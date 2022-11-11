Read full article on original website
Shine On Madison winter holiday event comes to downtown Madison
With winter approaching, downtown Madison will hold a six week festival called Shine On Madison presented by Don’s Home Furniture — running from Nov. 19 to Jan. 9. The event is put on by Madison’s Central Business Improvement District (BID) and includes family friendly and community building events throughout the holiday season.
oregonobserver.com
Donations needed for Goodman Center Thanksgiving Basket program
With less than a week before Thanksgiving and more families registered than ever before, the Goodman Community Center (GCC) is calling on the community to help with its Thanksgiving Basket program. “It’s crunch time for us, and I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t nervous,” said Francesca Frisque, GCC...
oregonobserver.com
Mary Louise Tauchen
Mary Louise Tauchen, age 72, of Madison, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2022, at SSM Hospice Home. She was born on Sept. 12, 1950, in Madison, the daughter of Joseph and Dorothy (Bolan) Tauchen. Mary worked for many years with her parents at Jodot Ceramics creating ceramic pieces. She...
captimes.com
12 Madison spots that will cook for you this Thanksgiving
Restaurants, cafes and more around Madison are offering a variety of options to fit a range of needs this Thanksgiving, whether you want to dine in, carry out or take and bake. This is by no means an exhaustive list. The days and hours listed were verified at the time...
oregonobserver.com
Students celebrate the Great Lakes Apple Crunch
Throughout the month of October, AmeriCorp members Rebekah Herring and Michelle Naragon hosted events at the different schools of the Oregon School District to celebrate the Great Lakes Apple Crunch. The Great Lakes Apple Crunch is an initiative that aims to support local apple growers and educate the public about...
nbc15.com
Madison family celebrates birthday by donating food
Boy Scouts in our area brought back a special kind of training in light of recent nationwide recognition. The holidays are still around the corner but the celebrations have already begun!. 172-acre Rock Co. park officially open to the public. Updated: 15 hours ago. |. Rock County residents now have...
2022 Holiday Parades in the Stateline Area
Get into the holiday spirit by attending a parade in the Stateline this year! Here’s a list of Rockford area parades happening this holiday season. Most holiday parades are being held as normal. All parades are free to attend!. Light Up the Parks Holiday Parade (Loves Park and Machesney...
otenews.com
New Eddy’s C-Store Coming in January
Eddy’s convenience store, missed by many Edgewood College students, is coming back in January with a new location and better facilities, college officials said last week. In an interview with a reporter, Matthew Sullivan, Interim Vice President of Edgewood College, said that Eddy’s Express, located inside of Wingra Café, is a temporary placement for student use while the college plans and builds a permanent 24-hour self-checkout store in Wingra Café.
Oldest Chinese Restaurant In Wi & 2nd Oldest In U.S. Turns 100
A Chinese restaurant in Wisconsin has an amazing milestone coming up and you are invited to come to celebrate with them. History Of Oldest Chinese Restaurant In Wisconsin and Second Oldest In U.S. According to janesvillecvb.com,. Janesville is home to Cozy Inn Chinese restaurant. It is still located at the...
Stateline Area Resources for Families in Need During the Holidays
If your family needs help this holiday season, there are resources available to you in the Stateline! We’ve put together a list of resources for Thanksgiving and Christmas. If you need a meal for Thanksgiving, there are several places where you can receive one. Rockford: A free Thanksgiving meal...
Great Lakes Now
The Catch: Secrets of Lake Mendota
Broadcasting in our monthly PBS television program, The Catch is a Great Lakes Now series that brings you more news about the lakes you love. Go beyond the headlines with reporters from around the region who cover the lakes and drinking water issues. Find all the work HERE. This month,...
nbc15.com
Madison Axe to open on city’s east side
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An axe throwing facility is catapulting its way to Madison’s east side. Madison Axe is slated to open by the end of November or the first week of December at 2427 South Stoughton Road, facilitators announced Monday. Managing Partner Brandon Long stated in the announcement...
nbc15.com
Wis. drivers ‘scrambling’ for new tires ahead of wintry weather
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With measurable snowfall expected in southern Wisconsin Tuesday, local auto body shops say they’ve seen a mad dash of customers. Tire replacements are keeping Joe Conant at Conant Automotive in Stoughton busy. “We went from 90 degree weather down to 30 degree weather in a matter of a couple weeks,” he said. “So everybody’s just scrambling trying to get tires and their cars ready for winter.”
Overnight lane closures scheduled for Madison’s ‘hairball’ intersection this week
MADISON, Wis. — Several lanes at one of Madison’s busiest intersections will have nightly lane closures this week starting Wednesday. The closures will primarily impact South Blair Street and East Wilson Street as crews work to complete pavement markings on the newly redesigned intersection. Closures will start at 9 p.m. Wednesday night and run until 6 a.m. the following...
wpr.org
Former Badger among 3 killed in shooting at University of Virginia
A former Badger football player was among those killed in a shooting Sunday at the University of Virginia. Devin Chandler was a wide receiver for the University of Wisconsin-Madison in the 2020 and 2021 seasons before transferring to Virginia. He was killed Sunday along with his teammates Lavel Davis, a...
nbc15.com
172-acre Rock Co. park officially open to the public
TOWN OF JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Rock County residents now have an additional 172 acres of trails, lodges and cabins to enjoy. The Rock River Heritage County Park was officially opened to the public Saturday. The property is located northwest of Janesville on the eastern banks of the Rock River, at 5801 N. River Road.
WIFR
Accumulation Snow Tomorrow
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Mostly cloudy today with highs in the mid to upper 30′s. Increasing clouds tonight with lows down to 30. Snow begins tomorrow morning with 1 - 2″ likely during the day. It will be a slushy accumulation. More light snow showers on Wednesday with highs in the middle 30′s. Cold the end of the week and weekend with highs in the 20′s and low approaching the single digits.
nbc15.com
Salt crews out for first expected accumulating snowfall
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Ready or not, here snow comes. Wisconsin is bracing for the first expected accumulating snowfall of anywhere between one and three inches. In the city, once snow begins sticking to the pavement, 32 city trucks roll through the salt routes of Madison. Residential roads only get plowed if three or more inches of snow fall, and those are never salted.
nbc15.com
Officials identify man killed in Town of Oregon crash
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the person who died in a crash over the weekend in the Town of Oregon. The medical examiner’s office stated that Richard Wille, 56, died as a result of the injuries he suffered in the crash on Saturday. The Arena man was pronounced dead at the scene.
oregonobserver.com
Boys soccer: Oregon gets four players on Badger West’s first team
The Oregon boys soccer team had four players selected to the Badger West’s first team in the recently revealed all-conference voting. Seniors Anthony Elert, Mason Diercks, Noah Malcook and Casey Schoenecker were all named to the Badger West’s top team. The four players were key in helping the Panthers win their second straight Division 2 state championship this season.
