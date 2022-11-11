ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

IDENTIFIED: Hanford woman hit by car in Fresno

By Manny Gomez
 4 days ago

FRESNO, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – A woman who was hit by a car on Saturday has been identified, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers with the Fresno Police Department were called out around 9:45 p.m. to Gettysburg Avenue and First Street for a collision involving a pedestrian. Investigators say 34-year-old Yohanna Gomez was trying to cross the street when she was hit by a car traveling westbound on Gettysburg.

Gomez suffered significant injuries to her head and was unresponsive despite being conscious and breathing. She was transported to a local hospital where she later passed away.

Police say that multiple witnesses including the driver didn’t see the Gomez crossing the street. The driver was said not to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol and was cooperative on the scene of the accident.

