Related
Judge orders end to Trump-era asylum restrictions at border
A federal judge has ordered the Biden administration to lift Trump-era asylum restrictions that have been a cornerstone of border enforcement since the beginning of COVID-19
Trump seeks White House again amid GOP losses, legal probes
PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he will mount a third White House campaign, launching an early start to the 2024 contest. The announcement comes just a week after an underwhelming midterm showing for Republicans and will force the party to decide whether to embrace a candidate whose refusal to accept defeat in 2020 pushed American democracy to the brink.
US, allies to 'figure out what happened' with Poland strike
Washington and allies said Wednesday they will investigate a deadly strike in Poland before deciding next steps, with US President Joe Biden saying it was "unlikely" the missile was fired from Russia. Asked if the missile, which killed two people in a village near the Ukrainian border, had been fired from Russia, Biden said there was "preliminary information that contests that".
The 24 funniest reactions to Donald Trump announcing third presidential run
Donald Trump teased a “big announcement” at Mar-a-Lago - and he delivered on Tuesday night.Firing the starting pistol on his third presidential run, he shrugged off mid-terms that were lackluster for MAGA candidates and announced that he was the man to lead America.Moments before he took the stage, it emerged that he'd filed paperwork for a presidential run that will grip a divided America.The run for office isn’t a huge surprise, in recent days he said that he would “very, very, very probably” run again and would be setting out his intentions “very, very soon.”Republican officials had urged him to...
Trump files FEC paperwork for third presidential campaign
The filing came ahead of a scheduled announcement from the former president at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida.
WPTV West Palm Beach
Live: Donald Trump officially declares 2024 presidential candidacy
It's official. Former President Donald Trump will seek the Oval Office once again. Trump made the announcement during a speech at his Mar-a-Lago estate on Palm Beach on Tuesday night.
KTSM
Hispanic voters tipped races in battleground states, Latino groups say
Hispanic voters played a key role in contested races in the 2022 midterm elections, a coalition of Latino rights groups said.
A new cyber taskforce will supposedly 'hack the hackers' behind the Medibank breach. It could put a target on Australia's back
The Australian government is launching an offensive against cybercriminals, following a data breach that has exposed millions of people’s personal information. On November 12, Minister for Cyber Security Clare O'Neil announced a taskforce to “hack the hackers” behind the recent Medibank data breach. The taskforce will be a first-of-its-kind permanent, joint collaboration between Australian Federal Police and the Australian Signals Directorate. Its 100 or so operatives will use the same cyber weapons and tactics as cybercriminals use, to hunt them down and eliminate them as a threat. Details on how the taskforce will operate remain murky, partly because it needs to keep...
Ivanka Trump says she loves her father, but does ‘not plan to be involved in politics’
Ivanka Trump and her family, including husband Jared Kushner, do not plan to continue to be "involved in politics," she tells Fox News Digital, despite her father's re-election announcement.
Jan 6, Mar-a-Lago and a golf course: The investigations Donald Trump is facing
Donald Trump is under several congressional, civil and criminal investigations, which range from his business interests and allegations of tax fraud to his efforts to undermine the 2020 presidential election and fuel violence at the US Capitol.The former president, his family business, real estate interests and political allies are under scrutiny from federal investigators, state attorneys and members of Congress.Here is a partial list of the key probes involving Mr Trump and where they currently stand.Mar-a-Lago and White House recordsFederal law enforcement officers performed a court-authorised search of the former president’s Florida resort compound on 8 August, which...
