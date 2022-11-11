ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon, WI

Daily Cardinal

Shine On Madison winter holiday event comes to downtown Madison

With winter approaching, downtown Madison will hold a six week festival called Shine On Madison presented by Don’s Home Furniture — running from Nov. 19 to Jan. 9. The event is put on by Madison’s Central Business Improvement District (BID) and includes family friendly and community building events throughout the holiday season.
MADISON, WI
oregonobserver.com

Donations needed for Goodman Center Thanksgiving Basket program

With less than a week before Thanksgiving and more families registered than ever before, the Goodman Community Center (GCC) is calling on the community to help with its Thanksgiving Basket program. “It’s crunch time for us, and I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t nervous,” said Francesca Frisque, GCC...
MADISON, WI
oregonobserver.com

Mary Louise Tauchen

Mary Louise Tauchen, age 72, of Madison, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2022, at SSM Hospice Home. She was born on Sept. 12, 1950, in Madison, the daughter of Joseph and Dorothy (Bolan) Tauchen. Mary worked for many years with her parents at Jodot Ceramics creating ceramic pieces. She...
MADISON, WI
captimes.com

12 Madison spots that will cook for you this Thanksgiving

Restaurants, cafes and more around Madison are offering a variety of options to fit a range of needs this Thanksgiving, whether you want to dine in, carry out or take and bake. This is by no means an exhaustive list. The days and hours listed were verified at the time...
MADISON, WI
oregonobserver.com

Students celebrate the Great Lakes Apple Crunch

Throughout the month of October, AmeriCorp members Rebekah Herring and Michelle Naragon hosted events at the different schools of the Oregon School District to celebrate the Great Lakes Apple Crunch. The Great Lakes Apple Crunch is an initiative that aims to support local apple growers and educate the public about...
OREGON, WI
nbc15.com

Madison family celebrates birthday by donating food

Boy Scouts in our area brought back a special kind of training in light of recent nationwide recognition. The holidays are still around the corner but the celebrations have already begun!. 172-acre Rock Co. park officially open to the public. Updated: 15 hours ago. |. Rock County residents now have...
MADISON, WI
StatelineKids

2022 Holiday Parades in the Stateline Area

Get into the holiday spirit by attending a parade in the Stateline this year! Here’s a list of Rockford area parades happening this holiday season. Most holiday parades are being held as normal. All parades are free to attend!. Light Up the Parks Holiday Parade (Loves Park and Machesney...
ROCKFORD, IL
otenews.com

New Eddy’s C-Store Coming in January

Eddy’s convenience store, missed by many Edgewood College students, is coming back in January with a new location and better facilities, college officials said last week. In an interview with a reporter, Matthew Sullivan, Interim Vice President of Edgewood College, said that Eddy’s Express, located inside of Wingra Café, is a temporary placement for student use while the college plans and builds a permanent 24-hour self-checkout store in Wingra Café.
MADISON, WI
Great Lakes Now

The Catch: Secrets of Lake Mendota

Broadcasting in our monthly PBS television program, The Catch is a Great Lakes Now series that brings you more news about the lakes you love. Go beyond the headlines with reporters from around the region who cover the lakes and drinking water issues. Find all the work HERE. This month,...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Madison Axe to open on city’s east side

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An axe throwing facility is catapulting its way to Madison’s east side. Madison Axe is slated to open by the end of November or the first week of December at 2427 South Stoughton Road, facilitators announced Monday. Managing Partner Brandon Long stated in the announcement...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Wis. drivers ‘scrambling’ for new tires ahead of wintry weather

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With measurable snowfall expected in southern Wisconsin Tuesday, local auto body shops say they’ve seen a mad dash of customers. Tire replacements are keeping Joe Conant at Conant Automotive in Stoughton busy. “We went from 90 degree weather down to 30 degree weather in a matter of a couple weeks,” he said. “So everybody’s just scrambling trying to get tires and their cars ready for winter.”
STOUGHTON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Overnight lane closures scheduled for Madison’s ‘hairball’ intersection this week

MADISON, Wis. — Several lanes at one of Madison’s busiest intersections will have nightly lane closures this week starting Wednesday. The closures will primarily impact South Blair Street and East Wilson Street as crews work to complete pavement markings on the newly redesigned intersection. ﻿ Closures will start at 9 p.m. Wednesday night and run until 6 a.m. the following...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

172-acre Rock Co. park officially open to the public

TOWN OF JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Rock County residents now have an additional 172 acres of trails, lodges and cabins to enjoy. The Rock River Heritage County Park was officially opened to the public Saturday. The property is located northwest of Janesville on the eastern banks of the Rock River, at 5801 N. River Road.
ROCK COUNTY, WI
WIFR

Accumulation Snow Tomorrow

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Mostly cloudy today with highs in the mid to upper 30′s. Increasing clouds tonight with lows down to 30. Snow begins tomorrow morning with 1 - 2″ likely during the day. It will be a slushy accumulation. More light snow showers on Wednesday with highs in the middle 30′s. Cold the end of the week and weekend with highs in the 20′s and low approaching the single digits.
ROCKFORD, IL
nbc15.com

Salt crews out for first expected accumulating snowfall

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Ready or not, here snow comes. Wisconsin is bracing for the first expected accumulating snowfall of anywhere between one and three inches. In the city, once snow begins sticking to the pavement, 32 city trucks roll through the salt routes of Madison. Residential roads only get plowed if three or more inches of snow fall, and those are never salted.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Officials identify man killed in Town of Oregon crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the person who died in a crash over the weekend in the Town of Oregon. The medical examiner’s office stated that Richard Wille, 56, died as a result of the injuries he suffered in the crash on Saturday. The Arena man was pronounced dead at the scene.
OREGON, WI
oregonobserver.com

Boys soccer: Oregon gets four players on Badger West’s first team

The Oregon boys soccer team had four players selected to the Badger West’s first team in the recently revealed all-conference voting. Seniors Anthony Elert, Mason Diercks, Noah Malcook and Casey Schoenecker were all named to the Badger West’s top team. The four players were key in helping the Panthers win their second straight Division 2 state championship this season.
OREGON, WI

