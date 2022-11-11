ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Sacramento

Kevin Conroy, longtime voice of animated "Batman," dead at 66

By Kerry Breen
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SbtVH_0j7fEfba00

Kevin Conroy, one of the iconic voices behind the DC superhero Batman, has died at 66 years old.

Conroy's passing was confirmed by his representative, Steven Neibert, and in a statement from Warner Brothers Discovery, which owns DC. According to the Warner Brothers Discovery statement, Conroy passed after a "short battle with cancer."

The actor voiced the caped crusader in "Batman: The Animated Series," which aired 85 episodes from 1992 to 1996 and in several DC animated movies and video games. In total, he brought the character to life in more than 60 projects.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23sPVl_0j7fEfba00
Kevin Conroy records an episode of "Batman: The Animated Series." Warner Brothers Discovery

In 2019, he performed a live-action version of the role for the first time, appearing on the CW's television event "Crisis on Infinite Earths" as a future version of Bruce Wayne. Conroy also frequently appeared at fan conventions, "greeting fans with the same warmth, respect and enthusiasm they reserved for him," Warner Bros. Discovery said.

Conroy was the first and only openly gay actor to play Batman. In June 2022, Conroy wrote a comic called "Finding Batman" for DC Pride, where he reflected on his experience voicing the character while coming to terms with his sexuality. In a Twitter video shared shortly after the comic was published, Conroy thanked fans for their "overwhelming" support.

Tributes to the actor poured after news of his death was made public. Mark Hamill, who voiced Batman nemesis The Joker in "Batman: The Animated Series" issued a heartfelt statement in the press release calling Conroy "perfection."

"He was one of my favorite people on the planet, and I loved him like a brother," Hamill said, in the Warner Brothers Discovery statement. "He truly cared for the people around him – his decency shone through everything he did. Every time I saw him or spoke with him, my spirits were elevated."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M1gwY_0j7fEfba00
Kevin Conroy and Mark Hamill attend Fan Expo Canada in 2016. Isaiah Trickey

"Kevin was a brilliant actor," Hamill said. "For several generations, he has been the definitive Batman. It was one of those perfect scenarios where they got the exact right guy for the exact right part, and the world was better for it. ... He will always be my Batman."

In a statement to CBS News, Warner Bros. Animation said they were "saddened" by the loss of their "dear friend."

"(Conroy's) iconic performance of Batman will forever stand among the greatest portrayals of the Dark Knight in any medium," the company said. "We send our warmest thoughts to his loved ones and join fans around the world in honoring his legacy."

Paul Dini, the producer of "Batman: The Animated Series" called Conroy "irreplaceable" and "eternal."

"Kevin brought a light with him everywhere, whether in the recording booth giving it his all, or feeding first responders during 9/11, or making sure every fan who ever waited for him had a moment with their Batman," Dini said in the statement provided by Warner Brothers Discovery. "A hero in every sense of the word."

Tara Strong, who voiced Batgirl in the DC Animated Universe, shared a moving tribute to the actor on social media.

"There will never be another," she wrote on Twitter, alongside a photo of herself and Conroy.

Troy Baker, another actor who has voiced Batman in some video games, thanked Conroy for being a lifelong inspiration.

The official Twitter account of New York City's Empire State Building shared an image that showed the Bat-Signal glowing against the building's iconic facade.

While Batman might have been Conroy's most recognizable work, it was just one of many roles that he voiced over his decades-long career. According to his iMDB filmography , he voiced roles in the "Masters of the Universe" series and brought his Batman performance to other cartoons like "Scooby-Doo and Guess Who?" Conroy was also a stage actor.

Conroy was born in Westbury, N.Y. in November 1955. He went on to study acting at The Julliard School in New York City, alongside other icons like Christopher Reeve and Robin Williams. He is survived by his husband, Vaughn C. Williams, his sister Trisha Conroy and his brother Tom Conroy.

Comments / 0

Related
HuffPost

Iconic ‘Batman’ Actor Kevin Conroy Dies At Age 66

Actor Kevin Conroy, who was best known for voicing Batman in various animated TV shows, died Thursday after a brief battle with cancer. He was 66. The first report of Conroy’s passing came from actor Diane Pershing, who voiced Poison Ivy opposite Conroy in the “Batman: The Animated Series,” before being confirmed by Warner Bros. in a press release.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Herbie J Pilato

"Dynomite!": Jimmie Walker Of TV's "Good Times" Is NOT Dead But Very Much Alive And Well

He blazed his unique trail on television as the break-out star and "JJ" character on the iconic CBS 1970s sitcom, Good Times. He's a brilliant African-American comedian who has never been afraid to speak his mind. His catchphrase, "Dynomite," which he said with glee on Good Times for six years (from 1974 to 1979), is still beloved (and used!) by pop-culture lovers around the world.
US Magazine

