Arizona Sports

Arizona Sports

Arizona Cardinals cut backup running back Eno Benjamin

The Arizona Cardinals released backup running back Eno Benjamin on Monday, the team announced. ESPN’s Adam Schefter was the first to report the move. The running back posted a blue heart on Twitter just as the report surfaced. The Cardinals now will turn to rookie Keaontay Ingram behind Conner....
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Sports

Report: Cardinals’ Kyler Murray, Rams’ Matthew Stafford doubtful for clash

The Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams are reportedly both expecting to be without their starting quarterbacks for Sunday’s NFC West matchup. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport is reporting that Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (hamstring) will work out pregame to see if he can go but is viewed as “unlikely to play” because he is still walking very gingerly.
Arizona Sports

Cardinals’ patchwork O-line rises to occasion vs. Aaron Donald, Rams

TEMPE — The outlook wasn’t stellar when it came down to the Arizona Cardinals offensive line in Week 10. With Rodney Hudson and Will Hernandez joining fellow starter Justin Pugh on the injured reserve this past week, the Cardinals were hit with some serious blows along the interior. Adding to the injury woes was D.J. Humphries, who continues to deal with a back injury that has forced him to miss time.
TEMPE, AZ
Arizona Sports

Cardinals WR Hollywood Brown trending in right direction with foot injury

TEMPE — Through 10 weeks of the season, we have yet to see the pairing of DeAndre Hopkins and Hollywood Brown line up together. Brown, who landed on the roster following a trade on Day 1 of the 2022 NFL Draft and joined the team just before Hopkins’ six-game suspension for violating the league’s performance-enhancing drug policy, held down the fort in a big way in place of the All-Pro. In his first six games as a Cardinal, Brown rattled off 485 yards and three touchdowns on 43 catches.
Arizona Sports

Cardinals’ Zach Ertz, Colt McCoy to undergo testing on knee injuries

The Arizona Cardinals came away with a 27-17 victory over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, but it wasn’t without its casualties. Tight end Zach Ertz and quarterback Colt McCoy came out on the other side of Week 10 with respective knee injuries. Both are set to undergo further testing on Monday to get a better idea of the ailments.
Arizona Sports

Cardinals organized, empowered vs. Rams without Kyler Murray at QB

The NFL does not like battles between backup quarterbacks. It’s bad television. It’s bad for advertisers. It’s bad for business. On Sunday, it’s exactly what Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury needed. On a day when style points mattered not, the Cardinals provided plenty of them...
Arizona Sports

Arizona Sports

Phoenix, AZ
