Peter Billingsley returns as Ralphie for ‘A Christmas Story Christmas’: ‘We had to get it right’
Peter Billingsley talked about his new movie "A Christmas Story Christmas," which is a sequel to the 1983 original, on "Fox & Friends" Tuesday.
‘Something From Tiffany’s’ Trailer Teases an Engagement Ring Mix-Up for Zoey Deutch
The trailer for Prime Video’s Something From Tiffany’s was released Tuesday and brings festivities, romance and laughter just in time for the upcoming holiday season. Daryl Wein directed Tamara Chestna’s script for the rom-com based on the novel by Melissa Hill. The film’s cast includes Zoey Deutch, Kendrick Sampson, Rose Abdoo, Shay Mitchell, Ray Nicholson and Javicia Leslie. More from The Hollywood ReporterAmazon Prime Video Expands Basketball Programming Through Overtime Elite Global Media Rights DealAmazon Enters Sports-Talk Arena With Daily Slate of ShowsLeBron James to Co-Host Prime Video's 'Thursday Night Football' Alternate Stream Taking place in New York City during the holidays, Rachel, played...
