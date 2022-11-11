Read full article on original website
This California pastry shop is considered the ‘best’ in the state, according to Yelp
Fans of the bakery say croissants and macarons are must-try items.
Frontier Toyota In Santa Clarita Sold To New Ownership
The Frontier Toyota in Santa Clarita has recently been sold to Aman Abraham, of Los Angeles after being owned by SCV resident Joe Caso since 1988. The sale of the Toyota dealership was reportedly closed on Wednesday but no details of the sale have been released. The new owner Abraham, was previously the general manager ...
These 37 California restaurants just got Michelin recognition
Three dozen restaurants around California have been added to the delicious and prestigious pages of the official Michelin Guide.
L’antica Pizzeria da Michele offers authentic Naples Italian food with new Santa Barbara location
World-famous Naples original L’antica Pizzeria da Michele officially opened a beachside Santa Barbara location Wednesday for the central coast community to grab a slice. The post L’antica Pizzeria da Michele offers authentic Naples Italian food with new Santa Barbara location appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
sitelinesb.com
Three Openings: The Dutch Garden, Oat Bakery, and the Inn at Mattei’s Tavern
••• The Dutch Garden announced a reopening date of this Wednesday, November 16. At first, it will only serve lunch (11 a.m.-3 p.m.) Wednesday through Sunday. ••• And Oat Bakery‘s Old Town Goleta outpost is also due to debut this Wednesday. UPDATE: Some more info came in. “We are going to be open Wednesday through Saturday for now. With mostly breads, focaccia, hygge buns, and cookies. Plus offer/test a few light menus items—salads and sandwiches.” A grand opening, with a more permanent menu, will happen in the new year.
11th annual Reggae on the Mountain festival
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Reggae on the Mountain is coming to Santa Barbara this month, after a lengthy pause due to Covid-19. The event will take place at the Live Oak Campground on November 18th to the 20th from 7.p.m to 11:30 p.m. Co-founders of the event, Brooks Ellis and Amit Gilad, are also founders The post 11th annual Reggae on the Mountain festival appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
signalscv.com
Laurene Weste | L.A. County’s Most Historic Restaurant
Our city of Santa Clarita is known for its beautiful rolling hills and rich Western heritage – which is why the Clampers came to town. The Clampers, officially known as E. Clampus Vitus, have roots in the mining towns during our state’s gold rush era. The club grew...
Noozhawk
Plan for Mini Hotel in Santa Barbara’s Funk Zone Sparks Parking Debate
Henry Courtemanche grew up in Santa Barbara, and a few years ago he bought a small property in Santa Barbara's Funk Zone. The commercial building at 42 Helena Ave. had been a fish processing site. By the time Courtemanche got involved, the one-story property was empty and abandoned. He cleaned...
stupiddope.com
Former Steve McQueen Beach House on the Malibu Real Estate Market
Malibu’s Victoria Point served as a place of escape for actor Steve McQueen, and his family during the 1970s, before fame had spilled over onto every part of the landscape. The family sold the house in 2020, and the beach house has undergone modernization since then, making it ready for its new owner.
I-5 Freeway Ramps North Of Santa Clarita To Be Closed This Week
Santa Clarita residents who are planning to travel north this week should keep an eye out for closed ramps on the 5 freeway. Recently, the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) announced that the I-5 off-ramps and on-ramps at the Tejon Pass Rest Area will be temporarily closed on specific days this week. The Northbound off- ...
Ventura County Reporter
Wipes law clarifies labeling clarifies no flush rule
Three positive environmental changes emerged from the COVID-19 pandemic. Two of these changes relate to cutting the fuel consumption and air pollution associated with driving. More people work from home, and more meetings are held virtually. A third change may not be as apparent, but it affects anyone who uses a sewer for their wastewater.
centurycity-westwoodnews.com
Ellen DeGeneres Buys Iconic Brown-Sidney House in Bel Air
Entertainers and top-of-the-line house flippers Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi have stepped back into the Los Angeles area market after focusing their efforts in Montecito for some time. The Dirt.com reports that a trust connected to the couple purchased the Brown Sydney House, which was designed by Richard Neutra, in Bel Air. This off-market deal cost the trust $29 million and the seller was hedge fund trader Adam Levinson who purchased the home from fashion designer and film director Tom Ford.
kclu.org
Branching out: a unique festive exhibition opens in Ventura County with an All-American theme
Well, how's this for Christmas festivities with an American flavor. Over 60 Christmas trees decorated in themes to represent each US state and territory. "It's a really fun history lesson and beautifully decorated trees, " said Melissa Giller from the Ronald Reagan Library, where the exhibition starts on Friday. There’s...
theregistrysocal.com
100,000 SQFT Shopping Center in Santa Clarita Secures $15MM Refinancing
SANTA CLARITA, CA – iBorrow, a nationwide private direct lender for commercial real estate, has provided a $15 million loan to refinance the Old Orchard Shopping Center, a 100,000 square-foot strip center located in Santa Clarita, California. The proceeds of the refinancing will retire an outstanding CMBS loan, and provide for a reserve for tenant improvements and leasing commissions for newly leased suites.
kclu.org
Well known comedian who was longtime Conejo Valley resident dies
A popular comedian who was a Conejo Valley resident for decades has died. His full name was Leo Gallagher, but he simply went by Gallagher. He performed thousands of shows over four decades. As part of his act, he would use a sledge hammer which he called the “Sledge-O-Matic” showering...
Strong winds whip across SoCal with stronger gusts likely this week
Strong winds whipped across the Southland Sunday and even more severe gusts are expected in the middle of this upcoming week. The National Weather Service says gusts of up to 45 mph were reported in some areas in Los Angeles County on Sunday. Winds were expected to diminish in most areas through the afternoon, however, with an exception to the Grapevine, where gusts are expected to remain strong.Forecasters say moderate to strong Santa Ana winds were expected Tuesday through Thursday with the potential for critical fire weather conditions. At its peak, gusts could be at least 35 mph to 55 mph over much of Los Angeles and Ventura counties. Red flag conditions are anticipated, with temperatures climbing into the 70s by Wednesday. Forecasters say Santa Ana winds were also possible next weekend.
foxla.com
Simi Valley mother of 2 disappears from home, leaving bloody scene behind
SIMI VALLEY, Calif. - Family members are searching for a young woman who went missing in Simi Valley. Rachel Castillo, a 25-year-old single mother of two, was last seen on Nov. 10. Police responded to her apartment on East Country Club Drive Thursday after calls of suspicious circumstances, and found a bloody scene.
kvta.com
A Week's Worth Of Wind During The Next Several Days
Get ready for a week's worth of wind. Strong winds out of the north will finish the weekend in Santa Barbara County and the I-5 corridor. Then, by mid week, moderate to strong northeast or Santa Ana winds will rake much of Ventura County. Those northeast winds could range between...
Garage fire ignites in Santa Barbara home
Santa Barbara City firefighters responded the call involving a garage fire that broke out this morning. The post Garage fire ignites in Santa Barbara home appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Surfer pulled from ocean at Guadalupe Beach pronounced dead
Various emergency response teams including Santa Barbara County Fire and Goleta Fire Departments were on the scene of a surfer rescue at Guadalupe Beach around 9:30 a.m. The post Surfer pulled from ocean at Guadalupe Beach pronounced dead appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
