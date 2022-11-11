Read full article on original website
Kari Lake branded a ‘clown’ by Arizona’s Republican attorney general
Kari Lake calls Steve Bannon a ‘modern day George Washington’ at Arizona rally. Far-right Republican Kari Lake is locked in a tight contest for governor of Arizona – but it appears she will not be able to count on the support of the state’s Republican attorney general any time soon.
Washington Examiner
Colorado Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert in danger of losing her seat
Hard-line conservative Rep. Lauren Boebert is facing a tougher-than-expected midterm election race against Democratic opponent Adam Frisch, a former Aspen city councilman. The race was too early to call Wednesday morning, but the 35-year-old Republican appears to be in danger of losing her seat in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District. Frisch was leading by less than 3,500 votes with 90% of the results in on Wednesday morning, according to the Associated Press. Boebert entered the race in a strong position after redistricting solidified the district, which encompasses the western slope, the southwest corner of the state, and the eastern Pueblo, Otero, and Las Animas counties, a region that favors the GOP by a 9-point advantage.
If Democrats lose Arizona's U.S. Senate race, they've got a huge Kyrsten Sinema problem
No one knows who will win the U.S. Senate race in Arizona. The latest Fox News poll conducted Oct. 26-30 has Mark Kelly up by 2 points and within the margin of error. A toss-up. ...
Ex-Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard to campaign for Trump-backed Kari Lake in Arizona
Former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard is scheduled Tuesday to campaign for Kari Lake, the Republican nominee for governor of Arizona, just days after she announced she was leaving the Democratic Party. Lake's campaign said Gabbard would introduce Lake at a GOP forum in Chandler. Gabbard tweeted out a statement early Tuesday...
Why the AP called the Arizona Senate race for Mark Kelly
WASHINGTON — (AP) — Blake Masters wasn't posting the numbers of votes he needed in Election Day ballots as they were counted and released by officials in Arizona's biggest county. The Republican challenger was significantly outpacing Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly only in a small number of vote batches...
Mark Kelly defeats Blake Masters in Arizona, putting Democrats one seat from holding Senate
Incumbent Democrat Sen. Mark Kelly has defeated Republican challenger Blake Masters in Arizona, boosting Democratic hopes of holding onto the Senate. With 83% of votes counted, the Associated Press called the race Friday evening for Kelly — a Navy combat veteran, retired NASA astronaut and husband of former Rep. Gabby Giffords. He leads Masters, a 36-year-old “anti-progressive” venture capitalist, by an insurmountable 52% to 46% margin.
Kelly win in Arizona puts Dems 1 seat from Senate control
PHOENIX (AP) — Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly won his bid for reelection Friday in the crucial swing state of Arizona, defeating Republican venture capitalist Blake Masters to put his party one victory away from clinching control of the chamber for the next two years of Joe Biden’s presidency.
Kyrsten Sinema Is MIA for Fellow Dems in Arizona
PHOENIX—When Barack Obama came to Phoenix on Wednesday in the final days of the 2022 election, seemingly every Arizona Democrat of note was in the room, from Sen. Mark Kelly and governor candidate Katie Hobbs to prominent party messengers like Rep. Ruben Gallego. There was just one glaring absence:...
NBC San Diego
Mark Kelly Wins Arizona Senate Race, Bringing Democrats One Seat Away From Majority, NBC News Projects
Democrat Mark Kelly of Arizona will hold on to his U.S. Senate seat, defeating Blake Masters, who was backed by former President Donald Trump in the key swing state. Kelly raised and spent vastly more than venture capitalist Masters, according to data compiled by the Federal Election Commission. The incumbent...
At least 172 elections deniers have won their races in the 2022 midterms
More than 370 Republican candidates on the ballot denied or questioned the 2020 election results, according to a New York Times analysis.
FOX 28 Spokane
Republican to hold Alaska US Senate seat after ranked voting
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A Republican will hold Alaska’s U.S. Senate seat following the state’s ranked choice election as incumbent Sen. Lisa Murkowski seeks to fend off a challenge from Donald Trump-endorsed fellow Republican Kelly Tshibaka. Tabulation rounds in Tuesday’s ranked vote election are expected to be held Nov. 23. The race also included Democrat Pat Chesbro and Republican Buzz Kelley, who trailed Tshibaka and Murkowski. Kelley suspended his campaign in September and endorsed Tshibaka. Murkowski touts her seniority and willingness to work across party lines to advance Alaska’s priorities. Tshibaka notes a Murkowski family member has held the Senate seat since 1981 and says it’s time for a change.
Republican Eli Crane flips Arizona House seat
Republican Eli Crane is projected to defeat Rep. Tom O’Halleran (D) in Arizona’s 2nd Congressional District, a key pickup for Republicans that puts the party one step closer to winning a House majority. NBC and ABC called the race. Crane, a businessman and former Navy SEAL, was leading...
Adrian Fontes wins highly contested secretary of state in Arizona
The former Marine beat Mark Finchem, an ex-member of Oath Keepers militia who was at the Capitol on January 6
Kelly beats Trump-backed Masters in Arizona Senate race
Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) will hold onto his seat after beating Trump-backed challenger Blake Masters, the Associated Press reported. Why it matters: Kelly's win brings a sigh of relief to Democrats after days without final Senate race results and comes as a blow for Republicans in their quest to regain Senate control.
KTAR.com
Mark Kelly continues to lead over Blake Masters in Arizona’s US Senate race
PHOENIX — Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly continues to lead Republican Blake Masters in the U.S. Senate race after initial results released for Tuesday’s election. Kelly had 52.4% of the votes counted and released as of 1 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Arizona’s Secretary of State’s Office.
Watch: Mark Kelly gives victory speech after re-election to Arizona's Senate seat
Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly delivered remarks to supporters as he is projected to win re-election for Arizona Senate's seat, defeating Republican opponent and Donald Trump-endorsed Blake Masters. Nov. 12, 2022.
