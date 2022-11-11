ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Commercial Appeal

How to live with a grateful heart amongst a chaotic world | Norment

These are times when some people feel they don’t have reason to be grateful. With the crime we are experiencing, as well as the political divisiveness, hunger and poverty, and overall despair, some people just don’t think of being thankful and appreciative. There are those who are overwhelmed with trying to survive day to day. Others are self-centered and narcissistic and only concerned with themselves. ...

