Kansas State

Cockeyed Frank
3d ago

I'm of Scandinavian ancestry and I demand the Seaman Vikings change their names! 🤣 Isn't it ridiculous? Aren't there more important things to worry about?

Kansas Reflector

‘Potato King’ of Kansas emerged from slavery to thrive and prosper as groundbreaking businessman

Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Jim Leiker is professor of history at Johnson County Community College in Overland Park. The success of “Tiger King” has me wondering if executives at Netflix would […] The post ‘Potato King’ of Kansas emerged from slavery to thrive and prosper as groundbreaking businessman appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
classiccountry1070.com

Kansas public schools urged to end use of Native American mascots

The Kansas State Board of Education is asking public schools to end the practice of associating Native-American themes with school identities and sports teams. In a “strong recommendation” released Thursday, board members reportedly asked public K through 12 schools to retire Native American-themed mascots and branding within the next three to five years.
KANSAS STATE
adastraradio.com

Got Milk? Kansas Dairies Say Yes, and Plenty of It

MANHATTAN, Kan. – When the Hilmar Cheese Company announced in May 2021 that it would be building a cheese and whey processing plant south of Dodge City, it marked another major success for the Kansas dairy industry. Hilmar’s facility, which is expected to be operational in 2024, will create...
KANSAS STATE
KWCH.com

Kansas governor pushes to expand Medicaid in 2nd term

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Laura Kelly will serve as Kansas’ governor for the next four years and with a second term comes a list of priorities. Kelly said she will focus on five objectives, starting next year. Those include providing tax relief, expanding Medicaid, legalizing medical marijuana, protecting first responders and investing in mental health resources.
KANSAS STATE
adastraradio.com

Several Kansas Communities to Benefit from Foundation for Rural Service Grants

KANSAS – Several Kansas communities, including Galva, Sterling and McPherson, have been named 2022 grant recipients by the Foundation for Rural Service. In all, 31 grants were announced totaling $142,000. In partnership with Mutual Telephone, Kids Cove in Sterling will receive $5,000 to purchase a robotics package to provide...
STERLING, KS
Sheeraz Qurban

There's Something Flat About Kansas & KC

Apparently, Kansas is flatter than pancakes, everyone's favorite breakfast treat. There is a widespread claim that a scientific study proved that Kansas is actually flatter than everyone's favorite breakfast treat-the pancake. Even though it's flatter than a pancake, Kansas actually ranks seventh among flat states.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kfdi.com

Gov. Kelly Announces Selection of Poet Laureate of Kansas

The Kansas Creative Arts Industries Commission (KCAIC) has selected Traci Brimhall as the 2023-2026 Poet Laureate of Kansas. Brimhall, a professor and Director of Creative Writing at Kansas State University, will become the state’s eighth Poet Laureate when her four-year term begins on January 1. The Poet Laureate of...
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

INSIGHT KANSAS: What results, exit polls say about Kansas trends

Over the past several years public opinion polls have gotten a lot of heat — some of it deserved, some of it not — for not accurately predicting election results. Public opinion is only as accurate as the sample of voters polled and what those voters are willing to tell pollsters. As such, election outcomes will always be the best gauge of public opinion.
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Search data shows which states many Kansans want to move to

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Search analysis by the website MovingApt.com shows Kansans are showing interest in moving to three states in particular. The data shows California as a top pick for those considering relocating. Neighboring states Missouri and Colorado come in second and third for relocating searches. When working to determine which states Kansans were […]
KANSAS STATE
adastraradio.com

adastraradio.com

Republicans Sweep Kansas Board of Education Seats, Say They Will Give Parents More Oversight

TOPEKA, Kan. — New Kansas State Board of Education members say they will prioritize parental oversight in schools across Kansas. Ahead of the election, the 10-seat board had six Republican and four Democratic members. With Republicans taking all five seats on the ballot in the November election, the BOE will shift further to the right. Republicans will have seven seats on the BOE with Democrats filling the other three seats.
KANSAS STATE
adastraradio.com

