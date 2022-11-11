ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SFGate

MacKenzie Scott acknowledges another $2B in donations

NEW YORK (AP) — Megadonor and novelist MacKenzie Scott announced almost $2 billion in donations to 343 organizations in a short blog post Monday, emphasizing her interest in supporting people from underserved communities. In her first post in nearly eight months, Scott showcased her donations to numerous funds as...
SFGate

Kani Lapuerta’s ’Niñxs’ Wins IDFA Forum Award for Best Pitch

Kani Lapuerta’s project “Niñxs” won the IDFA Forum Award for Best Pitch on Wednesday at the 35th edition of the Amsterdam-based documentary festival. Produced by Mexico’s La Sandía Digital Producción Audiovisual and Germany’s Jyoti Film and Dirk Manthey Film, the film is about Mati, a 14 year-old trans girl who lives in Tepoztlán, Mexico, and faces a binary society that tries to fit them into one gender.
SFGate

Climate reshapes life for tenacious gannets on Quebec isle

PERCE, Quebec (AP) — On Quebec’s Bonaventure Island, the ghosts of human habitation from years past and the birds that breed there now in extraordinary numbers tell the same story: of lives lived hard in a place of fairy-tale beauty. You see this from the tender ages on...
SFGate

Bestselling author calls Sacramento a 'cultural wasteland'

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One of Sacramento’s native daughters just released one of the hottest cookbooks on the market. Her feelings about the city, though, seem conflicted. Illyanna Maisonet’s “Diasporican: A Puerto Rican Cookbook” stands out by refusing to adhere to rigid definitions of Puerto Rican food and recipes. Instead, it’s a celebration of the dishes Maisonet and the other the 5.5 million “Diasporicans” grew up on and made their own, such as Hawaiian-influenced pastele stew or bread pudding known as “budin” with California walnuts.
SFGate

The Try Guys Ink Video-Distribution Deal With Jellysmack (EXCLUSIVE)

The Try Guys are looking to grow their audience off YouTube via a multiyear deal with Jellysmack, a company that optimizes video content distribution on platforms like Facebook and Snapchat. In addition, Jellysmack has secured multiyear pacts with Kris Collins (Kallmekris), who has more than 47 million TikTok followers, making...
SFGate

Holiday Gifts for Everyone 2022

SFGate

Migos’ Offset Posts Loving Tribute to Takeoff: ‘My Heart Is Shattered’

“The pain you have left me with is unbearable,” he wrote in an Instagram post. “My heart is shattered and I have so many things to say, but I can’t find the words. I’ve been going to sleep and waking up hoping that all of this is a dream, but it’s reality, and reality feels like a nightmare.”
SFGate

Mayan Lopez, dad George heal relationship through TV roles

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Mayan Lopez's co-star in her new NBC sitcom “ Lopez vs. Lopez ” happens to be her real-life dad, George Lopez. The two play a father and daughter who are repairing their relationship after years of not...