Celebrity Deaths in 2022: Stars We’ve Lost

Conroy, who voiced Batman for over 30 years, died on November 10 at age 66 after a battle with cancer. “Kevin was perfection,” Mark Hamill, who voiced The Joker on Batman: The Animated Series alongside Conroy, said in a statement on November 11. “He was one of my favorite people on the planet, and I loved him like a brother. He truly cared for the people around him — his decency shone through everything he did. Every time I saw him or spoke with him, my spirits were elevated.”
News Breaking LIVE

Iconic Comedian Dies

Iconic comedian Leo Gallagher has died at the age of 76, NBC News reports. Gallagher reportedly died due to organ failure, his family stated to NBC News. He had reportedly been unwell after suffering multiple heart attacks recently, passing while in hospice care in Palm Springs, California.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
The Independent

Julia Fox seemingly reveals Kanye West ‘showed’ her how to fake paparazzi photos

Julia Fox has seemingly revealed that Kanye West taught her an important skill during their brief relationship: how to call the paparazzi.The Uncut Gems actor, 32, and the rapper, 45, made headlines earlier this year with their very public relationship. Throughout their nearly three months of dating, Fox and West were often spotted having dinner in Miami, photographed leaving a play in New York City, and were even seen wearing matching denim outfits during Paris Fashion Week.Now, Fox has revealed there may have been a secret to their highly-publicised relationship. While appearing on supermodel Emily Ratajkowski’s podcast High Low...
The Independent

Cher confirms relationship with 36-year-old: ‘Love doesn’t know math!’

Cher has confirmed her relationship with 36-year-old music producer Alexander Edwards on Twitter.The 76-year-old artist shared a picture of her new partner, confirming that she he treats her “like a queen”. The “Believe” star first hinted as to her new relationship last week after tweeting: “One part of my life is SO AMAZING”.She then followed this on Sunday with a picture of her new beau and a heart emoji.Cher added that he had already been introduced to her family, adding that “love doesn’t know math!”. When a fan asked her to confirm the relationship, she did with a series...
CALIFORNIA STATE
HollywoodLife

Aaron Carter’s Publicist Shares Never-Seen-Before Photos Of Late Star: ‘I Will Miss Him Terribly’

“I started working with Aaron [Carter] when he was eight years old,” Phil Lobel, founder of Lobeline Communications, tells HollywoodLife. Following Aaron’s untimely death on Nov. 5 at age 34, Phil shared with HollywoodLife some EXCLUSIVE, never-before-seen photos from Aaron’s life. Phil — who partnered with Aaron from ages 8 to 16 before reconnecting with the “Saturday Night” singer when he was 29 – recalled their first meeting. “Nickelodeon had hired me, and I arrived at the venue at the outdoor amphitheater,” Lobel told HL. “[Aaron] was going in circles in the parking lot on his new razor. He was just a little kid having fun.”
Outsider.com

Roger Sexton, ‘Survivor’ Contestant, Dead at 76

Roger Sexton of Survivor fame has died at 76 years old at his daughter’s home after suffering from Lewy body dementia. Family members of his confirmed on Thursday that Sexton died in late October. He died in the presence of family and caretakers, according to DailyMail. Sexton was a...
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Something From Tiffany’s’ Trailer Teases an Engagement Ring Mix-Up for Zoey Deutch

The trailer for Prime Video’s Something From Tiffany’s was released Tuesday and brings festivities, romance and laughter just in time for the upcoming holiday season.  Daryl Wein directed Tamara Chestna’s script for the rom-com based on the novel by Melissa Hill. The film’s cast includes Zoey Deutch, Kendrick Sampson, Rose Abdoo, Shay Mitchell, Ray Nicholson and Javicia Leslie. More from The Hollywood ReporterAmazon Prime Video Expands Basketball Programming Through Overtime Elite Global Media Rights DealAmazon Enters Sports-Talk Arena With Daily Slate of ShowsLeBron James to Co-Host Prime Video's 'Thursday Night Football' Alternate Stream Taking place in New York City during the holidays, Rachel, played...
CBS Sacramento

First "Star Trek" comic book sells for record $46,500

The first "Star Trek" comic book sold at an auction for a record-breaking price of $46,500, according to Certified Guaranty Company, a Florida-based comic book grading service. The comic book "Star Trek No. 1," which was published by Gold Key in 1967, was sold at a Heritage Auctions sale on Nov. 3. CGC said it gave the comic book a near-mint rating of 9.6. The company added it has only given the rating to four other copies of the issue, and this one more than doubled the previous record of $20,500 set in 2019. The inaugural issue contained "The Planet of No Return"...
CBS Sacramento

Christina Applegate makes first public appearance since MS diagnosis

Walking barefoot along Hollywood's iconic Walk of Fame on Monday, award-winning actor Christina Applegate was beaming as she accepted her own mark among the stars. It was Applegate's first public appearance in more than a year, since she disclosed in August 2021 that she had been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. "This day means more to me than you could possibly imagine," she said as she accepted her star decades after she got her start in the industry. The actor, who will be 51 on November 25, has starred in dozens of productions, landing her first iconic role as Kelly Bundy in "Married......
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
116K+
Followers
20K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy