ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapin, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSPA 7News

1 dead, 2 injured in overnight crash in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died and two were injured in an overnight crash Sunday in Duncan. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 2:58 a.m. on Highway 101 near Berry Shoals Road. Troopers said a 2014 Nissan SUV with three occupants was traveling south when it lost control and […]
DUNCAN, SC
WIS-TV

Multiple teen suspects arrested in Richland County shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department announced the arrests of multiple suspects in a shooting that happened near Ridge View High School. On Sept. 29 deputies were dispatched on reports of shots fired in a neighborhood adjacent to the school at around 12:30 p.m. Investigators found...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
thecaycewestcolumbianews.com

Columbia man charged after leading deputies on pursuit

A Columbia man faces multiple charges after deputies said he failed to stop for blue lights while driving a stolen car in Lexington Tuesday night. Charles Kenneth Meador, 38, is charged with failure to stop for blue lights, possession of a stolen vehicle, receiving stolen goods, reckless driving, and driving under suspension, according to detention center records.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Bond set at $1 million in Columbia crime spree

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A judge set bond at $1 million for a 56-year-old man accused of robbing a store at gunpoint and breaking into two businesses. William F. Wilson is charged with Armed Robbery, Possession of a Deadly Weapon during a Violent Crime, Burglary First Degree, Burglary Second Degree, and Two Counts of Petit Larceny.
COLUMBIA, SC
thenewirmonews.com

4 motorcycle group members charged in deadly shooting

Four South Carolina men have been charged in a shooting on a Lexington County road last month that left a person dead. Thirty-three-year-old Shane Andrzejewski of Lexington, 28-year-old Joshua Allen Dutton of Columbia, 38-year-old Casey Thomas Goodson of Chapin and 34-year-old William Douglas McGathen Simpson of Edgefield are each charged with one count of murder, one count of conspiracy and seven counts of attempted murder, according to arrest warrants.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Coroner identifies victim of Lexington Co. collision

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher has identified the victim who died after a motor vehicle incident at the intersection of Wescott Road and Bush River Road. The collision occurred on Thursday, Nov. 10, around 4 p.m. in Lexington County. According to coroner Fisher, Jennifer Oneal...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Columbia Waste Management adds new drop-off service for leaves

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The City of Columbia Solid Waste Management announced a new option for getting rid of nature's litter - specifically leaves. “Every year what we go through what’s called leaf season basically all the leaves are on the ground and we get behind in collections just because there’s so much more material out,” Samantha Yager, superintendent of waste management, said.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Newberry County Sheriff’s Office warning of new scam

NEWBERRY , SC (WOLO)–There is a new scam alert report from the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say they received reports of people representing Newberry Electric Cooperative, asking for payments of past due bills. Sheriff Lee Foster says this is a scam. Officials say the person is not...
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
counton2.com

South Carolina teenager airlifted after hit by car, driver not charged

UNION, S.C. (WSPA) – A teenager from Union was flown to a Greenville hospital Tuesday after being hit by a vehicle. According to the Union Public Safety Department, a Honda Accord and a 13-year-old on a bicycle crashed into each other. The 13-year-old was airlifted to Greenville for their...
UNION, SC
WIS-TV

Richland School District Two to have recount

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Officials have announced that Richland School District Two will have a recount on Nov. 11. The recount will include Joe Trapp & Theresa Holmes. Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline. Stay...
COLUMBIA, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy