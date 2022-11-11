A Napoleon man is sentenced in a Henry County Common courtroom on a misdemeanor sexual abuse charge that began as a more serious felony. Nathaniel Owen pled guilty to sexual imposition. He was given 60 days in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio with credit for 60 days served in jail while his case was pending, fined $250 and ordered to have no contact with the victim for two years. He also was classified as a tier I sexual offender, which determines how often he must register his address with authorities, and ordered to provide a DNA sample and submit to certain disease-related testing. The indictment had alleged that in June, Owen engaged in sexual conduct with an adult female, compelling her to “submit by force, or threat of force.”

