MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Ready or not, here snow comes. Wisconsin is bracing for the first expected accumulating snowfall of anywhere between one and three inches. In the city, once snow begins sticking to the pavement, 32 city trucks roll through the salt routes of Madison. Residential roads only get plowed if three or more inches of snow fall, and those are never salted.

MADISON, WI ・ 12 HOURS AGO