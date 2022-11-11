ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Washington Examiner

Colorado Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert in danger of losing her seat

Hard-line conservative Rep. Lauren Boebert is facing a tougher-than-expected midterm election race against Democratic opponent Adam Frisch, a former Aspen city councilman. The race was too early to call Wednesday morning, but the 35-year-old Republican appears to be in danger of losing her seat in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District. Frisch was leading by less than 3,500 votes with 90% of the results in on Wednesday morning, according to the Associated Press. Boebert entered the race in a strong position after redistricting solidified the district, which encompasses the western slope, the southwest corner of the state, and the eastern Pueblo, Otero, and Las Animas counties, a region that favors the GOP by a 9-point advantage.
Action News Jax

Mark Kelly defeats Blake Masters in Arizona, putting Democrats one seat from holding Senate

Incumbent Democrat Sen. Mark Kelly has defeated Republican challenger Blake Masters in Arizona, boosting Democratic hopes of holding onto the Senate. With 83% of votes counted, the Associated Press called the race Friday evening for Kelly — a Navy combat veteran, retired NASA astronaut and husband of former Rep. Gabby Giffords. He leads Masters, a 36-year-old “anti-progressive” venture capitalist, by an insurmountable 52% to 46% margin.
TheDailyBeast

Kyrsten Sinema Is MIA for Fellow Dems in Arizona

PHOENIX—When Barack Obama came to Phoenix on Wednesday in the final days of the 2022 election, seemingly every Arizona Democrat of note was in the room, from Sen. Mark Kelly and governor candidate Katie Hobbs to prominent party messengers like Rep. Ruben Gallego. There was just one glaring absence:...
FOX 28 Spokane

Republican to hold Alaska US Senate seat after ranked voting

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A Republican will hold Alaska’s U.S. Senate seat following the state’s ranked choice election as incumbent Sen. Lisa Murkowski seeks to fend off a challenge from Donald Trump-endorsed fellow Republican Kelly Tshibaka. Tabulation rounds in Tuesday’s ranked vote election are expected to be held Nov. 23. The race also included Democrat Pat Chesbro and Republican Buzz Kelley, who trailed Tshibaka and Murkowski. Kelley suspended his campaign in September and endorsed Tshibaka. Murkowski touts her seniority and willingness to work across party lines to advance Alaska’s priorities. Tshibaka notes a Murkowski family member has held the Senate seat since 1981 and says it’s time for a change.
The Hill

Republican Eli Crane flips Arizona House seat

Republican Eli Crane is projected to defeat Rep. Tom O’Halleran (D) in Arizona’s 2nd Congressional District, a key pickup for Republicans that puts the party one step closer to winning a House majority. NBC and ABC called the race. Crane, a businessman and former Navy SEAL, was leading...
Axios

Kelly beats Trump-backed Masters in Arizona Senate race

Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) will hold onto his seat after beating Trump-backed challenger Blake Masters, the Associated Press reported. Why it matters: Kelly's win brings a sigh of relief to Democrats after days without final Senate race results and comes as a blow for Republicans in their quest to regain Senate control.
