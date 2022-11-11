Read full article on original website
Related
kgou.org
PM NewsBrief: Nov. 15, 2022
Fewer than two thirds of Oklahoma teens have gotten vaccinated against Human Papilloma Virus. Rates are even lower for those in rural areas. HPV is a sexually transmitted infection and can cause cervical cancer later in life. It’s common. The CDC estimates about 13 million Americans contract an HPV infection annually.
kgou.org
Oklahoma receives nearly $7M from settlement with Google over tracking practices
Oklahoma is one of 39 states receiving part of a more than $390 million multistate settlement with Google. Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor announced the state will receive $6.8 million from the settlement with Google over its location tracking practices after a multistate investigation revealed the tech company had been violating consumer protection laws since at least 2014.
Comments / 0