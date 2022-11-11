The new collective bargaining agreement between Major League Baseball and the Players Association calls for a draft lottery to determine the first six picks of the MLB Draft. The details on how and when the draft would happen were light until last week, when MLB announced that the first MLB Draft Lottery will be held on Monday, December 6, the first day of the Winter Meetings. The results will be announced on MLB Network at 5:30 p.m. CT that day.

