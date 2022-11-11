Read full article on original website
Concerts Happening in Pittsburgh This Week (11/14 - 11/20)Ted RiversPittsburgh, PA
The Case of Kimberly Lee KesslerTawana K WatsonButler, PA
Not Your Mother’s Nutcracker: Penn Trafford Drama Guild Presents “Nutcracker: The Play”LJTrafford, PA
Let it Snow! Penn Trafford Drama Guild Hosts Holiday Party with The Cast of "The Nutcracker: The Play" November 19LJTrafford, PA
Walmart Permanently Closes This Store on November 11thBryan DijkhuizenPittsburgh, PA
Steelers QB Kenny Pickett sets embarrassing NFL history not seen in 17 years
Kenny Pickett hasn’t had the dream start to his NFL career thus far. The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback has now played in five games with some underwhelming results. Pickett’s slow start has garnered him some unwanted history. After a Week 8 blowout loss against the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles, the Steelers rookie became the first QB in 17 years to tally two or fewer touchdown passes and eight or more interceptions in his first five games.
Brittany Mahomes Unleashes on Refs After Juju Smith-Schuster Gets Knocked Out in Brutal Play
Following a scary play that sent Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster to the ground, Patrick Mahomes’ wife Brittany had some thoughts about the game’s referees. During the play, Smith-Schuster is seen flying through the air after taking a helmet-to-helmet hit from the Jacksonville Jaguars’ safety Andre...
Sporting News
Jeff Saturday responds to Bill Cowher's coaching 'disgrace' comments: 'I don't have to defend myself'
Jeff Saturday took the high road on Sunday afternoon. Saturday guided the Colts to a win on Sunday afternoon vs. the Raiders, the first of his tenure as interim head coach for the Colts. In the process, he handed a lot of his critics an L, too. Saturday has been...
NFL World Speculating About Terry Bradshaw On Sunday
The prominent NFL on FOX analyst was noticeably absent from the set in Qatar on Sunday morning. Some fans are wondering if Bradshaw's absence this weekend is related to his inappropriate "suicide" joke last weekend. Bradshaw, the legendary Steelers quarterback, is also recovering from cancer, so it could be health-related....
‘I Moved On From That’: Tom Brady Jabs Gisele Bündchen By Revealing NFL Retirement Is Off The Table After Supermodel Hires Divorce Lawyer
Tom Brady has given up all hope of reconciling his marriage to Gisele Bündchen and has been putting all of his energy into football, RadarOnline.com has learned. Brady, 45, dished about his plans on the latest episode of his podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.” The NFL quarterback talked about his rough season with the Buccaneers and how he has no plans to step off the field after the season. Brady said that the locker room isn’t the happiest place given the team’s record so far this season. Brady said, “I don't think you're flying...
Tom Brady Spotted in Public for First Time Since Divorce From Gisele Bündchen
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen finally addressed the rumors and speculation. After months of whispers… The post Tom Brady Spotted in Public for First Time Since Divorce From Gisele Bündchen appeared first on Outsider.
Look: Bill Cowher Is Furious With NFL Head Coaching Hire
Former NFL head coach Bill Cowher is the latest person to criticize the Indianapolis Colts' decision to hire Jeff Saturday. On CBS Sports' pregame show Sunday, Cowher spoke at length about Saturday, who he said has turned down opportunities to join the Colts' staff as an assistant coach in the past because he wanted to continue doing his television work and wasn't sure if he was suited for the coaching lifestyle.
How Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes called his shot twice — and came through right after
How did Andy Reid and Eric Bieniemy get to the perfect play calls against Tennessee? They asked for help.
Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split
Since they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
theScore
Cubs release Heyward with $22M owed on contract
The Chicago Cubs have officially released veteran outfielder Jason Heyward. Heyward, 33, is still owed $22 million next season in what would have been the final year of his eight-year, $184-million contract signed prior to 2016. Over the life of the contract, the five-time Gold Glove winner hit .245/.323/.377 with...
theScore
Panthers to start Mayfield vs. Ravens as Walker nurses ankle injury
Carolina Panthers head coach Steve Wilks announced Monday that quarterback Baker Mayfield will start against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 11 over P.J. Walker, who's dealing with a high ankle sprain, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Sam Darnold will serve as Carolina's backup. Mayfield started the first five games...
theScore
Vikings pick off Allen in OT to beat Bills in game of year
The Minnesota Vikings and Buffalo Bills just produced arguably the best game of the season. The Vikings sealed a 33-30 win near the end of overtime after cornerback Patrick Peterson intercepted quarterback Josh Allen in the end zone, which followed an unbelievable end to regulation. Minnesota had settled for a...
theScore
Report: Giants, Barkley table contract talks
The New York Giants and running back Saquon Barkley will table any talks regarding a contract extension until after the 2022 season after failing to agree on a deal during last week's bye, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter. The two sides share a mutual interest in a long-term pact but...
theScore
Fantasy Podcast: Top waiver adds, for Week 11, injury roundup
Find positional rankings, additional analysis, and subscribe to push notifications in the NFL Fantasy News section. Welcome to theScore Fantasy Football Podcast, hosted by Justin Boone. In this episode, Boone discusses the latest injuries and the top players available on the waiver wire. Injury roundup: Cooper Kupp, Jerry Jeudy, JuJu...
theScore
Report: Cardinals' Ertz out for season with knee injury
Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz will miss the remainder of the season due to a knee injury suffered in Sunday's win over the Los Angeles Rams, sources told Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Initial reports indicated Ertz was facing a multi-week absence but still needed to undergo tests to...
theScore
Colts' Ryan starts vs. Raiders in Saturday's coaching debut
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan started Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders after being benched in favor of Sam Ehlinger during the previous two contests. The move came in Jeff Saturday's first game as interim head coach after the Colts fired Frank Reich. Indianapolis beat the Raiders 25-20 to improve...
theScore
Brady jokes about joining CFL after becoming 1st QB to win in 4 countries
Tom Brady's global dominance continued Sunday as he led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a 21-16 victory over the Seattle Seahawks in Germany, becoming the first quarterback to win a game in four different countries. Given his success on the international stage, Brady believes he would fare well should he...
theScore
Fantasy: Week 11 Rankings (Early Edition)
Find positional rankings, additional analysis, and subscribe to push notifications in the NFL Fantasy News section. theScore's Justin Boone was first overall in FantasyPros' Most Accurate Expert Competition in 2019 and finished among the top seven each of his last seven years in the contest. Follow the links below to see his rankings for Week 11.
theScore
Report: Eagles' Goedert to miss time with shoulder injury
Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert is set to miss extended time due to a shoulder injury, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. The injury isn't expected to end Goedert's season, Garafolo adds. The injury occurred in the fourth quarter of the Eagles' loss to the Washington Commanders on...
theScore
NFL Power Rankings - Week 11: Eagles give way to new No. 1 team
The NFL Power Rankings are selected by a panel of theScore's football editors. 1. Kansas City Chiefs (7-2) The Chiefs take the top spot the same week Andy Reid showed off his creativity with Kadarius Toney. The rest of the league should be very afraid of Patrick Mahomes and Co. in the back half of the season.
