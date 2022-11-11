ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Associated Press

Trump seeks White House again amid GOP losses, legal probes

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he will mount a third White House campaign, launching an early start to the 2024 contest. The announcement comes just a week after an underwhelming midterm showing for Republicans and will force the party to decide whether to embrace a candidate whose refusal to accept defeat in 2020 pushed American democracy to the brink.
AFP

US, allies to 'figure out what happened' with Poland strike

Washington and allies said Wednesday they will investigate a deadly strike in Poland before deciding next steps, with US President Joe Biden saying it was "unlikely" the missile was fired from Russia. Asked if the missile, which killed two people in a village near the Ukrainian border, had been fired from Russia, Biden said there was "preliminary information that contests that".
Indy100

The 24 funniest reactions to Donald Trump announcing third presidential run

Donald Trump teased a “big announcement” at Mar-a-Lago - and he delivered on Tuesday night.Firing the starting pistol on his third presidential run, he shrugged off mid-terms that were lackluster for MAGA candidates and announced that he was the man to lead America.Moments before he took the stage, it emerged that he'd filed paperwork for a presidential run that will grip a divided America.The run for office isn’t a huge surprise, in recent days he said that he would “very, very, very probably” run again and would be setting out his intentions “very, very soon.”Republican officials had urged him to...
TheConversationAU

A new cyber taskforce will supposedly 'hack the hackers' behind the Medibank breach. It could put a target on Australia's back

The Australian government is launching an offensive against cybercriminals, following a data breach that has exposed millions of people’s personal information. On November 12, Minister for Cyber Security Clare O'Neil announced a taskforce to “hack the hackers” behind the recent Medibank data breach. The taskforce will be a first-of-its-kind permanent, joint collaboration between Australian Federal Police and the Australian Signals Directorate. Its 100 or so operatives will use the same cyber weapons and tactics as cybercriminals use, to hunt them down and eliminate them as a threat. Details on how the taskforce will operate remain murky, partly because it needs to keep...
The Independent

Jan 6, Mar-a-Lago and a golf course: The investigations Donald Trump is facing

Donald Trump is under several congressional, civil and criminal investigations, which range from his business interests and allegations of tax fraud to his efforts to undermine the 2020 presidential election and fuel violence at the US Capitol.The former president, his family business, real estate interests and political allies are under scrutiny from federal investigators, state attorneys and members of Congress.Here is a partial list of the key probes involving Mr Trump and where they currently stand.Mar-a-Lago and White House recordsFederal law enforcement officers performed a court-authorised search of the former president’s Florida resort compound on 8 August, which...
