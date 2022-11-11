Read full article on original website
duke.edu
Two Duke Seniors Win Rhodes Scholarships
DURHAM, N.C. – Two Duke University seniors were among the recipients selected this weekend for the prestigious Rhodes Scholarship. Qi Xuan Khoo and Shreyas Hallur were chosen from among many applicants from colleges and universities. Hallur received one of the 32 scholarships available to students from the United States, while Khoo won the only scholarship available to Malaysian citizens. The scholarships provide all expenses for two or three years of study at the University of Oxford in England.
cbs17
Durham Tech expansion plans include health care center
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — CBS 17 is digging deeper into Durham Technical Community College’s expansion plans. Voters passed a $112.7 million bond referendum that will pay for new life sciences and health care buildings on campus. When talking about the life sciences facility, Durham Tech President JB Buxton...
NC State reports fourth student suicide of semester
RALEIGH, N.C. — Another North Carolina State University student died of an apparent suicide on Thursday, the fourth such death this semester, according to a university spokesman. The student, a male sophomore, was found dead in a Wolf Hall room, he said. “Obviously that is very sad. That is...
duke.edu
Incorporating Fun in the Workplace
When it became clear that Dr. Justin R. Scruggs would be the provider in the office that day, the staff at Piedmont Spine Specialists saw an opportunity for a good-natured prank. With no patient appointments in the early morning hours, staff in the Duke Raleigh Hospital Clinic sent Scruggs a...
Sigma Heritage Tour showcases Raleigh's historically Black locations
A blue bus filled with people eager to learn more about life in Raleigh a century ago rolled through the city's streets Saturday during the Sigma Heritage Tour.
nccu.edu
North Carolina Central University Board of Trustees to Meet on Nov. 15
The North Carolina Central University (NCCU) Board of Trustees is scheduled to meet on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at 9 a.m., in the Banquet Hall, located on the first floor of W.G. Pearson Dining Hall. Draft minutes from the Sept. 28, 2022, meeting, as well as the agenda for the...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Downtown Durham, NC
The bustling city of Durham is part of Durham County in North Carolina. It’s known as the “City of Medicine,” with more than 300 health and medical-related companies in the area, making it Durham’s major industry. The city is considered to be one of the best...
247Sports
Duke basketball: USC Upstate coach Dave Dickerson tips cap to Blue Devils after 84-38 loss
Duke basketball dominated USC Upstate Friday night by way of an 84-38 victory. While the Spartans delivered the first punch, the No. 7 Blue Devils showed their superiority the rest of the night. USC Upstate coach Dave Dickerson gave all the credit to Duke in a tough game on the road.
JamBase
Widespread Panic Confirms February 2023 Run In North Carolina
Widespread Panic returns to central North Carolina early next year. The jam stalwarts will play a three-night stand at the Durham Performing Arts Center in Durham, North Carolina February 9 – 11, 2023. DPAC previously hosted Panic on March 29 – 31, 2019. Those shows were the band’s first...
It would cost Durham $17.4M to preserve its old police HQ. Is it worth it?
The city council is still undecided on what to do with the 4-acre site downtown.
‘Hate it for these seniors’: What we learned about NC State in loss to Boston College
“I don’t know what to say,” Dave Doeren said. “I’m pretty down for these kids. Obviously, we didn’t play well enough to win and didn’t coach well enough to win, and I always put that on me.”
nsjonline.com
Wake County School Office of Equity Affairs staff compensation tops $589,000
RALEIGH — The total compensation for the Wake County Public Schools Office of Equity Affairs has changed in the last six months due to staffing changes within the office. As previously reported, in May of this year the total compensation for the Office of Equity Affairs (OEA) came in at $869,626 for seven employees. The overall total compensation figure includes base pay plus health ($7,396), dental ($336), and longevity pay where applicable.
WRAL
Parent pushes for suicide prevention training in wake of NC State suicides
A City in NC Was Named One of the Healthiest Cities in America for 2022
A city in NC was named one of the healthiest cities in America.Hussle. An age-old argument in the health and wellness and fitness world is which city is the healthiest in the country. Many cities in America have a case to be #1 or at the very least in the top 10. Well, one major platform in the health and wellness industry releases a ranking every year naming the top 10 healthiest cities in America and a city in North Carolina made the cut! In this article, we will talk about which city in North Carolina made the cut as well as others that were ranked as well!
A list of Triangle restaurants open for Thanksgiving dining + takeout feasts
We put together a list of local restaurants open on Thanksgiving Day and packing up food to-go.
Duke commit Mackenzie Mgbako's signing plans
Of the five 2023 Duke basketball prizes, five-star Mackenzie Mgbako is the only one who has yet to sign his national letter of intent. The other four — five-stars Caleb Foster, Jared McCain, TJ Power, and Sean Stewart — all did so on the first day of the fall signing period earlier this week. ...
WRAL
Sun comes out after downpour in Chapel Hill
A 15-minute downpour made things dicey in Chapel Hill on Friday morning. There were no injuries or reports of flooding and the sun was out by noon. A 15-minute downpour made things dicey in Chapel Hill on Friday morning. There were no injuries or reports of flooding and the sun was out by noon.
Real superhero: Durham teacher rents theater so students can watch Wakanda Forever
DURHAM, N.C. — A lot of Marvel fans are excited for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The movie goes way behind heroes vs. villains, and puts something important on display: Representation. That's why a high school English teacher – one of the real superheroes in our community – put together...
Foodie News: The BBQ Lab is finally open in North Hills
RALEIGH, N.C. — Great news for fans (there are a lot of you!) of J. Betski’s, formerly at Seaboard Station. They have relocated and opened serving up their casual East and Central European fare and fine beverages at Highpark Village in the Five Points neighborhood (1916 Bernard St, Raleigh), right next to Seaboard Wine and Taste. Reacquaint yourself with them here. Thanks to reader Betty Diegel for bringing this to our attention.
