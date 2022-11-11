Read full article on original website
Meet The Very Hungry Caterpillar at the SC State Museum Accessibility MorningPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
SCDDSN Observes 2022 National Apprenticeship WeekPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
We Z-evoured the Z-eriously Great Burgers at Zesto in West Columbia, SC, Along With a Creamy Butterscotch MilkshakeDeanLandWest Columbia, SC
DDSN Celebrates National Disability Employment Awareness Month: Clarence RaifordPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in South CarolinaKennardo G. JamesRichland County, SC
New details released regarding reported gunfire at Columbia Place Mall on Saturday
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff's Department is sharing additional information regarding reported gunfire at an area mall late Saturday afternoon. A spokesperson for the department confirmed that dispatch received multiple calls regarding gunfire that occurred inside the Columbia Place Mall. The first call came in around 5:52 p.m.
'Scene is secured' after report of shots fired at Columbia Place Mall
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Authorities say the scene is secure and residents can now go about their business as usual after a report of gunfire initially led to a major law enforcement response on Saturday evening. The Richland County Sheriff's Department said that several agencies responded to Columbia Place Mall,...
Citizens Academy begins to give Sumter residents behind-the-scenes look at law enforcement
SUMTER, S.C. — The first Citizens Academy of the year begins tonight at the Sumter County Sheriff's Office. The free six-week course gives attendees a behind-the-scenes look at four weeks of police academy training. Sumter resident Regina Tucker participated in the class last fall. "It was really interesting and...
Woman charged with DUI in deadly Lexington County crash
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — The South Carolina Highway Patrol reports that one person is dead and another has been charged following a Saturday morning car crash in Lexington County. Corporal David Jones said that the crash happened around 9:30 a.m. on Calhoun Road near Brookhaven Court to the southeast...
Columbia police ask gun crime offenders to "cease fire"
COLUMBIA, S.C. — In the City of Columbia, 92 people have been shot so far in 2022. "We're on track to potentially have more firearm offenses this year than we've ever had," said Columbia Police Chief, Skip Holbrook. On Thursday, law enforcement and agencies from across the state came...
Update- RCSD: scene is secure after reports of shots fired call at Columbia Place Mall
Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–Update-The Richland Co. Sheriff’s Department reports the scene is secured. People can return to their normal shopping activities. The Richland Co. Sheriff’s Dept. reported multiple agencies are responding to Columbia Place Mall to a call of shots-fired Saturday evening. Deputies are asking people to avoid...
Columbia resident pushing for uniform tracking device, alert system for vulnerable adults
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) -- A Columbia resident is fighting for a better way to find missing and vulnerable adults by proposing a tracking device system, taking the plea before state lawmakers ahead of the legislative session in January. “I know my mom wore that before she passed away, and...
Drivers urged to avoid busy section of Main Street due to road closure, repair work
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The City of Columbia has closed a busy section of Main Street so the city's water department can make unspecified repairs. According to a notice from the city, Main Street will be closed from Gervais to Lady Street for an unspecified amount of time to allow Columbia Water to "make necessary repairs."
Driver killed crashing into culvert by Midlands road, SC Highway Patrol says
A Midlands resident was killed in an early-morning car crash, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said Sunday. The single-vehicle collision happened at about 4:45 a.m. in Saluda County, according to Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway. A 1997 Honda sedan was driving north on Old Chappells Ferry Road when it crossed the...
1 dead, 2 injured in overnight crash in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died and two were injured in an overnight crash Sunday in Duncan. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 2:58 a.m. on Highway 101 near Berry Shoals Road. Troopers said a 2014 Nissan SUV with three occupants was traveling south when it lost control and […]
Multiple teen suspects arrested in Richland County shooting
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department announced the arrests of multiple suspects in a shooting that happened near Ridge View High School. On Sept. 29 deputies were dispatched on reports of shots fired in a neighborhood adjacent to the school at around 12:30 p.m. Investigators found...
Columbia man charged after leading deputies on pursuit
A Columbia man faces multiple charges after deputies said he failed to stop for blue lights while driving a stolen car in Lexington Tuesday night. Charles Kenneth Meador, 38, is charged with failure to stop for blue lights, possession of a stolen vehicle, receiving stolen goods, reckless driving, and driving under suspension, according to detention center records.
Bond set at $1 million in Columbia crime spree
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A judge set bond at $1 million for a 56-year-old man accused of robbing a store at gunpoint and breaking into two businesses. William F. Wilson is charged with Armed Robbery, Possession of a Deadly Weapon during a Violent Crime, Burglary First Degree, Burglary Second Degree, and Two Counts of Petit Larceny.
4 motorcycle group members charged in deadly shooting
Four South Carolina men have been charged in a shooting on a Lexington County road last month that left a person dead. Thirty-three-year-old Shane Andrzejewski of Lexington, 28-year-old Joshua Allen Dutton of Columbia, 38-year-old Casey Thomas Goodson of Chapin and 34-year-old William Douglas McGathen Simpson of Edgefield are each charged with one count of murder, one count of conspiracy and seven counts of attempted murder, according to arrest warrants.
Coroner identifies victim of Lexington Co. collision
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher has identified the victim who died after a motor vehicle incident at the intersection of Wescott Road and Bush River Road. The collision occurred on Thursday, Nov. 10, around 4 p.m. in Lexington County. According to coroner Fisher, Jennifer Oneal...
Columbia Waste Management adds new drop-off service for leaves
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The City of Columbia Solid Waste Management announced a new option for getting rid of nature's litter - specifically leaves. “Every year what we go through what’s called leaf season basically all the leaves are on the ground and we get behind in collections just because there’s so much more material out,” Samantha Yager, superintendent of waste management, said.
Newberry County Sheriff’s Office warning of new scam
NEWBERRY , SC (WOLO)–There is a new scam alert report from the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say they received reports of people representing Newberry Electric Cooperative, asking for payments of past due bills. Sheriff Lee Foster says this is a scam. Officials say the person is not...
South Carolina teenager airlifted after hit by car, driver not charged
UNION, S.C. (WSPA) – A teenager from Union was flown to a Greenville hospital Tuesday after being hit by a vehicle. According to the Union Public Safety Department, a Honda Accord and a 13-year-old on a bicycle crashed into each other. The 13-year-old was airlifted to Greenville for their...
Hundreds receive free health screenings, Black Panther tickets at Columbia Health Fair
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Hundreds of people received free health screenings Saturday as part of the 16th-annual Meeting Place Church of Greater Columbia Health Fair. Participants were screened for illnesses like diabetes and artery conditions. They were also able to receive vaccinations, including flu shots. Karen Johnson was among those...
Richland School District Two to have recount
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Officials have announced that Richland School District Two will have a recount on Nov. 11. The recount will include Joe Trapp & Theresa Holmes. Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline. Stay...
