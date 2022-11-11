ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OnePlus Nord CE 3 budget phone leaked with 108MP camera upgrade

By Rachael Sharpe
Digital Camera World
Digital Camera World
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J3EJP_0j7fIWBP00

It seems like five minutes ago that OnePlus added to its budget smartphone line with the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G. Actually, it was back in April, and now thanks to prolific leaker Steve McFly ( @Onleaks ) and GadgetGang , we know its successor, the OnePlus Nord CE 3, is on its way.

With upgrades including a 108MP camera (up from 64MP), it’ll be some extra competition for the best camera phones on the market. And it could also be one of the best OnePlus phones before long if the rumored specs are true.

See more

OnePlus Nord CE 3 specifications

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x5JPy_0j7fIWBP00

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G (Image credit: OnePlus)

The Nord CE 2 Lite 5G, which was coincidentally also leaked ahead of its launch , has a Snapdragon 695 5G chip, and so will the OnePlus Nord CE 3. There is said to be a 5000mAH battery with 67W charging speed, too.

Moving on to the camera system, the leak says that although we can expect to see the same 2MP macro and depth cameras from the CE 2 Lite 5G, the OnePlus Nord CE 3 has been upgraded to a 108MP main camera (instead of 64MP). The front-facing selfie camera is said to be as per the Nord CE 2 5G – 16MP. Improvements continue with the display which is alleged to be 6.7 inches, up from 6.59.

The Nord CE 2 Lite 5G came with 128GB storage regardless of how much RAM you opted for, but thanks to this leak we know that the OnePlus Nord CE 3 will come with 256GB of storage with the 12GB RAM option.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 price and availability

According to Steve McFly ( @Onleaks ) and GadgetGang , we can expect to see the OnePlus Nord CE 3 around Q1 / Q2 of 2023, which makes sense as it would make the release about a year after that of the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G. The leak doesn’t mention the price, but we expect it to cost around the same as its predecessor, which starts at /£279.

