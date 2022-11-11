Read full article on original website
Related
KTSM
Hispanic voters tipped races in battleground states, Latino groups say
Hispanic voters played a key role in contested races in the 2022 midterm elections, a coalition of Latino rights groups said.
Judge orders end to Trump-era asylum restrictions at border
SAN DIEGO (AP) — A federal judge on Tuesday ordered the Biden administration to lift Trump-era asylum restrictions that have been a cornerstone of border enforcement since the beginning of COVID-19. U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan ruled in Washington that enforcement must end immediately for families and single adults, calling the ban “arbitrary and capricious.” The administration has not applied it to children traveling alone. Within hours, the Justice Department asked the judge to let the order take effect Dec. 21, giving it five weeks to prepare. Plaintiffs including the American Civil Liberties Union didn’t oppose the delay. “This transition period is critical to ensuring that (the Department of Homeland Security) can continue to carry out its mission to secure the Nation’s borders and to conduct its border operations in an orderly fashion,” government attorneys wrote.
Trump seeks White House again amid GOP losses, legal probes
PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he will mount a third White House campaign, launching an early start to the 2024 contest. The announcement comes just a week after an underwhelming midterm showing for Republicans and will force the party to decide whether to embrace a candidate whose refusal to accept defeat in 2020 pushed American democracy to the brink.
The 24 funniest reactions to Donald Trump announcing third presidential run
Donald Trump teased a “big announcement” at Mar-a-Lago - and he delivered on Tuesday night.Firing the starting pistol on his third presidential run, he shrugged off mid-terms that were lackluster for MAGA candidates and announced that he was the man to lead America.Moments before he took the stage, it emerged that he'd filed paperwork for a presidential run that will grip a divided America.The run for office isn’t a huge surprise, in recent days he said that he would “very, very, very probably” run again and would be setting out his intentions “very, very soon.”Republican officials had urged him to...
Donald Trump announces he's running for president in 2024
Donald Trump, who faces escalating federal and state criminal probes, is widely seen as the frontrunner for the Republican presidential nomination.
Police chief in Pennsylvania 'shocked' he wasn't stiffed by Donald Trump on a bill for rally security
Chief Will Clark of Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, said he briefly considered bronzing a copy of the check "to forever memorialize the fact that we got reimbursed."
WPTV West Palm Beach
Live: Donald Trump officially declares 2024 presidential candidacy
It's official. Former President Donald Trump will seek the Oval Office once again. Trump made the announcement during a speech at his Mar-a-Lago estate on Palm Beach on Tuesday night.
Migrant women endured medical mistreatment at Georgia ICE facility, U.S. Senate report finds
WASHINGTON — Members of the U.S. Senate on an investigation panel on Tuesday grilled federal immigration officials about a bipartisan report that detailed how migrant women at an immigration detention center in Georgia underwent questionable gynecological procedures. The U.S. Senate Subcommittee on Permanent Investigations released an 18-month bipartisan report that found migrant women who were […] The post Migrant women endured medical mistreatment at Georgia ICE facility, U.S. Senate report finds appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Comments / 0