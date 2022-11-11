Read full article on original website
Related
Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray out, S Budda Baker active vs. Rams
The Arizona Cardinals announced their inactives Sunday, and quarterback Kyler Murray is among the six players listed ahead of a matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. Murray will miss his first game of the season with a hamstring issue he sustained last week against the Seattle Seahawks. Colt McCoy will...
Arizona Cardinals cut backup running back Eno Benjamin
The Arizona Cardinals released backup running back Eno Benjamin on Monday, the team announced. ESPN’s Adam Schefter was the first to report the move. The running back posted a blue heart on Twitter just as the report surfaced. The Cardinals now will turn to rookie Keaontay Ingram behind Conner....
Report: Cardinals’ Kyler Murray, Rams’ Matthew Stafford doubtful for clash
The Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams are reportedly both expecting to be without their starting quarterbacks for Sunday’s NFC West matchup. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport is reporting that Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (hamstring) will work out pregame to see if he can go but is viewed as “unlikely to play” because he is still walking very gingerly.
Report: Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz out for season with knee injury
Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz will miss the rest of the season due to a knee injury, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Ertz, 32, was visibly upset when he was carted off the field during the first quarter of Sunday’s 27-17 win over the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Cardinals given points by sportsbooks in potential backup QB battle with Rams
Sportsbooks do not expect the Arizona Cardinals to leave Los Angeles with a win Sunday against the Rams. Arizona (3-6) is a 3-point underdog in its second battle with the Rams (3-5) of the season, one that is expected to look quite different than the first, a 20-12 win for L.A. in Week 3.
Cardinals’ patchwork O-line rises to occasion vs. Aaron Donald, Rams
TEMPE — The outlook wasn’t stellar when it came down to the Arizona Cardinals offensive line in Week 10. With Rodney Hudson and Will Hernandez joining fellow starter Justin Pugh on the injured reserve this past week, the Cardinals were hit with some serious blows along the interior. Adding to the injury woes was D.J. Humphries, who continues to deal with a back injury that has forced him to miss time.
Former Cardinals RB Eno Benjamin claimed by Texans, per report
Former Arizona Cardinals running back Eno Benjamin was claimed by the Houston Texans on Tuesday after being waived by the Cardinals on Monday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Benjamin was surprisingly cut the day after the Cardinals’ 27-17 win over the Los Angeles Rams in which Benjamin logged only...
Arizona Cardinals kicker Matt Prater ruled out Sunday vs. Rams
The Arizona Cardinals downgraded kicker Matt Prater from questionable to out Sunday ahead of their game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. Prater was limited in practice on Wednesday and Thursday before missing Friday with a hip/illness designation. He did not travel with the rest of the team...
Cardinals WR Hollywood Brown trending in right direction with foot injury
TEMPE — Through 10 weeks of the season, we have yet to see the pairing of DeAndre Hopkins and Hollywood Brown line up together. Brown, who landed on the roster following a trade on Day 1 of the 2022 NFL Draft and joined the team just before Hopkins’ six-game suspension for violating the league’s performance-enhancing drug policy, held down the fort in a big way in place of the All-Pro. In his first six games as a Cardinal, Brown rattled off 485 yards and three touchdowns on 43 catches.
Cardinals’ Zach Ertz, Colt McCoy to undergo testing on knee injuries
The Arizona Cardinals came away with a 27-17 victory over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, but it wasn’t without its casualties. Tight end Zach Ertz and quarterback Colt McCoy came out on the other side of Week 10 with respective knee injuries. Both are set to undergo further testing on Monday to get a better idea of the ailments.
Cardinals organized, empowered vs. Rams without Kyler Murray at QB
The NFL does not like battles between backup quarterbacks. It’s bad television. It’s bad for advertisers. It’s bad for business. On Sunday, it’s exactly what Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury needed. On a day when style points mattered not, the Cardinals provided plenty of them...
Rams wideout Cooper Kupp placed on injured reserve after ankle surgery
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Rams receiver Cooper Kupp will have surgery on his sprained right ankle, sidelining the Super Bowl MVP for at least the next four weeks while placed on injured reserve. Starting left tackle Alaric Jackson will miss the rest of the season because of...
Bucs RB, ASU football alum Rachaad White delivers vicious stiff-arm in breakout game
Running back Rachaad White had his share of highlight plays during his two-year run at Arizona State, but he made national waves with a dominant stiff-arm on Sunday. In the rookie’s breakout performance for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, White used his right arm to toss Seattle Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs out of his way to pick up an extra 5-6 yards on a big run.
Cardinals’ Budda Baker snags INT vs. Rams after entering game hobbled
Earlier in the week, head coach Kliff Kingsbury heard there was a “zero percent chance” Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker would suit up against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 10. Suffering an ankle injury the week prior, initial reports had Baker missing multiple weeks. It was safe...
Arizona Sports
Phoenix, AZ
2K+
Followers
9K+
Post
329K+
Views
ABOUT
Anything and everything an Arizona Sports fan wants to know can be found at ArizonaSports.com and on 98.7 FM Arizona's Sports Station.https://arizonasports.com/
Comments / 0