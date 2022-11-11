One of three companies that plans to build a carbon dioxide pipeline in Iowa has paid landowners about $200 million to build on their properties, and the company won’t get that money back if the plan fails. “We write them 100% of that contract, and that is theirs,” said Lee Blank, the chief executive of […] The post Summit Carbon has paid out $200M to landowners anticipating pipeline approval appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.

IOWA STATE ・ 27 MINUTES AGO