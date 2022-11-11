Read full article on original website
US Army soldier surprises daughter at Indiana elementary school's Veterans Day assembly
Lillian Hendry was talking about her dad, who she missed very much. Moments later, he surprised her in front of the whole school.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Woman who helped injured children in Warsaw bus crash thankful for first aid training she received
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Kelly Deacon tells me says she’s grateful for training she received earlier this year after Saturday night’s crash in Warsaw involving a school bus and a semi. She says she was working at a nearby business when she heard a...
95.3 MNC
Quilt tradition continues at Bashor Children’s Home thanks to Fort Wayne church
The weather’s turning colder, and the holidays are approaching. A recent annual donation to the Bashor Children’s Home is designed to warm hearts as well as children. Sunday, November 13 was “Bashor Sunday” at the Covenant Methodist Church in Fort Wayne. Every year for more than two decades the church has made quilts for every child at the Bashor Home in Goshen for Christmas.
wfft.com
Fort Wayne Pit Bull Coalition and Hugo Coffee fundraiser starts Monday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Fort Wayne Pit Bull Coalition is teaming up with Hugo Coffee to raise money for the improvement of conditions for Pit Bull dogs in Northern Indiana. The Coalition provides resources for Pit Bulls in need, education, and public awareness about Pit Bull dogs. The fundraiser...
Inside Indiana Business
Endangered INdiana: First Friends Church
Without action, Marion could lose a significant landmark designed by Samuel Plato, one of the early twentieth century’s most prominent Black architects. In this week’s Endangered INdiana, see what is being done to save First Friends Church.
WANE-TV
Leaf collection extended again in north Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Crews will continue to collect leaves in north Fort Wayne throughout this week “due to the large amount of leaves” in the area, the city’s street department announced Tuesday. It’s the second extension for the northern part of the city. According...
wfft.com
Crash with life-threatening injuries in northeast Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- At least one person has life-threatening injuries after a crash near the intersection of Stony Brook Drive and Brookview Drive, according to Fort Wayne dispatch. The Fort Wayne Police activity log shows a call about a traffic accident came in after 6:45 Monday evening. This...
wfft.com
Northwest Allen County Schools considering expansion as school capacity shrinks
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Northwest Allen County Schools could be running out of space. Three of the eight NACS elementary schools, both middle schools, and the one high school in the district, are all over 90 percent full this school year. The district’s ten-year enrollment projection predicts five of...
WTOL-TV
Van Wert Co. Sheriff: 25 to 40 thousand minks with a diet consisting of 'fresh kills' released from farm
VAN WERT COUNTY, Ohio — The Van Wert County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a break-in at a Hoaglin Township mink farm during which somewhere between 25,000 and 40,000 minks were released from their crates. According to a Facebook post from the sheriff's office, the incident occurred at the...
wfft.com
Residents of Chase Manor apartment building respond to weekend fire
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- A single smoke detector still beeps outside a Chase Manor apartment building following a fire early Saturday morning. “We’ve been having all this beautiful weather but that first cold night, we get this,” renter Kym Jones said. Jones rents an apartment in the...
wfft.com
North Clinton and Parnell, North Clinton and St. Joe Center lane restrictions Tuesday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - There will be lane restrictions at the intersections of North Clinton Street and Parnell Avenue, and North Clinton Street and St. Joe Center Road on Tuesday. The restrictions are to allow for repairs to the curbs. Weather permitting, the work should be completed by Wednesday.
wfft.com
Puppies sell fast at Humane Fort Wayne's adoption event
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- 14 dogs were up for adoption at Humane Fort Wayne's adoption event Saturday. The event lasted three hours from 12:00 noon until 3:00 p.m. Of the eight puppies, seven were adopted within the first hour. All the puppies would be adopted by the end of the event.
WANE-TV
Fire damages north Fort Wayne home
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — One person was taken away in an ambulance after a fire at a north Fort Wayne home Monday morning. Fort Wayne fire crews were called around 8:15 a.m. to a home at 1618 Lochinvar Drive, off Dupont Road. At the two-story home, firefighters appeared...
WANE-TV
OPEN: Shelter for victims of apartment fire
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A shelter is currently opening for victims of the Chase Manor apartment fire that took blaze late Friday night. According to a release, The Indiana Region of the American red Cross acted in response to the fire that impacted 24 units within the complex. The shelter is being held at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. Red Cross staff and volunteers are assisting on-site.
WANE-TV
‘Says he is God’: Man accused in shooting erratic during police interview
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne man accused in a Sunday night shooting that left one injured claimed in an interview with police he was God and that he was “performing justice,” according to Allen Superior Court documents. Fort Wayne Police arrested 32-year-old Willie J....
abc57.com
Juvenile killed in Marshall county crash
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. -- Deputies responded to reports of a two-vehicle crash on US 6 east of Kenilworth Road around 3:45 a.m. on Sunday, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Department. Officials say that the driver of a pickup truck lost control of the vehicle and was struck by an...
Lima News
Blown away: Remembering the 2002 Van Wert tornado
VAN WERT — Driving Lincoln Highway into Van Wert, there is little to suggest that 20 years ago, on Nov. 10, 2002, the area was devastated by an F4 tornado. The tornado followed a path across Van Wert County and into Putnam County, reaching its peak speeds on the western edge of Van Wert. An F4 tornado can have wind speeds of approximately 207 to 260 miles per hour, causing damage to even solidly built structures.
fortwaynesnbc.com
City anticipates delay in leaf pickup schedule
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Street Department says those who live in the central section of the City will have to wait a bit longer for their leaves to be collected. Due to the large amount of leaves that were left for the department to pickup on...
wfft.com
Lake Avenue will have lane restrictions Tuesday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - There will be lane restrictions on Lake Avenue between Lakehurst Drive and Reed Road Tuesday. AEP crews will be working on power lines. Weather permitting, work should be done Thursday.
WANE-TV
Downtown Fort Wayne gearing up for Night of Lights
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne’s tradition of turning the lights on for the holiday season is a week and a half away. So, what do you need to know before going?. Learn more about the Downtown Improvement District’s annual Night of Lights and HolidayFest in the interview above.
