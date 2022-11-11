Read full article on original website
BBC
Jacqueline Kirk murderer given another 15 years
A man has been given a life sentence for murdering his ex-partner, who died 21 years after he set her alight. Jacqueline Kirk was badly disfigured after Steven Craig re-enacted a torture scene from the film Reservoir Dogs in Weston-super-Mare in 1998. Craig was found guilty of grievous bodily harm...
Uncle who murdered teenage niece has case referred to Parole Board for release
A killer who murdered his 15-year-old niece has had his case referred to the Parole Board for release from prison.Danielle Jones was last seen on June 18 2001 at around 8am, when she left her home in East Tilbury, Essex, to catch the bus to school.Her uncle, Stuart Campbell, was jailed for life in December 2002 for her kidnap and murder.In 2019, Danielle’s mother, Linda Jones, said she did not want Campbell to be released from prison if he does not reveal where her body is.She said she backs Helen’s Law, named after murdered Helen McCourt, which aims to prevent parole...
US servicewoman charged over motorcyclist’s death ‘on duty at time’, court told
A US servicewoman was still on duty as she drove home from work at a Suffolk military base and allegedly killed a motorcyclist, her lawyer has told a court.Father-of-one Matthew Day, 33, died of his injuries after a red Honda Accord car collided with the Yamaha motorbike he was riding in the village of Southery, near Downham Market, Norfolk, on August 26.Airman first class Mikayla Hayes, 24, who is based at RAF Lakenheath in Suffolk, is charged with causing Mr Day’s death by careless driving.Deputy senior district judge Tan Ikram is considering the issue of jurisdiction in the case, amid...
Three Ex-Pennsylvania Cops Plead Guilty to Killing 8-Year-Old Fanta Bility
Three former police officers in Pennsylvania pleaded guilty to 10 counts of reckless endangerment on Thursday in the shooting death of an 8-year-old girl last year, according to CNN. Devon G. Smith, Sean Patrick Dolan, and Brian James Devaney were officers in Sharon Hill Borough when a gun one of them fired in the heat of gunfire following an August 2021 football game struck Fanta Bility in the back, killing her. The officers were charged with the reckless endangerment counts, along with manslaughter charges, in January after Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsheimer initially charged two teens with her death. The officers were later fired from their job. As part of the plea, the manslaughter charges were dropped. “As we have endeavored to achieve justice in the midst of such a tragedy, my office has remained in close communication with the family to ensure that their feelings were heard and respected,” Stollsheimer said in a statement.Read it at CNN
Kaitlin Armstrong murder trial set for June start as judge dismisses defence motions
Trial to begin in June 2023 as Judge Kennedy says: ‘There was no evidence of any intentional disregard for the truth’
Murder accused ‘disposed of Albanian drug farm in oil barrel’, court told
A man accused of murdering two women said he disposed of an “Albanian drug farm” in a homemade incinerator, a court has heard.Mark Brown, 41, of Squirrel Close in St Leonards-on-Sea, East Sussex, is accused of murdering Alexandra Morgan, 34, and Leah Ware, 33, six months apart in 2021.Earlier during the trial at Hove Crown Court, prosecution solicitor Duncan Atkinson KC shared a message Brown had sent to an old school friend, Elizabeth Howard, on June 13 2022.The message was sent just over a month after the prosecution allege he killed Ms Ware on May 8.The message read: “I’m going...
Police officer charged with attempted murder of woman
A 27-year-old serving police officer has been charged with the attempted murder of a woman. James Riley from Lancashire Police is due to appear in court on Monday. Officers were called because of concerns about a woman’s wellbeing at a hotel in Manchester earlier this week. They were called at around 11.30pm on Thursday and went to the scene on Brook Street in the city.Emergency services also attended and took the woman to hospital, where she remained on Sunday.She was in a stable condition, Greater Manchester Police said. Riley has been charged with attempted murder, the force said on Sunday.He...
Parents in court after husky mauls three-month-old girl to death in woodland
The parents of a three-month-old girl mauled to death by a husky in woodland have been granted unconditional bail by magistrates.Karen Alcock, 41, and Vincent King, 54, are accused of being in charge of the dog, called Blizzard, which killed Kyra King while dangerously out of control.Emergency services were called to Ostlers Plantation, near Woodhall Spa, Lincolnshire, at about 11pm on March 6.Kyra was pronounced dead at the scene after suffering horrific wounds to her neck and head.Appearing at Boston Magistrates’ Court in Lincolnshire on Wednesday, Alcock gave no indication of her plea, while King pleaded not guilty.The pair, of Castle Dyke Bank, New York, Lincolnshire, were ordered to appear at Lincoln Crown Court on December 7 for a plea and directions hearing.
