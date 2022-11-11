Read full article on original website
The Welding Shop at the Paris Junior College Sulphur Springs Campus
Ethan Leach of Pickton works on his structural welding project at the PJC-Sulphur Springs Center welding shop. For information about the welding program or other workforce education programs call 903-885-1232. Paris Junior College — located in Paris, Texas, about 100 miles northeast of Dallas — has been a part of...
easttexasradio.com
Paris Junior High Teacher Receives All-Expense Paid Trip To Las Vegas
The Credit Union of Texas approached Paris ISD Administrators wanting to honor an educator or first responder who has gone above and beyond in their position to better someone else or the community. Paris ISD chose to nominate Paris Junior High School teacher Eva Dickey. “When you think about someone...
KTEN.com
Fannin County's next leader discusses plans
BONHAM, Texas (KTEN) — "I want to put service before self," said Fannin County Judge-elect Newt Cunningham. Cunningham takes the seat at the beginning of 2023. He plans on addressing several issues, including improved roads, better infrastructure, and fixing the county's water issue. Fannin County is home to two...
KXII.com
Paris Police searching for alleged shoplifter
PARIS, Texas (KXII) - The Paris Police Department is asking for the publics help identifying a man accused of stealing $1,500 worth of perfume from a beauty retailer Thursday. Police said the man in the picture allegedly stole over $1,500 worth of assorted perfume tester bottles from Ulta Beauty, located in the 3500 block of Lamar Avenue.
ketr.org
Greenville man dies in house fire Sunday night
In Greenville, one person has died and another was hurt during a Sunday night house fire. The Greenville Fire-Rescue Department says shortly before 8:30 p.m. Sunday, units were dispatched to a possible residential structure fire at 215 Cedar Crest Street. Officials say firefighters found heavy smoke and a small fire inside the house, along with a 74-year-old man with severe burn injuries. The man died as a result of his injuries. A woman in the house was taken to a local hospital for smoke inhalation injuries. No further information was immediately available and the incident is under investigation by the Greenville Fire Marshal’s office.
easttexasradio.com
Clarksville ISD Superintendent Leaving
Clarksville ISD Superintendent Kermit Ward announced that he is leaving the position. The board hired Ward four years ago. Ward stated that Clarksville is in a better place financially and academically and, in a few months, will be equipped with updated facilities. His last day will be in the first few weeks of December.
Royse City Police Department investigating homicide at a residence
ROYSE CITY, TX (Nov. 13, 2022) On Sunday, November 13, 2022 at approximately 5:45 AM, the Royse City Police Department responded to a disturbance in progress in the 5400 Block of County Road 2526 in Royse City, Hunt County, Texas. Officers arrived and observed a male subject laying in the driveway of residence with multiple gunshot wounds. The subject was transported by ambulance to a local hospital and pronounced deceased.
KTEN.com
Free breakfast in Denison for vets and their families
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — Throughout the weekend, Americans will continue to honor our military veterans. The Texoma Community Center's Military Veteran Peer Network is hosting a free breakfast for veterans and their families on Saturday morning. The free breakfast is from 8 to 10 a.m. at 1100 West Walker...
easttexasradio.com
Paris Police Report For Tuesday (Nov 15)
Paris Police observed Hector Sandoval Huerta, 34, in the 1300-block of Clarksville and stopped him for a traffic violation. Additionally, Huerta had an outstanding felony probation violation warrant on possession of a controlled substance charge. Huerta was arrested and later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.
Deputy Finds Fake ID, Suspected Marijuana, Synthetic Urine
A sheriff’s deputy stopped to check on a motorist parked on the shoulder of I-30, but ended up finding a fake ID, suspected marijuana and synthetic urine; one person was taken into custody on a fraud charge as a result. A Naples man with two outstanding warrants allegedly gave a fake name and was found to be in possession of methamphetamine during an early morning traffic stop, and the other Naples man in the car was found to be wanted as well. About two hours later, a Grand Prairie man was found in possession of three baggies of suspected marijuana.
Yantis ISD ‘deeply saddened’ by loss of 9th-grade student
YANTIS, Texas (KETK) – Yantis ISD went to Facebook to announce that a 9th-grader died in a crash on Wednesday. “As a school community, we are deeply saddened by this loss and together we will continue to support each other through this difficult time,” YISD said in a Facebook post. The district has asked for […]
KLTV
Wood County Constable Indicted
There is one man in Morris County who says he wasn’t scared when, right above his head, an EF-2 tornado ripped the roof off his house. That veteran says it was his time in the military that kept him calm through the storm. Hamptons of Tyler holds Veterans Day...
KXII.com
Brush burning site set up for Lamar County tornado victims
LAMAR COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - If you were affected by Friday’s tornado that touched down in Lamar County, a brush burning site is now available to get rid of some of the debris. According to the Lamar County of Emergency Management, the burn site opened Tuesday. Brush, vegetation, and...
KXII.com
Teenager shot through window in Paris, police say
PARIS, Texas (KXII) - A 15-year-old boy was flown to a Dallas hospital after being shot through a window in Paris. The Paris Police said it happened in the 1400 block of Fitzhugh Ave. at 8:03 p.m. Sunday. Police said when they arrived to the area, they heard women screaming...
KLTV
Wood County Pct 2 constable accused of directing K9 to bite ‘non-threatening suspect’
(PRESS RELEASE) From the U.S. Department of Justice:. A federal grand jury has returned an indictment charging an East Texas law enforcement official with federal violations in the Eastern District of Texas. Kelly Jason Smith, 46, was named in the indictment returned by a federal grand jury on Nov. 10,...
East Texas Food Bank to distribute produce at several locations this week
(KETK) – The East Texas Food Bank Mobile Pantry is visiting different locations in our area this week. They are stopping in Frankston, Longview and Mount Pleasant. Anyone can receive fresh produce, and they are not required to bring ID or other items. 1 in 6 East Texans are affected by food insecurity. The food […]
1 In Custody Following Two-County Interstate 30 Vehicle Pursuit
One person was arrested following a two-county Intestate 30 chase Thursday morning, according to sheriff’s reports. The incident began when officers attempted to make contact with the occupant of the vehicle to see if the motorist needed assistance. The driver of the vehicle in question, reported to be a female, however, took off on I-30 west. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Cumby Police Department officers pursued the vehicle.
East Texas man arrested, accused of shooting other man while hunting
CASS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man was arrested after being accused of shooting another man while they were hunting in East Texas, according to Shawn Hervey, a Texas Parks and Wildlife Department Captain. Game Wardens said they were called on Saturday, Nov. 5 around 10:30 a.m. due to a “hunting accident” at Black Point […]
Obituary – Patricia Edwards
A funeral service for Patricia Edwards, age 67, of Sulphur Springs, Texas, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 5, 2022, at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church with Rev. Willis Taylor officiating. Interment will follow at Mel Haven Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, November 4, 2022, at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home, at 876 Wildcat Way. Mrs. Edwards passed away on October 28, 2022, at Hospice of East Texas.
