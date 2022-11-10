Read full article on original website
Missouri Middle school students got sick after eating marijuana edibles shared by other students: police
"You don't know what the reaction of someone else is going to be when you offer them anything, let alone an infused edible," Robyn Clarke told KMOV.
Police: 2 students ingest unknown substance at St. Louis middle school
ST. LOUIS — Two students were taken to a hospital after ingesting an unknown substance at a St. Louis middle school Thursday morning, police said. Officials were called to the North Side Community School in the 600 block of North Grand near Washington Avenue just past 11 a.m. after a child reportedly ingested an unknown substance. Nearly 50 minutes later, first responders returned to the school to treat another student.
13-year-old riding bike hit by St. Louis school bus
The boy had just bought a hot dog in north St. Louis on Thursday afternoon when he was struck, according to police and a witness. He was hospitalized with a reported head injury. 13-year-old riding bike hit by St. Louis school bus. The boy had just bought a hot dog...
Students share marijuana edibles, several get sick at St. Louis middle school
The incident occurred at the North Side Community School Thursday. Six students got sick, three went to the hospital.
Multiple overnight break-ins in St. Louis
Six more business break-ins occurred in St. Louis overnight. This time, the thieves targeted a popular restaurant as well as several stores in a strip mall. Six more business break-ins occurred in St. Louis overnight. This time, the thieves targeted a popular restaurant as well as several stores in a strip mall.
Man carjacked, another pistol-whipped overnight in St. Louis
Thieves carjacked one man and pistol-whipped another man in separate crimes overnight in St. Louis.
Student arrested after bringing loaded gun to south St. Louis high school
ST. LOUIS — A student at a Saint Louis Public Schools high school was arrested Thursday after school security said he brought a loaded gun to school. In a letter to parents, Principal Kimberly Long of Nottingham Community Access and Job Training High School said the gun was found by safety officers Thursday morning. Long said the student said he brought the gun to school for protection after school because he has received "threats of violence in the surrounding neighborhood."
Illinois man gets 182 years in shooting that paralyzed boy
BELLEVILLE, Ill. (AP) — A southern Illinois man has been sentenced to 182 years in prison for his role in a shooting outside a grocery store that wounded seven people, including a young boy who was left paralyzed. A St. Clair County judge sentenced sentenced 36-year-old DeAngelo Higgs of Madison this week following his August conviction on seven counts of attempted first-degree murder and other felony charges. Higgs was one of three men charged in the September 2021 shooting outside an East St. Louis grocery store. Mason Mitchell, who was then 3 years old at the time, was one of seven people wounded. The Belleville News-Democrat reports the boy suffered a paralyzing spinal injury and now uses a wheelchair.
Affinia Healthcare hosts anti-violence block party in St. Louis
Dozens of people braved the cold weather Saturday for an anti-violence block party at Affinia Healthcare.
Auburn Man Who Pleaded Guilty to Involvement in Jan. 6 Capitol Riot Arrested for Fatal I-55 Crash
An Auburn man who pleaded guilty in federal court in early September to assaulting a law enforcement officer and members of the media during the January 6th Capitol Riot has been arrested in connection with a fatal accident on Interstate 55 Tuesday. The State Journal Register reports that 44 year...
School Shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School
Early on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, a gunman opened fire at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School (CVPA) in St. Louis, Missouri. Students and staff reported hearing gunshots shortly after 9 a.m. but many thought it might have been sounds from a nearby construction site. It was not until...
Car stolen from High Ridge home
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of a car from outside a home in the 4600 block of Brennan Woods Drive in High Ridge. The silver 2021 Nissan Altima was valued at about $15,000, authorities reported. The victim said she parked the car outside her home...
16-year-old shot in north St. Louis neighborhood Thursday morning
ST. LOUIS — Detectives are investigating a shooting in a north St. Louis neighborhood that left a teen wounded Thursday morning. The shooting happened around 8:30 a.m. in the 2000 block of East Obear Ave near 20th Street in the College Hill neighborhood. According to police, a 16-year-old was walking in the alley when he heard gunshots. He was struck in the abdomen.
St. Louis police: 79-year-old man kidnapped, forced to drive to several banks
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A 79-year-old man was kidnapped and forced to drive to several banks to withdraw money Wednesday. The man told St. Louis police while was stopped at College and W. Florissant around 11:30 a.m. the suspect got into the passenger seat of his 2012 Ford Escape and said she needed a ride. The suspect reportedly indicated she was armed with a gun and pepper spray.
Smash-and-grabs continue at several St. Louis businesses
ST. LOUIS — "It's so much lawlessness. They just feel like they're untouchable and they're not gonna get caught," said Alderwoman Pam Boyd of the 27th Ward in north St. Louis. Boyd is talking about the bold burglars who are crisscrossing the city and committing smash-and-grabs in St. Louis.
SOS feature on phone saved woman from kidnapper
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office reported stopping a kidnapping with the help of a feature on a cellphone, the emergency SOS function, which connects directly to 911.
Several St. Louis restaurants broken into Wednesday morning
ST. LOUIS — Another night of break-ins was reported at several restaurants across the City of St. Louis early Wednesday morning. This time, the suspects targeted Vicia, Hi-Pointe Drive-In, Five Guys and a few other popular restaurants. The first incident was reported at around 12:10 a.m. at Sunny’s Cantina,...
Alton man accused of firing gun in domestic dispute
An Alton man charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm remains at large, and Alton Police want to hear from you if you know where he may be. Police say they responded to the 900 block of Oakwood Housing Estates last Sunday morning for a report of shots fired. Their...
Anti-violence block party to be held today
Affinia Healthcare is hosting an anti-violence block party later this morning.
Meth kingpin convicted in enterprise linked to two murders, Missouri kidnapping
A federal jury has convicted a meth kingpin in a criminal enterprise linked to two murders that followed a kidnapping in St. Louis in 2018.
