ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
duke.edu

Two Duke Seniors Win Rhodes Scholarships

DURHAM, N.C. – Two Duke University seniors were among the recipients selected this weekend for the prestigious Rhodes Scholarship. Qi Xuan Khoo and Shreyas Hallur were chosen from among many applicants from colleges and universities. Hallur received one of the 32 scholarships available to students from the United States, while Khoo won the only scholarship available to Malaysian citizens. The scholarships provide all expenses for two or three years of study at the University of Oxford in England.
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Durham Tech expansion plans include health care center

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — CBS 17 is digging deeper into Durham Technical Community College’s expansion plans. Voters passed a $112.7 million bond referendum that will pay for new life sciences and health care buildings on campus. When talking about the life sciences facility, Durham Tech President JB Buxton...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

NC State reports fourth student suicide of semester

RALEIGH, N.C. — Another North Carolina State University student died of an apparent suicide on Thursday, the fourth such death this semester, according to a university spokesman. The student, a male sophomore, was found dead in a Wolf Hall room, he said. “Obviously that is very sad. That is...
RALEIGH, NC
duke.edu

Incorporating Fun in the Workplace

When it became clear that Dr. Justin R. Scruggs would be the provider in the office that day, the staff at Piedmont Spine Specialists saw an opportunity for a good-natured prank. With no patient appointments in the early morning hours, staff in the Duke Raleigh Hospital Clinic sent Scruggs a...
RALEIGH, NC
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Downtown Durham, NC

The bustling city of Durham is part of Durham County in North Carolina. It’s known as the “City of Medicine,” with more than 300 health and medical-related companies in the area, making it Durham’s major industry. The city is considered to be one of the best...
DURHAM, NC
JamBase

Widespread Panic Confirms February 2023 Run In North Carolina

Widespread Panic returns to central North Carolina early next year. The jam stalwarts will play a three-night stand at the Durham Performing Arts Center in Durham, North Carolina February 9 – 11, 2023. DPAC previously hosted Panic on March 29 – 31, 2019. Those shows were the band’s first...
DURHAM, NC
nsjonline.com

Wake County School Office of Equity Affairs staff compensation tops $589,000

RALEIGH — The total compensation for the Wake County Public Schools Office of Equity Affairs has changed in the last six months due to staffing changes within the office. As previously reported, in May of this year the total compensation for the Office of Equity Affairs (OEA) came in at $869,626 for seven employees. The overall total compensation figure includes base pay plus health ($7,396), dental ($336), and longevity pay where applicable.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Parent pushes for suicide prevention training in wake of NC State suicides

Another North Carolina State University student died of an apparent suicide on Thursday, the fourth such death this semester, according to a university spokesman. Another North Carolina State University student died of an apparent suicide on Thursday, the fourth such death this semester, according to a university spokesman.
Kennardo G. James

A City in NC Was Named One of the Healthiest Cities in America for 2022

A city in NC was named one of the healthiest cities in America.Hussle. An age-old argument in the health and wellness and fitness world is which city is the healthiest in the country. Many cities in America have a case to be #1 or at the very least in the top 10. Well, one major platform in the health and wellness industry releases a ranking every year naming the top 10 healthiest cities in America and a city in North Carolina made the cut! In this article, we will talk about which city in North Carolina made the cut as well as others that were ranked as well!
RALEIGH, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Duke commit Mackenzie Mgbako's signing plans

Of the five 2023 Duke basketball prizes, five-star Mackenzie Mgbako is the only one who has yet to sign his national letter of intent. The other four — five-stars Caleb Foster, Jared McCain, TJ Power, and Sean Stewart — all did so on the first day of the fall signing period earlier this week. ...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

Sun comes out after downpour in Chapel Hill

A 15-minute downpour made things dicey in Chapel Hill on Friday morning. There were no injuries or reports of flooding and the sun was out by noon. A 15-minute downpour made things dicey in Chapel Hill on Friday morning. There were no injuries or reports of flooding and the sun was out by noon.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WRAL News

Foodie News: The BBQ Lab is finally open in North Hills

RALEIGH, N.C. — Great news for fans (there are a lot of you!) of J. Betski’s, formerly at Seaboard Station. They have relocated and opened serving up their casual East and Central European fare and fine beverages at Highpark Village in the Five Points neighborhood (1916 Bernard St, Raleigh), right next to Seaboard Wine and Taste. Reacquaint yourself with them here. Thanks to reader Betty Diegel for bringing this to our attention.
RALEIGH, NC
itinyhouses.com

This Contemporary Tiny Home Looks Super Futuristic!

If a rustic look is a complete no-no, and you’d prefer your home to be up-to-date with the times, look no further. Made with a futuristic look in mind, this contemporary tiny home is towable, costs just over $125K, and comes with nearly everything you’ll need for simpler living!
RALEIGH, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy