ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Comments / 0

Related
kgou.org

PM NewsBrief: Nov. 15, 2022

Fewer than two thirds of Oklahoma teens have gotten vaccinated against Human Papilloma Virus. Rates are even lower for those in rural areas. HPV is a sexually transmitted infection and can cause cervical cancer later in life. It’s common. The CDC estimates about 13 million Americans contract an HPV infection annually.
OKLAHOMA STATE
kgou.org

Oklahoma receives nearly $7M from settlement with Google over tracking practices

Oklahoma is one of 39 states receiving part of a more than $390 million multistate settlement with Google. Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor announced the state will receive $6.8 million from the settlement with Google over its location tracking practices after a multistate investigation revealed the tech company had been violating consumer protection laws since at least 2014.
OKLAHOMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy