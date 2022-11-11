ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxnard, CA

sitelinesb.com

Three Openings: The Dutch Garden, Oat Bakery, and the Inn at Mattei’s Tavern

••• The Dutch Garden announced a reopening date of this Wednesday, November 16. At first, it will only serve lunch (11 a.m.-3 p.m.) Wednesday through Sunday. ••• And Oat Bakery‘s Old Town Goleta outpost is also due to debut this Wednesday. UPDATE: Some more info came in. “We are going to be open Wednesday through Saturday for now. With mostly breads, focaccia, hygge buns, and cookies. Plus offer/test a few light menus items—salads and sandwiches.” A grand opening, with a more permanent menu, will happen in the new year.
LOS OLIVOS, CA
News Channel 3-12

11th annual Reggae on the Mountain festival

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Reggae on the Mountain is coming to Santa Barbara this month, after a lengthy pause due to Covid-19. The event will take place at the Live Oak Campground on November 18th to the 20th from 7.p.m to 11:30 p.m. Co-founders of the event, Brooks Ellis and Amit Gilad, are also founders The post 11th annual Reggae on the Mountain festival appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
signalscv.com

Laurene Weste | L.A. County’s Most Historic Restaurant

Our city of Santa Clarita is known for its beautiful rolling hills and rich Western heritage – which is why the Clampers came to town. The Clampers, officially known as E. Clampus Vitus, have roots in the mining towns during our state’s gold rush era. The club grew...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
stupiddope.com

Former Steve McQueen Beach House on the Malibu Real Estate Market

Malibu’s Victoria Point served as a place of escape for actor Steve McQueen, and his family during the 1970s, before fame had spilled over onto every part of the landscape. The family sold the house in 2020, and the beach house has undergone modernization since then, making it ready for its new owner.
MALIBU, CA
Ventura County Reporter

Wipes law clarifies labeling clarifies no flush rule

Three positive environmental changes emerged from the COVID-19 pandemic. Two of these changes relate to cutting the fuel consumption and air pollution associated with driving. More people work from home, and more meetings are held virtually. A third change may not be as apparent, but it affects anyone who uses a sewer for their wastewater.
CALIFORNIA STATE
centurycity-westwoodnews.com

Ellen DeGeneres Buys Iconic Brown-Sidney House in Bel Air

Entertainers and top-of-the-line house flippers Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi have stepped back into the Los Angeles area market after focusing their efforts in Montecito for some time. The Dirt.com reports that a trust connected to the couple purchased the Brown Sydney House, which was designed by Richard Neutra, in Bel Air. This off-market deal cost the trust $29 million and the seller was hedge fund trader Adam Levinson who purchased the home from fashion designer and film director Tom Ford.
LOS ANGELES, CA
theregistrysocal.com

100,000 SQFT Shopping Center in Santa Clarita Secures $15MM Refinancing

SANTA CLARITA, CA – iBorrow, a nationwide private direct lender for commercial real estate, has provided a $15 million loan to refinance the Old Orchard Shopping Center, a 100,000 square-foot strip center located in Santa Clarita, California. The proceeds of the refinancing will retire an outstanding CMBS loan, and provide for a reserve for tenant improvements and leasing commissions for newly leased suites.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
kclu.org

Well known comedian who was longtime Conejo Valley resident dies

A popular comedian who was a Conejo Valley resident for decades has died. His full name was Leo Gallagher, but he simply went by Gallagher. He performed thousands of shows over four decades. As part of his act, he would use a sledge hammer which he called the “Sledge-O-Matic” showering...
AGOURA HILLS, CA
CBS LA

Strong winds whip across SoCal with stronger gusts likely this week

Strong winds whipped across the Southland Sunday and even more severe gusts are expected in the middle of this upcoming week. The National Weather Service says gusts of up to 45 mph were reported in some areas in Los Angeles County on Sunday. Winds were expected to diminish in most areas through the afternoon, however, with an exception to the Grapevine, where gusts are expected to remain strong.Forecasters say moderate to strong Santa Ana winds were expected Tuesday through Thursday with the potential for critical fire weather conditions. At its peak, gusts could be at least 35 mph to 55 mph over much of Los Angeles and Ventura counties. Red flag conditions are anticipated, with temperatures climbing into the 70s by Wednesday. Forecasters say Santa Ana winds were also possible next weekend. 
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
kvta.com

A Week's Worth Of Wind During The Next Several Days

Get ready for a week's worth of wind. Strong winds out of the north will finish the weekend in Santa Barbara County and the I-5 corridor. Then, by mid week, moderate to strong northeast or Santa Ana winds will rake much of Ventura County. Those northeast winds could range between...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA

