ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Philadelphia Eagles

By Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Ashe Post & Times
Ashe Post & Times
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PeXgV_0j7fIDeq00

Oct 30, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) runs off the field at half-time against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Ashe Post & Times

Former Wisconsin star RB Brent Moss dies at 50

Former Wisconsin star running back Brent Moss has died at age 50. Moss reportedly died on Sunday. Cause of death isn't immediately known. Moss rushed for 3,428 yards and 34 touchdowns from 1991-94. He was Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year in 1993 when he rushed for 1,637 yards and 16 scores. Moss also was Rose Bowl MVP, rushing for 159 yards and two touchdowns during a 21-16 win over UCLA. ...
MADISON, WI
Ashe Post & Times

NFL: Minnesota Vikings at Buffalo Bills

Nov 13, 2022; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) runs out of thr pocket against the Minnesota Vikings in the second quarter at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports
Ashe Post & Times

NFL: Cleveland Browns at Miami Dolphins

Nov 13, 2022; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Cleveland Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) attempts to tackle Miami Dolphins running back Jeff Wilson Jr. (23) during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
CLEVELAND, OH
Ashe Post & Times

Bucs defense stifles Seahawks in NFL's Germany debut

Tom Brady threw two touchdown passes and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers held off a late rally to defeat the Seattle Seahawks 21-16 Sunday in Munich, the NFL's first game played in Germany. The NFC South-leading Bucs, who entered last in the league with 61 yards rushing per game, exceeded that by 100. Rachaad White rushed for a career-high 105 yards on 22 carries and Leonard Fournette added 57 yards and a TD on 14 attempts. ...
TAMPA, FL
Ashe Post & Times

NFL roundup: Vikings prevail in OT thriller vs. Bills

Patrick Peterson's second interception for the Minnesota Vikings sealed a heart-stopping, 33-30 win in overtime against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday in Orchard Park, N.Y. The play concluded a wild game in which both teams appeared to win in the final minute of regulation. Buffalo (6-3) seemingly won when it stuffed Kirk Cousins short of the goal line on a fourth-down quarterback sneak. But on the ensuing play, the Bills...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Ashe Post & Times

Jim Polzin gives Packers a B grade against Cowboys

Wisconsin State Journal columnist Jim Polzin grades the Green Bay Packers in their 31-28 overtime victory over the Dallas Cowboys at Lambeau Field. Offense: A- Aaron Rodgers looked like his old self, and he may have found a new favorite target in Christian Watson. The rookie wide receiver, who has teased his potential, finally put it all together during a 107-yard, three-touchdown performance. The Packers fed Aaron Jones a lot,...
GREEN BAY, WI
Ashe Post & Times

Reports: Bills QB Josh Allen active vs. Vikings

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen will be active for Sunday's game against the visiting Minnesota Vikings, multiple outlets reported. Allen did not practice until Friday -- on a limited basis -- due to a right elbow injury sustained on the final drive of last weekend's loss to the New York Jets. Coach Sean McDermott said Friday that Allen's status was "hour-to-hour." Allen is officially listed as questionable for the Bills (6-2) against the Vikings (7-1). Former Minnesota quarterback Case Keenum would draw the start should Allen be unable to play. Allen, 26, is having an MVP-caliber season, completing 64.1 percent of his passes for 2,403 yards, 19 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He has rushed for 392 yards and four scores. --Field Level Media
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Ashe Post & Times

Commanders end Eagles' unbeaten run to start season

Members of the unbeaten 1972 Miami Dolphins can now relax as Taylor Heinicke and the Washington Commanders handed the Eagles their first loss of the season, 32-21, on Monday night in Philadelphia. The Commanders (5-5) controlled the clock and made timely takeaways, bringing a stunning halt to the best start in franchise history for the Eagles (8-1). Washington converted 12 of 21 third downs against what had been a dominant...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Ashe Post & Times

Kyler Murray remains day-to-day; Zach Ertz done for season

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Monday that starting quarterback Kyler Murray remains day-to-day with the hamstring injury that parked him in Week 10. Murray missed Sunday's win over the Los Angeles Rams after testing out his hamstring in pregame warmups. Colt McCoy earned the start, but he, too, left the game with a leg injury. Trace McSorley came on to close out the 27-17 win for the Cardinals. ...
Ashe Post & Times

NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears

Nov 13, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) after he scores a touchdown against the Chicago Bears during the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
Ashe Post & Times

Reports: Rams WR Cooper Kupp avoids major ankle injury

Los Angeles Rams All-Pro wide receiver Cooper Kupp avoided a major ankle injury but will miss some time, NFL Network and The Athletic reported Monday. Kupp will undergo an MRI on Monday to determine severity and a timeline, per the reports. Kupp, 29, departed Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals early in the fourth quarter with a right ankle injury. The team initially feared he suffered a fractured ankle. ...
Ashe Post & Times

Ashe Post & Times

West Jefferson, NC
578
Followers
3K+
Post
62K+
Views
ABOUT

The Ashe Post & Times is an award-winning weekly publication that serves Ashe County, as well as the surrounding communities of the Western North Carolina High Country. The newspaper was formed by joining the resources of Ashe Mountain Times and the Jefferson Post on Dec. 1, 2017.

 https://www.ashepostandtimes.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy