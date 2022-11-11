Read full article on original website
MLB columnist pitches Yankees-Cubs trade
As many deals loom, the Chicago Tribune’s Paul Sullivan imagined a possible New York Yankees-Chicago Cubs trade. He pitches that the Cubs should go after infielder DJ LeMahieu, and that it’s a deal the Yankees could be interested in: ”With the Yankees trying to re-sign Aaron Judge, they’ll need to cut salary elsewhere, and LeMahieu could be available for a relatively low cost.”
Cubs acquire intriguing bat in trade with Rays
The Cubs have made their first addition of the offseason in a minor trade with the Rays. The Cubs announced Tuesday they've acquired infielder/outfielder Miles Mastrobuoni from Tampa Bay for minor-league pitcher Alfredo Zárraga. Mastrobuoni, 27, is an intriguing depth option for the Cubs who made his MLB debut...
theScore
Cubs release Heyward with $22M owed on contract
The Chicago Cubs have officially released veteran outfielder Jason Heyward. Heyward, 33, is still owed $22 million next season in what would have been the final year of his eight-year, $184-million contract signed prior to 2016. Over the life of the contract, the five-time Gold Glove winner hit .245/.323/.377 with...
Chicago Cubs Rumors: Cubs are going hard after some big names
The 2016 World Series feels like a lifetime ago for some Chicago Cubs fans. Last year could be considered a step in the right direction, as the Cubs finished the 2022 campaign very strong. Now that the offseason is in full swing, and free agency doors are open, fans are...
Bleed Cubbie Blue
A couple of important Cubs (and MLB) roster deadlines come up this week
As you know if you’ve followed along with my 2022-23 MLB offseason calendar, two important roster deadlines are approaching. On Tuesday, November 15 (tomorrow!) teams must add eligible minor leaguers to their 40-man rosters or risk losing them in the Rule 5 Draft. College players drafted no later than 2019 and high school players drafted no later than 2018 are Rule 5 Draft eligible this year, as well as players signed internationally no later than 2018.
Cubs Officially Release Jason Heyward
Outfielder Jason Heyward, signed before the 2016 season, was officially released from the final year of his contract.
Willson Contreras Rejects Cubs' Qualifying Offer, Likely Ends Tenure
Contreras rejects QO, likely closing book on Cubs tenure originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. As expected, free agent catcher Willson Contreras rejected the Cubs’ qualifying offer before Tuesday’s 3 p.m. deadline. By Contreras turning down the offer (a one-year deal worth $19.65 million), the Cubs will receive...
Bleed Cubbie Blue
The first-ever MLB Draft Lottery will be held December 6
The new collective bargaining agreement between Major League Baseball and the Players Association calls for a draft lottery to determine the first six picks of the MLB Draft. The details on how and when the draft would happen were light until last week, when MLB announced that the first MLB Draft Lottery will be held on Monday, December 6, the first day of the Winter Meetings. The results will be announced on MLB Network at 5:30 p.m. CT that day.
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Cubs free agent target: Tucker Barnhart
If the Cubs are going to contend in 2022, they need upgrades at several positions, including backup catcher. While P.J. Higgins did an okay job backing up Yan Gomes and Willson Contreras in 2022, he’s not the kind of guy who you’d want as the backup on a contender. That’s especially true if Contreras signs elsewhere and the catching tandem is Gomes plus someone else.
Rick Hahn Speaks at GM Meetings: Grifol, Outfield, White Sox Payroll, Trades, and More
Rick Hahn outlined some of his plans for improving the White Sox this offseason.
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Cubs historical sleuthing: Jerry Martin edition
Cincinnati Reds shortstop Dave Concepcion leaps over Chicago Cubs Gary Martin as he slides in at 2nd, on the front end of a double play, during the second inning of the first game of a doubleheader in Chicago, Illinois. Well, first of all, the name of the Cubs player is...
