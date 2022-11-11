ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
95.3 MNC

Quilt tradition continues at Bashor Children’s Home thanks to Fort Wayne church

The weather’s turning colder, and the holidays are approaching. A recent annual donation to the Bashor Children’s Home is designed to warm hearts as well as children. Sunday, November 13 was “Bashor Sunday” at the Covenant Methodist Church in Fort Wayne. Every year for more than two decades the church has made quilts for every child at the Bashor Home in Goshen for Christmas.
FORT WAYNE, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Endangered INdiana: First Friends Church

Without action, Marion could lose a significant landmark designed by Samuel Plato, one of the early twentieth century’s most prominent Black architects. In this week’s Endangered INdiana, see what is being done to save First Friends Church.
MARION, IN
WANE-TV

Leaf collection extended again in north Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Crews will continue to collect leaves in north Fort Wayne throughout this week “due to the large amount of leaves” in the area, the city’s street department announced Tuesday. It’s the second extension for the northern part of the city. According...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Crash with life-threatening injuries in northeast Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- At least one person has life-threatening injuries after a crash near the intersection of Stony Brook Drive and Brookview Drive, according to Fort Wayne dispatch. The Fort Wayne Police activity log shows a call about a traffic accident came in after 6:45 Monday evening. This...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Residents of Chase Manor apartment building respond to weekend fire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- A single smoke detector still beeps outside a Chase Manor apartment building following a fire early Saturday morning. “We’ve been having all this beautiful weather but that first cold night, we get this,” renter Kym Jones said. Jones rents an apartment in the...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Puppies sell fast at Humane Fort Wayne's adoption event

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- 14 dogs were up for adoption at Humane Fort Wayne's adoption event Saturday. The event lasted three hours from 12:00 noon until 3:00 p.m. Of the eight puppies, seven were adopted within the first hour. All the puppies would be adopted by the end of the event.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Fire damages north Fort Wayne home

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — One person was taken away in an ambulance after a fire at a north Fort Wayne home Monday morning. Fort Wayne fire crews were called around 8:15 a.m. to a home at 1618 Lochinvar Drive, off Dupont Road. At the two-story home, firefighters appeared...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

OPEN: Shelter for victims of apartment fire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A shelter is currently opening for victims of the Chase Manor apartment fire that took blaze late Friday night. According to a release, The Indiana Region of the American red Cross acted in response to the fire that impacted 24 units within the complex. The shelter is being held at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. Red Cross staff and volunteers are assisting on-site.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Juvenile killed in Marshall county crash

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. -- Deputies responded to reports of a two-vehicle crash on US 6 east of Kenilworth Road around 3:45 a.m. on Sunday, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Department. Officials say that the driver of a pickup truck lost control of the vehicle and was struck by an...
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
Lima News

Blown away: Remembering the 2002 Van Wert tornado

VAN WERT — Driving Lincoln Highway into Van Wert, there is little to suggest that 20 years ago, on Nov. 10, 2002, the area was devastated by an F4 tornado. The tornado followed a path across Van Wert County and into Putnam County, reaching its peak speeds on the western edge of Van Wert. An F4 tornado can have wind speeds of approximately 207 to 260 miles per hour, causing damage to even solidly built structures.
VAN WERT, OH
fortwaynesnbc.com

City anticipates delay in leaf pickup schedule

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Street Department says those who live in the central section of the City will have to wait a bit longer for their leaves to be collected. Due to the large amount of leaves that were left for the department to pickup on...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Lake Avenue will have lane restrictions Tuesday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - There will be lane restrictions on Lake Avenue between Lakehurst Drive and Reed Road Tuesday. AEP crews will be working on power lines. Weather permitting, work should be done Thursday.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Downtown Fort Wayne gearing up for Night of Lights

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne’s tradition of turning the lights on for the holiday season is a week and a half away. So, what do you need to know before going?. Learn more about the Downtown Improvement District’s annual Night of Lights and HolidayFest in the interview above.
