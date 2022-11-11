Read full article on original website
KMOV
Second chance: Officials rescue bald eagle with broken wing
MARIES COUNTY, Mo. (Gray News) – Officials rescued an injured bald eagle last week, giving the bird a second chance at life. According to the Missouri Department of Conservation, Maries County Agent Tex Rabenau helped rescue the animal that was found near the city of Meta in central Missouri.
Missourinet
K9s on the Front Line: A new leash on life for Missouri military veterans and rescue dogs (LISTEN)
Bringing military veterans and rescue dogs together – to rescue each other. That’s the mission of an organization called K9s on the Front Line Missouri. Jason Howe said his Jefferson City organization has helped about 150 veterans from all over the state since 2018. The veterans are paired with dogs who can help them with their combat-related disability, such as post-traumatic stress disorder or panic attacks.
ktvo.com
Rollover crash badly injures northeast Missouri woman
MONROE COUNTY, Mo. — A northeast Missouri woman was badly hurt Friday night in a rollover crash in Monroe County. It happened at 9:05 p.m. on Highway 15, four miles south of Shelbina. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says an SUV driven by Jean Jewell, 54, of Shelbina, was...
KRMS Radio
Aldi’s Soft Open Starts Off With Large Lines Due To Scam
Excitement in Lake Ozark as a new supermarket option opens its doors. Although its official grand opening is scheduled for November 17th, what’s described as a “soft opening” Friday morning had lines of people lined up around the store and into the parking lot beside Osage Beach Parkway.
KOMU
EmVP: 'Fought for a cause': WWII veteran reflects on time in Pacific
BOONE COUNTY - Every day, memories of World War II fade away as the service members who fought in it age into their 90s or older. According to the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs, only one percent of WWII veterans are still living or nearly 170,000 people. 99-year-old Howell Wheaton...
kjluradio.com
Two from southern Missouri arrested for Cooper County burglary
Two men from southern Missouri are arrested for burglarizing a home in Cooper County. The burglary was reported Tuesday, November 8 at a home along Highway M just west of Boonville. Numerous items were stolen, including food, clothes, and a firearm. Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers arrested the pair several...
kwos.com
UPDATE: CPD thanks community for tips about south Columbia prowler
Columbia Police continue to work through leads this (Friday) morning, as they search for a suspected prowler who’s been trying to break into south Columbia apartments where females live alone. CPD assistant chief Jeremiah Hunter says several leads have come in. Mr. Hunter tells 939 the Eagle that the...
Three dogs die in Boone County house fire
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Three dogs died in a house fire in Boone County east of Columbia Friday night. The Boone County Fire Protection District and the Columbia Fire Department responded to the fire on the 6000 block of Summers Lane just before 10 p.m. When crews arrived on scene they say the fire was coming The post Three dogs die in Boone County house fire appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kttn.com
Driver of motorcycle life-flighted to Columbia after crashing west of Macon
The highway patrol reports a Macon resident was hurt when the motorcycle he was operating went off the road and hit a guardrail. Twenty-five-year-old Brant Bull was flown by medical helicopter to University Hospital in Columbia, with serious injuries. The accident happened Saturday night nearly two miles west of Macon...
Journal helps police find a 2009 Missouri teen thrill killer
COLE COUNTY, Mo. – The legislation that could have granted a teen killer a parole hearing has been overturned. Under the current law, a person sentenced to prison for 15 years or more who was a minor at the time of sentencing, can be eligible for parole after serving 15 years. Unless they have been found guilty of first or second degree murder.
Concrete replacement to close one lane of Route B at multiple locations
BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Missouri Department of Transportation maintenance crews will be replacing concrete next week north of Columbia along Route B. Work will take place between Brown Station Road and Hallsville city limits from Nov.14-23. One lane will be closed in the work areas from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Signs and flaggers will be in The post Concrete replacement to close one lane of Route B at multiple locations appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KYTV
Multiple homes catch fire along Lake of the Ozarks
GRAVOIS MILLS, Mo. (KY3) - Three homes have been destroyed by a fire that occurred Thursday afternoon at Lake of the Ozarks. According to the Gravois Fire Protection District, the homes were on Oak Drive at the 9.5 mile marker of the Gravois arm of Lake of the Ozarks. According...
Four arrested, one wanted after stolen vehicle, meth busts in rural Missouri
Four people are behind bars and another person is wanted in a rural Missouri investigation linked to a stolen vehicle and meth possession.
krcgtv.com
Man seriously injured in Gasconade County crash
GASCONADE COUNTY — An Imperial man was seriously injured after a crash in Gasconade County Friday night. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online crash reports, the crash occurred on Route EE, just six tenths of a mile north of Farris Road at 10:10 p.m. The crash happened...
Columbia Missourian
Hair makes history as Blair Oaks beats Borgia for district championship
WARDSVILLE — From the opening drive, it was all but over. Top-seeded Blair Oaks dominated third-seeded St. Francis Borgia on both sides of the ball in a 54-14 win in the MSHSAA Class 2 District 2 final Friday in Wardsville.
KOMU
Endangered silver alert issued for Gasconade County man
OWENSVILLE — The Owensville Police Department has issued an endangered silver advisory for 79-year-old William Lembeck. The advisory was sent out after Lembeck checked himself out of Victorian Place of Owensville at 3:30 p.m. Friday and did not return to the facility, according to the police department. Lembeck was...
Callaway County sheriff charged with misdemeanor DWI, resisting arrest
Callaway County Sheriff Clay Chism has now been charged with two misdemeanors related to his October arrest on suspicion of DWI. The post Callaway County sheriff charged with misdemeanor DWI, resisting arrest appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Sheriff’s Office: Man faces several charges after leading multi-county chase
COOPER COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia man faces three charges after allegedly leading multiple law enforcement agencies on a chase in September. Peter Greenwell, 54, was charged with resisting arrest and two counts of endangering highway workers. A Cooper County Sheriff's Deputy was sent to westbound Interstate 70 -- near mile marker 108 -- for The post Sheriff’s Office: Man faces several charges after leading multi-county chase appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Teenager injured in one-vehicle accident in Miller County
MILLER COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A 17-year-old boy suffered minor injuries Friday morning after his 1996 Chevrolet 2500 skid off the road and overturned on Route M, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The vehicle started to overturn and became stuck between two large boulders. It continued to overturn and hit a creek bottom. The The post Teenager injured in one-vehicle accident in Miller County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
krcgtv.com
Police release video of a chase, saying it could be Columbia prowler
COLUMBIA — A video circulating on social media this week depicting a startling incident of a man chasing a woman could be related to the ongoing serial prowler investigation, Columbia Police posted on social media on Thursday. That directly contradicts what officials told KRCG 13 on Wednesday. The video,...
