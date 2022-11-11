ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Mary Duncan

New wife horrified when little boy jumps into her husband’s arms, calls him Daddy

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I recently wrote about my friend Rose, who was so horrified that she thought a woman was flirting with her husband, she threw cake into her face. It turned out that the woman she was jealous of was actually her husband’s cousin, and all was well at the time. However, that didn’t keep her from still constantly feeling jealous and paranoid that her new husband Warren was cheating on her.
Bella Smith

"She wants me to force my daughter to share her bedroom with my niece." A homeless woman's demands irritate her sister.

In childhood and adolescence, siblings are friends, confidants, and role models. In adulthood, they are still a source of support. When you were kids, it was fun to have your brother or sister around all the time. There was always someone to play with, plan with, or blame when you got in trouble. But even if your brother or sister is your best friend, it can be good and bad to live with them as an adult. Just because you’re cut from the same cloth, that doesn't mean you'll always agree on everything.
Upworthy

Mom shares how her 3-year-old daughter's obsession with a creepy doll worked out in their favor

It was love at first sight for little Briar Rose. The moment she spotted the spooky-looking baby doll wearing dirty clothes and cracks painted on its skin, the 3-year-old decided it was coming home with her. "She said, 'But I'm its mommy and it needs me!' Briar named the doll, Chloe and I then immediately nicknamed her Creepy Chloe. I'm pretty sure Creepy Chloe is stealing my soul when I sleep," Briar's mother, Brittany Beard, wrote on Facebook in a now-viral post. Speaking to TODAY, the 33-year-old mother-of-two revealed that although she herself isn't a big fan of Halloween, she took her family to a Spirit Halloween store at the end of August just to browse.
Tyla

Mum says she showers with her teenage daughter every day

A mother-daughter duo on TLC's new series sMothered is catching headlines for their strange shower routine. Right, there's being close to your parents and then there's showering with them, as an adult. We're not trying to judge but imagine shaving head-to-toe for a night out... only for your mum to...
12tomatoes.com

Mom Warns Others After Her Toddler Almost Dies From Common Food

This mother is urging parents to learn as much as they can about basic first aid after a harrowing experience that she had with her son. According to the NZHerald, her son nearly died while he was enjoying a very common snack for little ones. Ashlie Johnson never expected this to happen when she cut up some apple slices and gave them to her little boy, Declan.
Gillian Sisley

Dad Refuses to Financially Support Daughter of Ex-Wife

Should an ex-spouse ever provide monetary support for a child that isn’t theirs?. Divorce is tough, upsetting, and incredibly difficult for all parties involved. This isn’t just the case for the couple that chooses to separate, but also for the children who are mixed up in the traumatic situation.
Shams

Special Bond Between Siblings: Big brothers pause devices to put baby sister to sleep

@stevenbb12345 / TikTok (Screenshot) The Reddit forum is honoring the unique relationship between siblings due to a popular video. Over 118,000 people voted for the clip in the "Made Me Smile" forum. Three siblings were recorded in a bedroom in black and white, and the caption read, "Siblings are the only 'enemy' who we couldn't live without."
WeHaveKids

Dad Surprises Toddler With Flowers and Her Reaction Is Golden

There's nothing cuter than a dad who loves to spoil his little girl. Some dads even have a long-term plan: Spoil that little girl now as much as you can so her standards for men will be super high later. It pretty much makes sense...if daddy is the sweetest guy ever, she'll expect the same treatment from other men in her life.

