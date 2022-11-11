Read full article on original website
Damien Chazelle’s ‘Babylon’ With Brad Pitt & Margot Robbie Screens For Hollywood Crowd -Does It Have The Stuff Of Oscars?
One of the most anticipated presumed Oscar contenders, and one of the very few remaining to debut before year-end, dropped last night with the first screening of Academy Award winning director Damien Chazelle’s Babylon. Paramount’s big Christmas release, and hopeful awards magnet chose the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences’ Samuel Goldwyn Theatre for the unveiling in front of entertainment pundits, industry members, and most importantly guild and Oscar voters, a perfect venue with both sides of the massive screen bookended by those imposing large Oscar statues. In addition to the screening there was a post Q&A with Chazelle...
Jimmy Kimmel Will Host the 2023 Oscars
After several years of experimenting with the format — no hosts, groups of hosts — the Academy Awards is returning to its tried-and-true format of one host, typically a TV star or standup comedian. In this case it is a man who has hosted the Oscars before, Jimmy Kimmel Live! star Jimmy Kimmel.
Sam Smith Caught Awkwardly Filming TikTok Outside of Woman’s Apartment: WATCH
Getting spotted making a making a TikTok in public is undeniably embarrassing, but Sam Smith probably isn't too worried after recently getting caught in the act. A woman went viral on TikTok after she filmed the the "Unholy" singer filming a TikTok outside her apartment. (Sadly, Kim Petras wasn't around at the time.)
AUDIO: Johnny Rzeznik of Goo Goo Dolls Chats With Buzz & The Crew
Four decades into their storied career, alt-rock legends Goo Goo Dolls are still discovering new and invigorating ways to make the most exciting music they’ve ever recorded. With more accolades than can fit an industrial size trophy case and global No.1s celebrated across the globe, it’d make sense for a band of such proportions to phone things in, take a step back, or merely retreat from the spotlight. Almost paradoxically, though, Goo Goo Dolls have remained at the top of their game and increasingly daring over the years precisely because the music has always been put on a pedestal that remains untainted by all of the outside laurels the band has earned. On their new album, Chaos in Bloom, Goo Goo Dolls sound like a band more confident than ever in their sound, yet constantly looking for fresh ways to get their story across. Marking their first record ever to be produced by lead singer John Rzeznik, it’s an album of biting sarcasm, stadium-ready choruses, and spear-sharp songwriting. In short, it’s a quintessential Goo Goo Dolls album.
Singers Who Made Repeat Visits To El Paso In Different Bands
Being in a band is like being married and, as we all know, not all marriages work out. Some relationships come to premature ends, some just separate for a bit and the same goes for bands. Not everyone can pull off decades with the same lineup like ZZ Top or Rush. These days, members often bow out completely and/or temporarily to do their own thing.
"Princess Diaries 3" Is OFFICIALLY Happening And Everybody Is Freaking Out, Especially Me
All I have to say is "SHUT UP!"
Here's How "The Crown" Handled Those Infamous Charles And Camilla Transcripts, Aka "Tampongate"
Dominic West, who plays Charles in Season 5, said in a recent interview with Variety, "I think people feel very differently about [it] now, and you see who the villains are in the piece. It wasn’t the two lovers, it was the people exploiting them."
Netflix Orders Two More Seasons of ‘Monster’
It might not have had the most succinct title but DAHMER: Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story became a massive success on Netflix. In its first 28 days on the streaming service, subscribers watched 856 million hours of the series, which starred Evan Peters as the notorious serial killer. That’s the second-biggest season of a show in the history of Netflix — behind only Stranger Things 4 and ahead of other mega-hits like Bridgerton Seasons 1 and 2, Stranger Things 3, and The Witcher Season 1. Netflix estimates that in the next few weeks, DAHMER will cross 1 billion hours viewed.
‘Wakanda Forever’ Easter Eggs: All the Coolest Marvel References
By necessity, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever had to take some big leaps away from established Marvel continuity. Although he has taken a few sabbaticals from his role as Black Panther, T’Challa never died in Marvel’s comics, and he remains an active hero. The man who played T’Challa onscreen, Chadwick Boseman, sadly died in 2020 after a battle with colon cancer.