BBC
Search to find dog driven off in stolen van
A family are desperately searching for their dog after he was driven off inside a van when it was stolen. The van and Bran, a black cross terrier, were taken from outside a house in the Mickleover area of Derby on Friday morning. His owners believe the two men who...
Leah Croucher: Body found in loft of Milton Keynes house identified as missing teenager
Police have formally identified a body found in the loft of a Milton Keynes house as Leah Croucher, a teenage girl who went missing three and a half years ago.A Home Office post-mortem has been inconclusive as to the cause of Leah’s death and Thames Valley Police said investigations are ongoing.A murder investigation was launched last week following the discovery of Leah in the loft space of 2 Loxbeare Drive, Furzton, Milton Keynes.Police also found items belonging to Leah – who was last seen in February 2019, aged 19 – at the property earlier this week.Senior investigating officer detective...
BBC
Spencer Beynon inquest: Tasering dying veteran reasonable - jury
A police officer's use of a taser on a dying military veteran was reasonable, an inquest jury has concluded. Ex-soldier Spencer Beynon died on 14 June, 2016, near his home in Maes y Bwlch, Llanelli, Carmarthenshire. The former Army platoon sergeant, who served in Iraq and Afghanistan, had injured his...
BBC
Court: Appeals to Cardiff rapist's sentence refused
A burglar who broke into a house and repeatedly raped a mother and her teenage daughter has had his sentence appeal refused. Joshua Carney, 28, attacked each victim while the other watched, in Cardiff on 1 March. He previously admitted 13 offences including six counts of rape and was sentenced...
Pakistani man sentenced to die for killing ex-wife from US
ISLAMABAD (AP) — The ex-husband of an American woman of Pakistani origin was convicted of murdering her as part of a property dispute and sentenced to death Saturday by a Pakistani court. The district court in Rawalpindi also sentenced Rizwan Habib’s father and an employee to seven years in...
BBC
Ipswich and Yorkshire councils lose asylum hotels legal fight
Two English councils have failed in attempts to block asylum seekers from being relocated to large hotels in their areas. In a judgement published on Friday, the High Court said that neither had shown there was an urgent legal case to prevent the Home Office's contractors from using hotel accommodation.
BBC
Gang turns Glasgow care home minibus into bonfire
A care home in Glasgow has condemned a gang of youths who stole its minibus and turned it into a bonfire. The vehicle belonging to Balmanno House in Cleveden Road in the west end of the city was taken on 5 November. Videos shared on social media showed the bus...
BBC
Man jailed for killing retired priest in Stafford hospital attack
A man who admitted killing a retired priest in an attack at a hospital has been jailed. Oliver Kemp, 82, from Stone, Staffordshire, died after he was assaulted at County Hospital in Stafford on 17 February last year. Joseph David Phillips pleaded guilty at Stafford Crown Court in July to...
BBC
Authorities 'missed opportunities' before murders of two women
A review of cases has found "chances to intervene were missed" by authorities before the murders of two women in Northern Ireland. The findings were contained in Northern Ireland's first ever domestic homicide reviews. They were published by the Department of Justice (DoJ) and were conducted to help learn lessons.
BBC
Kyra King: Parents appear in court over dog attack baby death
The parents of a three-month-old girl mauled to death by a husky dog have appeared in court. Kyra King was attacked on 6 March in the car park at Ostler's Plantation, near Woodhall Spa, in Lincolnshire. Karen Alcock, 41, and Vince King, 54, appeared at Boston Magistrates' Court on Wednesday...
BBC
Aberdare school assault changed autistic pupils - court
Alleged assaults on three severely autistic children at a special school were followed by dramatic changes in behaviour, parents have told a court. Three pupils were inappropriately handled by a teacher and teaching assistant, Swansea Crown Court heard. One mother said her son self-harmed after being dragged across a playground...
BBC
Downham stabbing death: Two boys, 14 and 17, charged with murder
Two teenagers have been charged with murder after a man was stabbed in south-east London. Gabriel Petrov Stoyanov, 21, was attacked in Bromley Road, in Downham on 4 November. Two boys aged 14 and 17 were charged with his murder on Friday, and have been remanded into custody until their next court appearance.
