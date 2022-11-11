ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
William Weatherly
3d ago

Is this really about being able to clearly read plates? Everyday we count vehicles without any plates or paper on back windows, sometimes as many as 3 or 4.We have called about this and were told we didn't have enough Information? Maybe it is time to stop paying for plates?

Gslash Strash
3d ago

It is most certainly not about the visibility of the plate. Every day I will see dozens of cars with license plate covers and trucks with bumper hitches. The only ones that get pulled over and harassed are the older vehicles. This is because the officers think that they have to be poor since they don't have brand new vehicles and since they are poor they must be doing drugs. Also since they are poor (and on drugs) they can harass them because they wont have money enough to fight back with an attorney. oh yeah, unless you consider a public pretender to be a fair fight. People wake up! We are loosing more and more of our rights. We are losing our freedom. Soon it will be to late and we will be monitored 24/7. We won't have privacy, we won't be able to make choices. we will be their slaves. We all need to stand together and stop system from making and changing laws to fit their needs and greeds.

My idea
3d ago

what about used trucks that have a ball hitch? the new owner never ordered the hitch, it was just on the vehicle when they bought it. why should they be ticketed?

Daily Iowan

Republican Rep. Miller-Meeks wins reelection in Iowa’s 1st District

Republican Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks was reelected to represent Iowa’s 1st Congressional District late Tuesday. Miller-Meeks ran against Democratic state Rep. Christina Bohannan. As of 12:30 a.m., Miller-Meeks was leading Bohannon by 20,000 votes, with 18 of the 20 counties in the district reporting. Alongside her family, campaign staff, and...
IOWA STATE
