Read full article on original website
Related
lakecountyexam.com
Lake County, Oregon News of Record
Lake District Hospital had nine admissions and 35 total E.R./prescriptive services for the week of Tuesday, Nov. 8 – Monday, Nov. 14. There were 13 outpatients in OB and surgery, and one birth. Not all names of the patients admitted are released for publication.
lakecountyexam.com
Lake County snow removal reminder
The Lake County Road Department released the following snow removal reminder:. The Lake County Road Department respectfully requests the public refrain from pushing snow across or piling in the county road or its shoulders.
lakecountyexam.com
New WIOA Title 1B provider for Klamath and Lake Counties
East Cascades Works (EC Works) has announced Klamath Works as the new WIOA Title 1B provider for Klamath and Lake counties in the southern region. Klamath Works was awarded both the Adult and Dislocated Worker and Youth Compass Program contracts and will be delivering Adult and Dislocated Worker services at the WorkSource offices in both Klamath Falls and Lakeview.
lakecountyexam.com
Lakeview, Oregon bowling results
1. Lake County Examiner — W 23 L 5; 2. Team 4 — W 21 1/2 L 6 1/2; 3. McCully’s Liners and More — W 13 L 15; 4. Team 5 — W 1/2 L 18 1/2; 5. Anderson Engineering — W 9 L 19; 6. Team 6 — W 5 L 23; High Team Game Scratch — Lake County Examiner 686; High Team Series Scratch — Lake County Examiner 2049; High Team Game Handicap — Team 4 823; High Team Series Handicap — Lake County Examiner 2436; High Men’s Game Scratch — Larry Brooks 233; High Men’s Series Scratch — Larry Brooks 597; High Men’s Game Handicap — Larry Brooks 244; High Men’s Series Handicap — Forrest Wertz 650; High Women’s Game Scratch — Karah Witzel 174; High Women’s Series Scratch — Ashleigh Champagne 486; High Women’s Game Handicap — Steffi Campbell 219; High Women’s Series Handicap — Jennifer Frasier 629.
lakecountyexam.com
Lake County, Oregon Election Results
Below are election results for Lake County and state races and measures affecting Lake County. These are unofficial results.
lakecountyexam.com
Town of Lakeview selects water treatment plant build option
Town of Lakeview Special Projects Mgr. Scott Langum told the Lakeview Town Council during an update he provided at the Tuesday, Nov. 8 Town Council meeting that Klamath Pump Center recently inspected Lakeview’s wells. The inspection helped determine some of the steps that will be necessary during Lakeview’s water treatment project.
lakecountyexam.com
Fatal crash in Klamath County
On Friday, Nov. 11, at approximately, 10:12 p.m., a silver Chevrolet Aveo, operated by Sabino Cuautenango-Zacualpa, 25, of Salem, was traveling eastbound on Highway 58 during icy roadway conditions when he lost control of his vehicle. The Chevrolet Aveo crossed into the westbound lane and into the path of a white, 1999 Ford F-350 pickup, operated by Kenneth Lane, 83, from La Pine, where the two vehicles collided. Cuautenango-Zacualpa was pronounced deceased at the scene. Lane sustained minor injuries and declined medical transport. Highway 58 was reduced to one lane. for approximately 5 hours to investigate and clear the roadway.
lakecountyexam.com
Lake County Hot Spot, Nov. 8, 2022
It's the LCE Hot Spot for Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 — The Examiner's weekly video providing a recap and news teasers prior to the upcoming edition of the Lake County Examiner. Check out this week’s Hot Spot for info about Lake District Hospital Auxiliary's Holiday Fair, Food Share Thanksgiving Distribution, and OHA Sagebrush Planting Coming Up.
lakecountyexam.com
Lakeview's McDonald Park project out to bid
Scott Langum, special projects manager for the Town of Lakeview, on Tuesday, Nov. 8 announced that the McDonald Park project has gone out to bid. The park’s completion date is now set for May 1, 2023. Tables, benches and barbecues for the park have been ordered and paid for but are not expected to arrive until spring of 2023, Langum said.
KDRV
ODOT's Klamath County road projects to avoid seismic shifts
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. -- Oregon Department of Transportation's construction update today shows earthwork is underway at Klamath Falls to improve one of Oregon's 20 most dangerous "Hot Spot" intersections. Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) is updating its Region 4 road construction status, including Klamath and Lake Counties' projects. They involve...
cascadebusnews.com
East Cascades Works Announces New Workforce Provider
East Cascades Works (EC Works) announced Klamath Works as the new WIOA Title 1B provider for Klamath and Lake Counties in our southern region. They were awarded both the Adult and Dislocated Worker and Youth Compass Program contracts. They will be delivering Adult and Dislocated Worker services at the WorkSource offices in both Klamath Falls and Lakeview and will house the Youth Compass Program at their offices located at 1930 South Sixth Street in Klamath Falls and at the WorkSource office in Lakeview.
KCBY
Icy road conditions contributed to fatal crash on Highway 58 - Klamath County
Icy road conditions contributed to a fatal crash on Highway 58, near milepost 64, that happened Friday, November 11th. Oregon State Police say a silver Chevrolet Aveo was driving eastbound on Highway 58 during icy roadway conditions, when the driver, Sabino Cuautenango-Zacualpa, lost control of his vehicle. According to police,...
focushillsboro.com
Voter Suppression And Fraud Allegations Brought Against The Oregon Secretary Of State And County Officials
Voter Suppression And Fraud: Clackamas, Washington, Multnomah, Lane, Linn, Marion, Jackson, Deschutes, Yamhill, Douglas, Coos, and Klamath counties, as well as the Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan, are the targets of a lawsuit alleging voter suppression and failure to investigate charges of voter fraud. Voter Suppression And Fraud Allegations...
KTVL
Student charged for bomb threat against high school
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — Klamath County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) says a juvenile was in custody after posts about a bomb threat appeared on social media Wednesday evening. Brandon Fowler, Public Information Officer with KCSO, says deputies were first dispatched to Mazama High School on Nov. 9 just before 9 p.m. after school staff members told them about the threat.
KPVI Newschannel 6
OPINION: Klamath County Sheriff Chris Kaber sounds on off Ballot Measure 114
As of [Wednesday, Nov. 9], it is unclear whether Ballot Measure 114 has passed with a majority of vote throughout the state. In Klamath County, 76% voted “No” on this measure. Many questions have arisen as to what will happen to the rights of gun owners in Oregon...
mybasin.com
Sheriff Chris Kaber Sends Update Regarding Measure 114
As of today, it is unclear whether Ballot Measure 114 has passed with a majority of vote throughout the state. In Klamath County, 76% voted “No” on this measure. Many questions have arisen as to what will happen to the rights of gun owners in Oregon if it passes. Myself, and other Sheriffs, often rely on the analysis of our legal advisor(s) through our Oregon State Sheriffs Association. Having reviewed the BM 114 and the legal analysis received, the following opinion is my understanding of the likely next steps in the unfortunate event it passes. For the record, I believe BM 114 to be an unconstitutional restriction on the right to possess firearms.
Comments / 0