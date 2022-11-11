The Danish kitchen brand Reform is claiming a piece of Brooklyn for its own, with the opening of its first flagship space on the American East Coast. Located in the borough’s storied Dumbo neighbourhood, the showroom – a fitting complement to Reform’s West Coast outpost in Santa Monica, California – boasts industrial, loft-like environs, sandwiched between the Manhattan Bridge and Brooklyn Bridge. The gallery-style space mirrors Reform’s philosophy of redefining kitchen design. Conceived by Norm Architects, the Danish architecture and design studio that has already designed two Reform kitchens, the inviting showroom exudes a softness and humanity that echoes the ethos of Reform’s collections.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO