Make perfectly crispy, delicious french fries at home with this kitchen gadget on Amazon: ‘So easy to use, super easy to clean’

This will come as no surprise to those who feel the same, but there are a lot of us who love Trader Joe's: according to analytics group YouGov, Trader Joe's is the No. 1 grocery store in the US based on "popularity," a measure of the percentage of respondents with a positive opinion about the retailer. Being firmly among this group, I can attest that the reasons for our undying affection not only have to do with TJ's superior and often one-of-a-kind proprietary products, but also a sense that shopping at Trader Joe's is easy on the budget, (if not the psyche, depending on crowdedness of your local Joe's.)

