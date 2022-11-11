Read full article on original website
Related
Michigan high school football playoffs: Scores, results from regional finals
Saturday Division 1 Belleville 33, Novi Detroit Catholic Central 10 Caledonia 42, Grand Ledge 14 ...
FOX 21 Online
State Football: MIB & Deer River Advance to State Semifinals
MOORHEAD, Minn.- The Mountain Iron-Buhl football team will continue their strong season after defeating Kittson County Central 42 to 28 in the 9-man quarterfinals. The Rangers will next play Wheaton Herman Norcross in the semifinals at U.S. Bank Stadium on Thursday at 10 AM. In other state football action, Deer...
Wayzata volleyball repeats as Class 4A champs, sweeps Lakeville North
ST. PAUL, Minn. — The only way to match an undefeated championship season is to win another one. Maybe this time do it after you graduate 10 seniors and lose a 65-match winning streak. The Wayzata Trojans (30-4) won the Class 4A state championship 26-24, 25-12, 25-23 over Lakeville North Panthers ...
Kansas high school football final game scores: These teams are advancing in state playoffs
Varsity Kansas has you covered with winners across the state in Friday’s sectional championship games.
Comments / 0