southcarolinapublicradio.org
New Mexico voters enshrine early childhood education in state constitution
Voters in New Mexico have approved a ballot measure that dedicates more than $150 million a year from a unique trust to support children in the state under 5 years old — and those who care for them. Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes speaks with two early childhood educators...
southcarolinapublicradio.org
SC research investment lagging NC
Mike Switzer interviews John Warner, a serial entrepreneur and founder of Innoventure in Greenville, S.C. John compares research investment capital in NC to SC. After almost 20 years, Mike Switzer retired from Wells Fargo Securities in 2001 as Senior Vice President/Investment Officer and Certified Portfolio Manager. In 1999, he and his wife, Maggie, purchased and operated for eight years the Baskin Robbins ice cream store on Forest Drive in Columbia. They grew the store from a bottom-tier operation in the Baskin Robbins franchise system to one in the top 5% nationwide within three years, tripling sales along the way. While operating the ice cream store, Mike and Maggie received patents for a portable ice cream sink and fold-down sneezeguard they invented and in 2002 started Magnolia Carts, an ice cream cart manufacturing company, which they sold in 2013.
southcarolinapublicradio.org
“A” is for Amethyst
“A” is for Amethyst. State gemstone. Amethyst is violet or purple-colored quartz. The word comes from the Greek amethystos, meaning “not drunken.” This reflects the tradition that ancient Greek sailors liked to drink wine form cups studded with the stone, believing that they could not become intoxicated. South Carolina is one of the few states in the country where gemstone amethyst of good quality can be found. One of the largest amethyst finds in the United States occurred in 1965 at the Ellis-Jones Amethyst Mine, near Due West in Abbeville County. This was a fifteen-pound cluster of amethyst crystals of rich purple color. In 1974 a large group of Due West crystals went on display in the Gems and Minerals Section of the National Museum of Natural History. Amethyst became the official South Carolina gemstone in 1969.
southcarolinapublicradio.org
SC Lede: 'A Hit Dog Hollers'
On this episode of the South Carolina Lede for November 15, 2022: a look at 2021 crime statistics for the Palmetto State; a recap of the abortion debate in the statehouse and where things could go in the next legislative session; an update on the economy; and more. We want...
