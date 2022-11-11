The weather’s turning colder, and the holidays are approaching. A recent annual donation to the Bashor Children’s Home is designed to warm hearts as well as children. Sunday, November 13 was “Bashor Sunday” at the Covenant Methodist Church in Fort Wayne. Every year for more than two decades the church has made quilts for every child at the Bashor Home in Goshen for Christmas.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO