl of the Wild early Sunday morning. After two years of campaigning by the Big Sky Conference, Montana State and Montana, ESPN’s "College GameDay" is headed to Bozeman for the Cat-Griz football game this Saturday. The show will be broadcast on ESPN from 7-10 a.m. Mountain time at Dyche Field across from Bobcat Stadium.
BOZEMAN, MT
406mtsports.com

Cat-Griz Insider Podcast: Brawl of the Wild ready for it's close-up

On this week's episode of the Cat-Griz Insider Podcast, Victor Flores and Lucas Semb talk the unique upcoming Brawl of the Wild. They open the episode with their thoughts on ESPN's College GameDay visiting Bozeman this week for its first-ever Big Sky Conference football game, then they briefly recap Montana State's and Montana's blowout wins this past Saturday: MSU over Cal Poly (9:58) and UM over Eastern Washington (11:13).
BOZEMAN, MT
406mtsports.com

Big Sky Notebook: Regular season finales full of playoff implications

BOZEMAN — Six Big Sky Conference teams are in the Football Championship Subdivision playoff picture going into their final regular-season games this Saturday. At least three Big Sky teams have clinched a spot in the 24-team playoff bracket and will jockey for seeding this week. Two of those playoff locks will face rivals that need wins to ensure postseason bids.
BOZEMAN, MT

