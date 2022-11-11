Read full article on original website
Here's how Donald Trump could theoretically run for president in 2024 from prison and govern the US behind bars, according to 9 legal scholars
Former President Donald Trump is running for the White House again in 2024. Legal experts say he can run — and maybe even run the country — if he's in prison.
Judge orders end to Trump-era asylum restrictions at border
A federal judge has ordered the Biden administration to lift Trump-era asylum restrictions that have been a cornerstone of border enforcement since the beginning of COVID-19
Trump seeks White House again amid GOP losses, legal probes
PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he will mount a third White House campaign, launching an early start to the 2024 contest. The announcement comes just a week after an underwhelming midterm showing for Republicans and will force the party to decide whether to embrace a candidate whose refusal to accept defeat in 2020 pushed American democracy to the brink.
Biden 'unlikely' missile that hit Poland fired from Russia
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — President Joe Biden said Wednesday it was “unlikely” that a missile that killed two in NATO-ally Poland was fired from Russia, but he pledged support for Poland’s investigation into what it had called a “Russian-made” missile. Biden spoke after he convened an “emergency” meeting of the Group of Seven and NATO leaders in Indonesia Wednesday morning for consultations on the attack that killed two people in the eastern part of Poland near the Ukraine border. “There is preliminary information that contests that,” Biden told reporters when asked if the missile had been fired from Russia. “It is unlikely in the lines of the trajectory that it was fired from Russia, but we’ll see.” It was not immediately clear whether Biden was suggesting that the missile hadn’t been fired by Russia at all. Ukraine still maintains stocks of former Soviet and Russian-made weaponry, including the S-300 air-defense missile system.
Trump files FEC paperwork for third presidential campaign
The filing came ahead of a scheduled announcement from the former president at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida.
Hispanic voters tipped races in battleground states, Latino groups say
Hispanic voters played a key role in contested races in the 2022 midterm elections, a coalition of Latino rights groups said.
