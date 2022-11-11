New York Yankees broadcaster Michael Kay doesn't know if making Aaron Judge captain is enough to entice the slugger to re-sign with the Bronx Bombers. "I don’t know if that’s going to let him leave $30 million on the table from another team," Kay explained about the topic on Monday during a segment that aired on the YES Network, per Mike Rosenstein of NJ Advance Media for NJ.com. "I just think that if they do sign him to a long-term deal, he’s the obvious choice to be the captain. He’s home-grown. He’s certainly assumed that role in the clubhouse. The players respect him to an unbelievable degree. I think that’s a natural, but I don’t think it’s enough of a hook to just make up for another year or tens of millions of dollars."

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO