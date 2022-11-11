CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Sunday night will be cold with clearing skies late and an overnight low of 24° along with a light east wind. Monday will be the warmest day of the work week as warm sunshine will allow temperatures to rise into the low-to-mid 40s. Clouds increase Monday night into Tuesday as a system moves into the Ohio Valley to deliver a wintry mix. Areas along and north of I-71 will see more of a rain/snow mix while areas along and south of I-71 will likely see more rain from this.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO