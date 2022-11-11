ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milan, OH

15th Annual Step Up For Soldiers Program

By Norwalk Reflector staff
 4 days ago
MILAN — WKFM and WLKR Radio (K96, 95.3 WLKR and 92.9 WLKR Classic) have kicked off their 15th annual “Step Up For Soldiers” donation drive to benefit USO Ohio. With the program, the radio stations and business partners are collecting donation items for military members and their families.

USO Care Packages are sent to bases and military installations. Currently, USO Ohio is prioritizing the delivery of USO Care Packages to soldiers deployed this year as part of Combined Joint Task Force — Operation Inherent Resolve. Plus, packages will be sent to Ohio National Guard members deployed as hurricane relief. These kits provide invaluable support to service members who are working both overseas and at home.

The USO’s requested donation items include non-perishable, individual serving-size Snack Items, including gum, mints, granola/protein bars, beef jerky, fruit snacks, trail mix, cookies, snack crackers, nuts, etc. Travel / personal-size Hygiene Products are also requested, such as deodorant, lip balm, shampoo, sunscreen, foot powder, toothpaste, shaving cream and razors, etc.

Donations for this year’s Step Up for Soldiers program will be accepted until Dec. 18 and can be dropped off at the following locations:

• Erie County Veterans Service Office, located in the Erie County Services Building

• Koch Aluminum, in Sandusky

• Mathews Ford, in Sandusky

• Lake Erie Arms, in Huron

• Marblehead Bank, in Marblehead

• Firelands Electric Co-Op, in New London

• Croghan Colonial Bank, Milan and Norwalk locations

• Battles Insurance, in Uptown Norwalk

• Schild’s IGA Marketplace, in Norwalk

• Naturally Country, on Lais Road, Norwalk

• Ag Credit Offices, in Wellington and Norwalk

• Great Lakes Electric, on the Square in Milan

• Firelands Federal Credit Union, Sandusky and Monroeville locations

• American Driving School, in Norwalk and Sandusky

For more information on the Step Up For Soldiers Program — visit www.wkfm.com or www.wlkrradio.com.

Norwalk, OH
