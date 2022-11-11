​​Since Spring 2020, at least one aspect of my education has been virtual. Yet, as I come up on three years of hybrid learning, I still struggle to find online classes as engaging as in-person lectures. I will be the first to admit that I am a “worse” student in online settings. I go on my phone, multitask during lectures, and frequently speed up the video to a pace incompatible with good note-taking. While online lectures are not the status quo at Cornell, I find that my performance in classes that do use them is worse. Virtual classes tend to pop up in large STEM foundation courses, many of which are already notorious for their difficult content. Many think, then, that the failures of online teaching lie with the student, not the format itself.

