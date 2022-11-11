ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palmer, AK

alaskasnewssource.com

Wire across Matanuska River draws safety concern from pilots

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A Palmer man died after a Thursday afternoon plane crash into the frigid waters of the Matanuska River near Chickaloon. Joshua Seagrave, a 46-year-old who was flying the aircraft, died at the scene. He was the only person in the plane that went down after flying into a heavy-gauge steel wire stretched across the river.
PALMER, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Colder as high pressure camps over Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Rounds of rain and snow over Southcentral Alaska and Anchorage have iced up roads, highways, and walkways. Clearing skies will lead to colder temperatures and even late-night and early-morning fog. A ridge of high pressure that is drifting over the west coast and Interior will effectively...
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

Suspect in custody following SWAT investigation in Spenard

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A suspect has been taken into custody after Anchorage police, SWAT and the Crisis Negotiation Team responded to a Spenard neighborhood residence early Tuesday morning. Officers responded to Bentzen Circle, just north of West International Airport Road, at 12:43 a.m. Tuesday for an investigation. Police said...
ANCHORAGE, AK
generalaviationnews.com

Picture of the Day: Night flight over Anchorage

Marshall Severson submitted this photo and note: “A C172 night flight over Anchorage, Alaska, in October 2022. Photo taken from GoPro Max 360 video in the pattern at Merrill Field. Slightly lightened and color enhanced. Once we get snow cover, there will be more light reflected!”. You can see...
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskapublic.org

Three Board of Fish proposals address management of Nushagak kings

Alaska’s Board of Fish will hold its statewide Bristol Bay finfish meeting in Anchorage at the end of the month to consider 52 proposals to change fisheries regulations across the region. Comments on those proposals are due by the end of Monday, Nov. 14. The proposals address a wide...
ANCHORAGE, AK
kinyradio.com

Alaska Native Brotherhood/Sisterhood elects Grand Camp leadership

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Alaska Native Brotherhood and Alaska Native Sisterhood gathered in Grand Camp this fall. Business at the 110th Grand Camp Convention included electing officers, hearing speakers, and debating resolutions. The convention in early October was a hybrid event, with participation in-person in Anchorage, as well as...
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

A new app allows Anchorage students to report concerns anonymously

Father grieves loss of his son killed in Chickaloon plane crash. Stephen Seagrave is still mourning the loss of his son but has found comfort in reading the hundreds of messages and comments on social media. He said he’s been amazed at the number of people sharing their personal stories of Joshua.
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Friends and family remember Eagle River’s Sara Mason who died scuba diving

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Longtime Eagle River teacher Sara Mason, 45, died Sunday while scuba diving in Whittier. Her husband Brian said his wife was with a companion taking her first dive after being newly certified when she reportedly stopped breathing. The family is now awaiting a report from the medical examiner’s office to learn more about what happened.
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

The Anchorage Garden Club held its 61st Annual Flower Show this weekend

ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Man pleads guilty to 2018 killing of Anchorage teen

Troopers seize rainbow fentanyl, heroin in Fairbanks arrest of Arizona drug traffickers. Troopers seize rainbow fentanyl, heroin in Fairbanks arrest of Arizona drug traffickers. Alaska sees low test scores for another year. Updated: 5 hours ago. The study focused on students in 3rd grade through 9th grade. According to the...
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Police investigating Spenard area homicide

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A man was found dead outside of a residence in a Spenard neighborhood early Friday morning. Police are investigating it as a homicide, according to a dispatch from the Anchorage Police Department. The department said officers responded to a report of a shooting just before 1...
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskareporter.com

Food Bank of Alaska announces annual Thanksgiving Blessing events

WASILLA — The Food Bank of Alaska and its partners are completing preparations to distribute groceries for an entire Thanksgiving meal to an estimated 10,000 to 11,000 local families in need during the annual Thanksgiving Blessing food distribution event. According to a recent press release, the Food Bank of...
WASILLA, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Anchorage vehicle repair shop co-owners plead guilty to Clean Air Act violations

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Three owners of an Anchorage vehicle repair shop have pled guilty to illegal vehicle modifications resulting in violations of the Clean Air Act. According to a release from the District of Alaska Attorney’s Office, the owners of Arm Rippin Toys, a vehicle repair shop that modifies, repairs, and maintains diesel vehicles, “tampered with federally mandated monitoring devices on private and commercial diesel vehicles and removed required air pollution control equipment on at least 37 vehicles between July 2019 and September 2020.”
ANCHORAGE, AK
Rooted Expeditions

Exploring the old Anchorage Mansion.

The Anchorage Mansion. ( Picture shot from the driveway 2021)Rooted Expeditions. Imagine waiting 10 years to move into your dream home. Day by day watching it slowly being built from a distance, saying to yourself that one day you will be calling this beautiful mansion your home - only to move in and die three years later.
ANCHORAGE, AK

