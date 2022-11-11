ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Cannabis News Week: Weed Has Mixed Day at the Ballot Box

By Tony Owusu
 4 days ago
Cannabis was on the ballot this week, with citizens of five different states having the opportunity to vote on ballot measures concerning weed on election day.

The drug had a mixed election day as three smaller states rejected pro-cannabis measures, while two bigger states approved measures to legalize weed, becoming the 20th and 21st states (along with the District of Columbia) to legalize recreational cannabis.

Marylanders voted in favor of Question 4 on Tuesday, a constitutional amendment legalizing the use of cannabis by persons 21 and older starting July 1, 2023. About 66% of voters were in favor of the measure, representing nearly one million votes, according to Ballotpedia.

The state has had legal medical marijuana since 2013 and possession was decriminalized in 2014. But now the state has the directive to "provide for the use, distribution, possession, regulation, and taxation of cannabis within the state."

Adults will be allowed to possess up to 1.5 ounces, or two marijuana plants, once the law takes effect. Individuals with prior arrests for possession will have their records expunged and the amendment also establishes a cannabis business assistance fund for small-, minority-, and women-owned businesses.

Missouri Votes Yes on 3

Missouri, which has a similar population as Maryland with 6.1 million people, voted to approve Amendment 3, with 1.09 million affirmative votes just edging out the opposition by a 53% to 47% margin.

The Show Me State voted to legalize recreational marijuana for adults over 21 with a 6% tax, and allow individuals with low-level convictions to be released from prison and have their records expunged.

The state estimates initial revenues of $7.9 million from the cannabis industry with initial costs of $3.1 million. Eventually, the state expects to make at least $40.8 million annually with costs topping out at $5.5 million.

The States That Rejected Cannabis

It wasn't good times across the board for cannabis in the U.S. as three states across the Midwest rejected legislation that would have legalized it.

Arkansas voters rejected Issue 4, which would have legalized the possession and use of up to one ounce of marijuana while enacting a 10% tax on marijuana sales.

More than 56% of Arkansas voters rejected the ballot, trouncing the 43% who voted yes on the issue.

North Dakota voted 55% to 45%, rejecting Measure 2 which would have legalized the use and possession of up to one ounce while also allowing for up to three marijuana plants.

South Dakota rejected Measure 27 52.9% to 47% which would have legalized recreational marijuana in the state for adults over 21.

In 2020, the state approved a constitutional amendment to legalize cannabis, but the state Supreme Court nullified the results on technical grounds.

