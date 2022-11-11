Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KOLO TV Reno
Marked Studios offering free tattoos to veterans
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Marked Studios is offering free tattoos for veterans on Veterans Day. Marked Studios is hosting the event, but tattoo artists from Lasting Dose, Can I Play With Madness Tattoo, and more are donating their time for tattooing. This is the 8th time Marked Studios will hold...
2news.com
Girls on the Run Sierras Fall Season Celebratory 5K
Girls on the Run Sierras (GOTR-S) hosted their fall season celebratory 5k run on Sunday, November 13. The 5k is the final challenge for the girls in the 10-week program. There was also a “Sleep In” option available for those community members interested in participating in the event who cannot or wish to not attend in person.
KOLO TV Reno
Free Holiday Arts Festival at the Lake Mansion
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Arts for All Nevada is kicking off the holiday season with the Lake Mansion Holiday Arts Festival. It’s free and family friendly. The event takes place on Saturday, November 12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lake Mansion at 250 Court Street in Reno. It is open to the public will feature eight hands-on art making stations, ornament making, a meet and greet with Santa, and a holiday pop-up store. Every child in attendance will receive a free book from Spread the Word Nevada and there will be a toy drive to benefit the Northern Nevada Children’s Cancer Foundation. Santa Claus will be making an appearance from 10 a.m. to noon to hear wish lists and for photo opportunities. The free event, hosted by Arts for All Nevada, features interactive art stations, Santa Claus, free books for kids and more.
2news.com
Veterans Day Parade In Reno
Crowds lined the streets to show their gratitude and support for our military veterans. The parade theme is 'Honor,' reflecting the military value and tradition of answering the call to duty.
2news.com
Carson City Schools Salute Veterans with Events and Displays
Carson City students recognized and honored military men and women this week with Veteran’s Day displays and events. Veterans from all branches of military service, as well as families of students, were esteemed with songs of praise and gratitude, flag ceremonies and memorial displays at events Wednesday and Thursday.
KOLO TV Reno
All welcome to NIA Thanksgiving service
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - All people are invited to the free Nevada Interfaith Association Thanksgiving service. This is a northern Nevada tradition that has gone uninterrupted for 37 years even during the pandemic. The evening will include a worship service, prayer, and music from a variety of faith traditions. The...
KOLO TV Reno
Great Full Gardens showcases Thanksgiving-inspired menu items, including soups and desserts
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Your Thanksgiving feast is already on the menu at Great Full Gardens across Reno and Sparks. Founders of the restaurant and its subsequent side business, Gino the Soup Man, have created a full fall line-up of autumn inspired entrees, soups and desserts. Gino and Juli Scala...
rosevilletoday.com
Reno Christmas Wonderland: Baby, it’s Cold Outside!
RENO, Nev. – THE ROW announces the return of “Christmas Wonderland” in the Eldorado Showroom, beginning on Wednesday, Nov. 23, with performances through Sunday, Dec. 25. This notable family-friendly holiday spectacular will be complete with stunning glitzy costumes, festive thematic decor, new numbers and choreography along with performances from the highest kicking chorus girls found on this side of the North Pole!
Nevada Appeal
775OFR assists CCSD with desert rescue
On Thursday at approximately 5 p.m., 775 Offroad and Recovery received a service request from Churchill County Sheriff’s Department to assist an elderly woman who had gotten lost and driven off a dirt road. The woman ended up on desert dirt roads between Fernley and Lovelock. It was reported...
KOLO TV Reno
St. Mary’s closes Maternal Child Health program
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - St. Mary’s will be closing its Maternal Child Health program. The memo says the canceling of the program is due to a significant downturn in the number of deliveries made at the hospital. They also blamed staffing shortages and limitations to anesthesia coverage. St. Mary’s...
2news.com
City of Reno seeks feedback on phase 2 of Virginia Street Placemaking Study
The City of Reno invites the public to complete the Phase 2 Visioning Survey related to the Virginia Street Placemaking Study now through Wednesday, November 16. During Phase 1 information gathering, more than 2,700 residents completed surveys. From those surveys, Gehl identified 4 key findings:. 1.Today, Virginia Street draws locals...
KOLO TV Reno
Reno instructor explains dangers of puffy jackets inside car seats
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s cold outside and the chances are parents are layering their kids, but experts say to think twice before buckling children wearing thick coats in the car seats. Child Passenger Safety Instructor at REMSA, Nellie Martinez said, bulky winter coats will cause the straps to...
Live Design
Anolis Helps Spread Romanza In Reno
The unique ambience, smells, tastes and cultural whiffs of traditional Italy and its beautiful Tuscany region can be exquisitely sampled by lucky diners delving into the fine cuisine offered at the Romanza restaurant in Reno, Nevada, USA. Part of the exclusive Peppermill Resort Hotel & Spa property, the whole Romanza...
cityoffernley.org
Feral Horses in the City
Fernley Animal Control has received numerous reports of feral horses in the city. As a reminder, please do not harass the horses, including petting, feeding, or capturing them. These horses are not domesticated and you could be seriously injured. Feeding or capturing feral range horses is prohibited by NRS 569.040. Please be extra vigilant, especially during nighttime hours, on our roadways as the horses have been reported near 95A, Main Street, and Farm District Road. Feral horses are under the jurisdiction of the Nevada Department of Agriculture. If you have a horse emergency, feral horses on your property, or see them in the road, please contact Wild Horse Connection's emergency line at 775-352-3944.
KOLO TV Reno
Carson City sets deadline to resolve signature discrepancies
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Carson City has set a deadline of Nov. 14 at 5:00 p.m. for voters to cure signature discrepancies on mail ballots. The city’s clerk office requests voters view the list of discrepancies, which can be viewed here. If your name appears on the list provided, Carson City is requiring you to resolve the discrepancy before the ballot can be accepted.
KOLO TV Reno
Police locate missing autistic boy
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - 11 PM UPDATE: Police have located the boy. He is healthy and he has been returned to his guardians. ORIGINAL STORY: The Reno Police Department is asking for your help in locating a missing autistic boy. 14 year old Trent Schnek was last seen in the...
steeledodgenews.com
Rabbits, owners pack a charter bus headed to Reno
The next time you see a charter bus rolling down the highway, don’t always assume it’s loaded with people. In the case of a charter bus that left Owatonna Oct. 27 and returned Nov. 3, it was packed with rabbits—380 of furry creatures to be exact. Rabbit...
KOLO TV Reno
Three arrested in Carson City, face drug and gun charges
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -The Carson City Sheriff’s Office said it arrested three men and seized a pound of methamphetamine and three ghost guns last week. In conjunction with the Tri-NET Task Force, the sheriff’s office arrested Kenneth Anderson, 46. Joseph Desjardins, 39, and Jess Fields, 57. The charges include drug and firearms offenses.
2news.com
Truckee Meadows fire crews contain stove fire in Spanish Springs
Crews with Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue knocked down a structure fire in Spanish Springs on Friday. The fire was reported around 11:30 a.m. at the 7400 block of Robert Banks Blvd. A preliminary investigation says the fire may have started from a stove. The home was unoccupied at the...
goldcountrymedia.com
Day Hiker: Devil's Postpile - strange enough to make one stare
This is more of a driving adventure than a hike but worth the off-road miles to see this unique site. To be fair, the road is in very good condition, paved most of the way. About two miles from the trail, there was a rough spot in the road that would make low-profile vehicles think twice or stop and turn around. You could easily hike in from this point.
Comments / 0