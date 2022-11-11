ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Deadline

Donald Trump Announces 2024 Presidential Bid Amid Potential Major Challenges To GOP Nomination

Donald Trump said that he is running for president in 2024, seeking to return to the White House amid warning signs that he’s losing support among key Republicans and Rupert Murdoch-owned media outlets. “In order to make America great and glorious again, I am tonight announcing my candidacy for president of the United States,” Trump told a crowd gathered at Mar-a-Lago. Trump’s announcement had long been anticipated, as he had teased it in interviews and at campaign rallies.  His speech was heavy in attacks on President Joe Biden, including personal barbs about him being out of touch, as well as “radical left...
ARIZONA STATE
The Hill

Democrats can’t rest on their midterm success

By any objective standard, Democrats won the midterm elections. By defying history and political gravity, Democrats will maintain control of the Senate and potentially pick up a seat, depending on the outcome of the runoff in Georgia next month. And they’ll either keep the majority in the House of Representatives or watch as Republicans, given the makeup of their caucus, have an ungovernable, tiny, single-digit seat majority.
GEORGIA STATE
The Hill

Trump announces 2024 run for president

PALM BEACH, Fla. – Former President Trump, facing questions about his influence over the Republican Party, on Tuesday announced his entry into the 2024 race for the White House. Trump made the announcement during a much-anticipated event at Mar-a-Lago, his private estate and club in Palm Beach, Fla., just...
PALM BEACH, FL

