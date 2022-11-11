ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jason Heyward’s Comments Have Come Back To Haunt Him

Seven years ago, star outfielder Jason Heyward signed a massive contract with the Chicago Cubs after a year with the rival St. Louis Cardinals. It was later discovered that the Cardinals’ offer to Heyward was actually worth more than what the Cubs offered him, drawing the ire of St. Louis fans.
CHICAGO, IL
Active Red Sox Reportedly Make Multi-Year Offer To Familiar Fireballer

The Boston Red Sox may not need to fill as many holes in the starting rotation as was expected. Boston entered the offseason with many questions about who would find themselves in the starting rotation in 2023. Chris Sale is still under contract along with Nick Pivetta and Brayan Bello. Garrett Whitlock sounds like he may have a role locked down and Tanner Houck also has a chance to start. Michael Wacha, Rich Hill, and Nathan Eovaldi seemed poised to leave the team in free agency, but things may be changing.
BOSTON, MA
Yankees could have two superstar pitchers in their sights this free agency

The New York Yankees have been connected to Huston Astros star pitcher Justin Verlander coming off a Cy Young caliber season. Verlander is 39 years old, rejecting a one-year, $25 million offer from general manager Brian Cashman last off-season, but the Yankees GM might have another chance. However, there’s another starter on the market that could fit the bill nicely as well, especially if the Bombers strike out on Verlander.
NEW YORK STATE
José Altuve to Face Astros During Spring Training

The World Baseball Classic will be conducted from March 8-21, 2023, which means that it will coincide with MLB's spring training. Some countries will play two exhibition games against MLB teams in order to prepare for the tournament. Of note, Team Venezuela, which has second baseman José Altuve on the...
HOUSTON, TX
Milwaukee Brewers reportedly are not looking to sell this offseason

Ever since the Brewers made the head-scratching move to ship Josh Hader to the Padres, there has been industry-wide speculation (primarily from Twitter armchair "GMs") that the Crew was throwing in the towel for the remainder of 2022 and the foreseeable future. Right-handed pitchers Corbin Burnes and Brandon Woodruff as...
MILWAUKEE, WI
The Astros May Upgrade At A Key Position

Free agency is finally upon us and soon, some of the biggest names on the market will be signing some large contracts, either with their old teams or with another ballclub. One free agent who is not expected to stay with his old team is Willson Contreras. The Chicago Cubs...
HOUSTON, TX
Yankees have competition from 2 teams for Anthony Rizzo in free agency

The New York Yankees can’t afford to lose Anthony Rizzo to free agency, since they don’t have a proper supplement on the roster. Theoretically, they could shift DJ LeMahieu over to first, but that wouldn’t be the best use of his value given his traditional spot at second base and as a utility player. Rizzo brought exponential value to the team during the 2022 season, after signing a two-year, $32-million deal with a player option for 2023.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MLB Insider Confirms A Zack Greinke Rumor

Zack Greinke returned to where it all began this past offseason after the conclusion of the lockout, signing a one-year deal with the Kansas City Royals. The veteran right-hander is a free agent once again. Greinke went 4-9 in 26 starts and posted a 3.68 ERA. The right-hander is a...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Will the Astros Bring Back Aledmys Díaz?

The Houston Astros still have several positions to fill. If Yordan Álvarez fills designated hitter instead of left field, Houston still needs a left fielder and first baseman. Astros' free agent Aledmys Díaz fills both of those positions. Not only does he fill a need where the Astros...
Report: Rays Trade Miles Mastrobuoni to Cubs

The Chicago Cubs' latest acquisition, according to the Tampa Bay Times Marc Topkin, is a 27-year-old left-handed hitting utility-man. Though he only has 16 Major League plate appearances, Mastrobuoni has been elite in the minor leagues. In 2022, he hit 16 home runs and slashed .300/.377/.469 for the Triple-A Durham...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
New team reportedly enters potential Anthony Rizzo sweepstakes

First baseman Anthony Rizzo could once again find himself on the open market, this time on the heels of a successful stint with the Yankees. He faces a crucial decision in the coming days. The Yankees offered him the one-year, $19.65M qualifying offer that he has until 4:00 p.m. ET Tuesday to either accept or decline. Should he decline, he will officially become a free agent once again.
HOUSTON, TX
Making Aaron Judge captain not enough for him to re-sign with Yankees?

New York Yankees broadcaster Michael Kay doesn't know if making Aaron Judge captain is enough to entice the slugger to re-sign with the Bronx Bombers. "I don’t know if that’s going to let him leave $30 million on the table from another team," Kay explained about the topic on Monday during a segment that aired on the YES Network, per Mike Rosenstein of NJ Advance Media for NJ.com. "I just think that if they do sign him to a long-term deal, he’s the obvious choice to be the captain. He’s home-grown. He’s certainly assumed that role in the clubhouse. The players respect him to an unbelievable degree. I think that’s a natural, but I don’t think it’s enough of a hook to just make up for another year or tens of millions of dollars."
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Athletic predicts Braves lose critical piece of front office this offseason

The Atlanta Braves are one of the best ran organizations in all of sports. From top to bottom, the club is efficient, thorough, and attentive. There isn’t a single facet of the franchise that is poorly run, and it’s why they sit in 2022 with a championship window wide open. Alex Anthopoulos deserves a bulk of the credit, but he couldn’t do what he does so well without his subordinates, specifically Dana Brown, who is responsible for bringing in players like Michael Harris II and Spencer Strider.
ATLANTA, GA
The Astros Reportedly Want To Sign A Former Champion

The Houston Astros have had several key players from their World Series championship team hit the free agent market. Catcher Christian Vazquez, pitcher Justin Verlander, designated hitter Trey Mancini, and first baseman Yuli Gurriel are all now free agents. But it appears that the Astros will be moving swiftly to...
HOUSTON, TX
Don Mattingly weighs in on Aaron Judge playing in New York

New York Yankees great Don Mattingly thinks free-agent slugger Aaron Judge should embrace the pressure and stay in New York City. "The thing about playing in New York is that it’s great but tough," Mattingly recently told Bob Klapisch of NJ Advance Media. "The blessing is also the curse. But it’s the tough that makes you better, which is the way it should be. Aaron is tough. The people I talk to who know him say he is as advertised – a hard worker, plays hard, understands his role. Great guy."
NEW YORK CITY, NY

