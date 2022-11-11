In childhood and adolescence, siblings are friends, confidants, and role models. In adulthood, they are still a source of support. When you were kids, it was fun to have your brother or sister around all the time. There was always someone to play with, plan with, or blame when you got in trouble. But even if your brother or sister is your best friend, it can be good and bad to live with them as an adult. Just because you’re cut from the same cloth, that doesn't mean you'll always agree on everything.

