Read full article on original website
Related
‘Potato King’ of Kansas emerged from slavery to thrive and prosper as groundbreaking businessman
Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Jim Leiker is professor of history at Johnson County Community College in Overland Park. The success of “Tiger King” has me wondering if executives at Netflix would […] The post ‘Potato King’ of Kansas emerged from slavery to thrive and prosper as groundbreaking businessman appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
adastraradio.com
Got Milk? Kansas Dairies Say Yes, and Plenty of It
MANHATTAN, Kan. – When the Hilmar Cheese Company announced in May 2021 that it would be building a cheese and whey processing plant south of Dodge City, it marked another major success for the Kansas dairy industry. Hilmar’s facility, which is expected to be operational in 2024, will create...
There's Something Flat About Kansas & KC
Apparently, Kansas is flatter than pancakes, everyone's favorite breakfast treat. There is a widespread claim that a scientific study proved that Kansas is actually flatter than everyone's favorite breakfast treat-the pancake. Even though it's flatter than a pancake, Kansas actually ranks seventh among flat states.
adastraradio.com
Wildfire Task Force to Meet November 18
MANHATTAN, Kansas — The Governor’s Wildfire Task Force will meet on Friday, November 18, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Kansas Highway Patrol Training Academy, 2025 East Iron Avenue in Salina. The meeting is open to the public and will discuss recommendations for how federal, state,...
adastraradio.com
96% of Kansas corn, 93% of soybeans harvested
Corn and soybean farmers in Kansas are making good harvest progress. The USDA says the state’s corn harvest is 96% complete, ahead of the five-year average of 93%. Soybean harvest is 93% done, ahead of the five-year average of 86%. Seventy-nine percent of cotton has been harvested. The state’s...
WIBW
Priest, businessman indicted after $10 million taken from Salina foster program
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Salina priest and a New York businessman have been federally indicted after $10 million was defrauded from a Kansas foster care organization. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Kansas says that on Monday, Nov. 14, a federal grand jury in Topeka indicted and charged a Kansas priest and a businessman from New York for a scheme to defraud $10 million from a foster care organization.
Search data shows which states many Kansans want to move to
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Search analysis by the website MovingApt.com shows Kansans are showing interest in moving to three states in particular. The data shows California as a top pick for those considering relocating. Neighboring states Missouri and Colorado come in second and third for relocating searches. When working to determine which states Kansans were […]
Up to 1M birds count on Kansas wetlands during migration. Drought leaves them high and dry
One of the driest summers on record and months of relentless heat have transformed this oasis on the Plains into an empty basin.
KAKE TV
Snow causes dangerous driving conditions across Kansas
GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KAKE) - The snowfall may have passed Kansas already, but it came down in the western part of the state. "Coming back up, it was crazy driving in it," said Riella Pardise. Riella drove from Oklahoma to western Kansas in driving conditions made difficult by the snow.
adastraradio.com
95% of Nebraska corn harvested
Corn harvest is winding down in Nebraska. The USDA says 95% of the crop has been harvested. Ninety-three percent of sorghum has been harvested in the state. Winter wheat is 100% emerged, up four percentage points from last week. Twenty-two percent of the crop is in good-to-excellent condition. …
kfdi.com
A Rapidly Declining Fish Species Native to Kansas Successfully Reintroduced
The Plains Minnow was once an abundant native fish species in the sandy streams and rivers of the Kansas and Arkansas river basins, but its numbers have substantially declined statewide since 1970. These declines have long been attributed to changes in streamflow volumes and patterns due to groundwater mining and surface water diversions – such as dams, levees, pumping stations, irrigation canals, or other manmade structures.
adastraradio.com
96% of South Dakota corn harvested
The USDA says South Dakota’s corn harvest is almost wrapped up. Ninety-six percent of the state’s corn crop was harvested as of Sunday. Soybean harvest is 100% complete. Ninety-six percent of sorghum is harvested. The state’s sunflower harvest is 93% done. Seventy-eight percent of the winter wheat...
kfdi.com
Gov. Kelly Announces Selection of Poet Laureate of Kansas
The Kansas Creative Arts Industries Commission (KCAIC) has selected Traci Brimhall as the 2023-2026 Poet Laureate of Kansas. Brimhall, a professor and Director of Creative Writing at Kansas State University, will become the state’s eighth Poet Laureate when her four-year term begins on January 1. The Poet Laureate of...
adastraradio.com
Harvest nearly complete in Minnesota
Harvest is nearly complete in Minnesota. USDA’s latest weekly crop report says corn is 96 percent harvested as of Sunday. That matches last year’s pace and is about two weeks ahead of the five-year average. Moisture content of corn at harvest is averaging 16 percent. Sunflowers are 93...
MADORIN: Seeing western Kansas possibility
In late November of 1996, we moved to a rural property on a limestone hilltop west of Ellis. By the time we got into the house, leaves swirled about the yard, hinting at greenery we could expect to see once spring arrived. A deep draw filled with standing and fallen...
kcur.org
Kansas town threatens to kick out library after it refused to remove ‘divisive’ books
Pottawatomie Wabaunsee Regional Library is decorated for the holidays, with a snow-filled tiny Christmas village placed in the center of the book stacks. There’s a princess mural on one wall, complete with a unicorn, and a dinosaur figurine over by the children’s nook. All of it might be...
KWCH.com
Kansas governor pushes to expand Medicaid in 2nd term
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Laura Kelly will serve as Kansas’ governor for the next four years and with a second term comes a list of priorities. Kelly said she will focus on five objectives, starting next year. Those include providing tax relief, expanding Medicaid, legalizing medical marijuana, protecting first responders and investing in mental health resources.
WIBW
Political science professor shares his thoughts on what to expect in Kansas after midterms
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The midterms in Kansas showed that voters aren’t necessarily interested in party lines. Dr. Nathaniel Birkhead is a political science professor at Kansas State University and says there was not an obvious outcome. Jerry Moran winning easily and you think okay, well it’s going to...
adastraradio.com
Insight: Dreaming of Snow Days
PRATT COUNTY, Kan. – There are two kinds of people in the world: people who hate snow and those of us who love it. If you think I am crazy, consider I grew up in Wisconsin. In my world, snow means picturesque landscapes coated in white, the fun of sledding, tubing, downhill skiing and snowmobile rides, and if you are lucky — a snow day.
Comments / 0