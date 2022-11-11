Read full article on original website
utrgvrider.com
University officials respond to art majors’ complaints
The UTRGV School of Art and Design director and Parking and Transportation Services executive director have responded to complaints made by an art major and member of The Rider staff in the Nov. 7 opinion column. In the column, the student complained about the schedule of the Valley Metro bus...
KRGV
Nearly 200 students enrolled in Donna ISD's early learning program
The Donna Independent School District held a ribbon-cutting on Monday for its shared campus of two elementary schools. Students in grades PreK-3 to second grade start out at M. Rivas Primary Discovery Academy. They then make the short jump over to J.W. Caceres Intermediate Discovery Academy for third through fifth grade.
BISD hosts life-saving skills training for teachers and students
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville Independent School District middle school students and teachers can now participate in the KATA training, which helps teach STEM skills. According to a press release by Texas A&M RGV Advance Manufacturing Hub, the training will take place from 9 a.m. through 12 p.m. Tuesday at Faulk Middle School at 200 […]
‘Oskar’ comes to Hidalgo County to help students deal with learning loss
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — “Oskar’s Not So Simple Comeback” by Houston’s Alley Theatre is coming to Hidalgo County. County Judge Richard F. Cortez has arranged for numerous visits to Hidalgo County schools from Alley Theatre beginning Nov. 14 through 17. The COVID-19 pandemic caused a sudden need to change habits and routines, remote learning being […]
riograndeguardian.com
Garcia: The Path Forward on State Board of Education District 2
In past election cycles, the State Board of Education (SBOE) has flown under-the-radar compared to high-profile offices like Congress or Governor. But not in 2022. This election cycle, special interest groups such as Charter Schools Now and Texans for Educational Freedom have flooded South Texas with hundreds of thousands of dollars’ worth of mailers, robocalls, and text messages.
Pay It 4ward: Local police officer becomes published author
LA JOYA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A police officer is best known to protect and serve, but sometimes there are those that go beyond the badge. In this week’s CBS 4 Pay It 4ward Series, we are introducing you to La Joya ISD Police Sergeant Roberto Bañuelos who isn’t just holding the line, but also the books. “It’s […]
utrgvrider.com
Prioritizing students on and off the field
The UTRGV Sports Medicine Department oversees the education of student athletic trainers who help provide fitness and strength training for student athletes. Steven Kraus, associate athletic director of Sports Medicine, oversees four assistant athletic trainers and all student trainers. Kraus supervises the operations of three training rooms, works directly with student athletes and coaches, and coordinates all aspects of sports medicine.
riograndeguardian.com
GBIC: Lots are selling fast at North Brownsville Industrial Park
BROWNSVILLE, TEXAS – If everything goes well with negotiations the Greater Brownsville Incentives Corporation is currently involved in with various potential tenants, there will only be one or two lots left at Brownsville North Industrial Park. That is the message from Constanza Miner, interim executive director and CEO of...
underdogdynasty.com
UTRGV prepares to launch its football program
Following the passage of a successful student referendum to increase athletic fees from $15 per credit hour to $26.25, Division I football is coming to the Rio Grande Valley soon. Thanks to a financial plan and budget requests submitted to the University of Texas Board of Regents, we now have...
progresstimes.net
County proposes rural trash service
The Hidalgo County Commissioners Court hopes to solve the illegal dumping problem in rural areas with a trash collection program for residents outside the city limits. The county has not implemented the program yet, but precinct leaders seek feedback from the community. The commissioners court is holding four sanitation hearings...
Mission PD to host turkey giveaway for 100 families
MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Mission Police Department will host its annual turkey giveaway to help give a Thanksgiving meal to those in need. Mission PD and Mission Crime Stoppers plan to hand out 100 meals to families in need on Tuesday, Nov. 15. Families receiving meals have been preselected and were awarded food pick-up […]
kurv.com
Edinburg Police Launch Community Engagement Software
Edinburg residents wanting to know what all those police cars were doing in their neighborhood can now find out through a new software program offered by the Edinburg Police Department. It has launched a community-based program called Citizen Connect that allows residents to be alerted to and view police activity in their neighborhood or any other part of the city.
KRGV
City of Weslaco sees increase in new housing
If you’ve driven through Weslaco recently, you might’ve noticed a lot of new housing popping up all over the city. In the last two years, more than a thousand acres of land in Weslaco has been turned into residential property. Weslaco Planning and Code Enforcement Director Rebekah De...
Ollie’s to open store in Brownsville — what is it?
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A news Ollie’s store is opening on Wednesday in Brownsville, promising “good stuff cheap” to area shoppers. The store will be opening its doors at 9 a.m. at 3000 Pablo Kisel Blvd., next to Party City in the location that previously housed Bed, Bath and Beyond. But what exactly is Ollie’s? […]
riograndeguardian.com
De los Santos: Brownsville has relied on property taxes to fund its general fund for too long. That is changing.
My remarks will always be brief because that is what I believe in. Two things that I would say on this (groundbreaking ceremony). When I ran for commissioner I remember people asking, what is the next big thing that you want to see come to Brownsville. And my response was always consistent. I do not want to see the next big thing come to Brownsville, I want to see the next big thing come out of Brownsville.
utrgvrider.com
Students bring awareness to gun control with Día de los Muertos altar
In an assignment to address gun control, sociology Lecturer Jose Villarreal and his Introduction to Sociology students organized a Día de los Muertos altar in honor of school shooting victims. As an educator and an activist, Villarreal said he wanted to honor the children and teachers killed during the...
utrgvrider.com
Making the dream become a reality
After putting in countless hours, Brownsville artist Cleiri Quezada is taking the next step in her musical career by signing with a record label and planning to record and release her first studio album in 2023. Raised in Brownsville with roots in Jalisco, Mexico, Cleiri signed with CHR Records June...
Holiday season comes with an uptick in illnesses, doctors say
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Health professionals are sending a very important message about not just protecting yourselves but also your loved ones from severe sicknesses during this holiday season. They share how an uptick in flu cases can hinder your holiday plans. Doctors say there are several sicknesses families really need to look out for […]
Lanes closing as road signs replaced in Mission and Mercedes
MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Overnight lane and ramp closures will start Thursday night as the Texas Department of Transportation begins replacing aged and weathered overhead signs along I-2 between Mission and Mercedes. Work on these initiatives will require overnight lane and ramp closures between Nov. 16 and 30. A total of 16 locations will be […]
St. Joseph’s football season comes to an end
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — St. Joseph fell at home to the Woodlands Christian Academy, ending the Bloodhounds season. The 28-21 loss gave the Bloodhounds their third loss on the year, finishing with an 8-3 record. A close game throughout, but the 14-point second half lead for the Woodlands was too much for St. Joseph to […]
